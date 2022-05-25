Global Carbon Black Circular Economy Market Analysis Report 2022: Market was $18.50 Billion in 2021 and is Forecast to Reach $26.40 Billion by 2030

Dublin, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Carbon Black Circular Economy Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global carbon black market was $18.50 billion in 2021 and is forecast to reach $26.40 billion by 2030, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0%.

In this report, the publisher analyzes the global carbon black production and consumption levels; market trends, size, and forecast up to 2030; regional hotspots; the competitive environment; development trends; disruptive technologies; and leading manufacturers' sustainability strategies.



Incorporating circular economy strategies in carbon black production will support sustainable development and benefit businesses, society, and the environment. A critical challenge for carbon black manufacturers is the high carbon emissions and combining the vital outcomes of high efficiency and sustainability.

A shift to a low-carbon and regenerative economy with the development of disruptive technologies for carbon black will enable greater sustainability and material circulation, decarbonization of production processes, opportunities for new business models, and greater cooperation among market stakeholders.



Increasing product demand in various applications (e.g., tires, molding plastic parts), investment in new sustainability strategies, and decarbonization of production processes are likely to drive the market.



Key Topics Covered:



Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Global Carbon Black Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Key Growth Metrics

Market Overview - Characteristics and Manufacturing Processes

Market Overview - Applications

Market Overview - Manufacturing Processes and Applications

Market Overview - Carbon Black Grades

Market Overview - Prices by Type and Grade

Market Overview - Production and Consumption

Market Trends

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Competitive Environment

Market Share

Overview of Key Market Players

Sustainability Strategies - Cabot Corporation

Sustainability Strategies - Orion Engineered Carbons

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Incorporating Recovered Carbon Black to Enable Material Circularity

Typical Recovered Carbon Black Applications

Companies Producing Recovered Carbon Black - Elysium Nordic

Companies Producing Recovered Carbon Black - Scandinavian Enviro Systems (SES)

Companies Producing Recovered Carbon Black - Black Bear Carbon

Growth Opportunity 2: Decarbonizing the Carbon Black Production Process

Companies Mentioned

Elysium Nordic

Scandinavian Enviro Systems (SES)

Black Bear Carbon

