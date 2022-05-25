AnnieMac Equips Loan Teams Nationwide with Powerful Mobile Mortgage Toolset from SimpleNexus

LEHI, Utah, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SimpleNexus ( https://simplenexus.com/ ), an nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) company and developer of the United States’ leading homeownership platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, today announced that AnnieMac Home Mortgage (AnnieMac) has completed the enterprise-wide rollout of Nexus Engagement™ and Nexus Origination™. With these mobile-first mortgage tools from SimpleNexus, AnnieMac’s more than 250 mortgage loan originators will be able to collaborate more effectively with referral partners and borrowers throughout the homebuying journey whether working remotely or from one of the mortgage bank’s nearly 100 branch locations.



Based in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, AnnieMac is a nationwide, independent mortgage lender dedicated to providing “more,” a commitment it demonstrates by investing in products, services and technologies that add value for its customers, team members and partners.

“We want to give our mortgage loan originators every advantage in a competitive purchase market,” explained AnnieMac Chief Operating Officer Craig Ungaro. “The ability for our loan teams to manage their pipelines, sign disclosures, order credit and send pre-approval letters all within the SimpleNexus mobile app is a big upgrade — one we think will serve AnnieMac well not only by enabling us to work more efficiently, but also by positioning us to recruit more effectively.”

Nexus Engagement helps mortgage loan originators, real estate agents, settlement agents and other referral partners stay connected with homebuyers during the pre-application phase with mobile tools that include integrated home search, a loan payments calculator and instant chat. Once homebuyers are ready to apply, the Nexus Origination point of sale (POS) technology helps them navigate the loan process with ease from any device. For mortgage loan originators, Nexus Origination offers mobile tools that keep loans moving forward even on the go.

“With the right strategy and the right technology, mortgage lenders have a real opportunity to pick up market share in today’s market, and AnnieMac is a perfect example of an organization that has analyzed its environment and identified what it needs to succeed,” said SimpleNexus Founder Matt Hansen. “To deliver on lenders’ productivity expectations, loan originators need tools that enable them to work as efficiently as possible. We are delighted to be working with AnnieMac to modernize the homebuying experience for its loan teams and its customers.”

To learn more about SimpleNexus and its end-to-end homeownership platform, visit https://www.simplenexus.com/mortgage-lender.

About SimpleNexus

SimpleNexus, an nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) company, is an award-winning developer of mobile-first technology for the modern mortgage lender. U.S. lenders depend on our namesake homeownership platform to unite the people, systems and stages of the mortgage process into a seamless, end-to-end solution that spans engagement, origination, closing and business intelligence. By helping lenders manage their teams and stay connected with borrowers and real estate professionals, we deliver a measurable return on investment in the form of reduced turn times, increased loan application submissions and more referral business. A four-time Inc. 5000 company, SimpleNexus has been recognized as one of the world’s Best Workplaces for Innovators. For more information, visit https://www.simplenexus.com or follow @SimpleNexus.

