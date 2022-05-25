Blue Earth Resources Enters Branded Jobber Contract with BP Amoco

5-year agreement to supply BP Amoco branded fuel and merchant services to retailers seeking national brands



Knoxville, TN, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Blue Earth Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS: BERI) "Blue Earth," or the "Company", a U.S. fuel marketer, announced its entry into a Branded Jobber Contract with BP Products North America Inc. (“BP Amoco”) to resell its fuel and deliver BP Amoco’s merchant services to branded retail convenience stores and fuel stations in the US.

Blue Earth will receive revenue from fuel sales, merchant services, and fuel transportation.

With more than 2.7 million consumer visits a day and 1 billion point of sales ads viewed per year, BP Amoco has invested millions of dollars into establishing a top-tier brand of fuel quality, reliability, and brand awareness. BP Gasoline with Invigorate® contains their unique proprietary additive formulated to help clean engines and give drivers more miles per tank.

BP Amoco has invested into helping sites upgrade their image and has maintained a coordinated marketing effort using TV, internet, radio, out-of-home, on-site, and digital advertising to drive consumers to sites so operators can focus on running their business.

At the recent BP Amoco Marketers Association (BPAMA) in San Antonio, BP stated they “aim to double earnings from global convenience and mobility businesses by 2030 – increasing from around $5 billion in 2019…During the same time, BP aims to increase customer touchpoints to 20 million in the same timeframe.”

“BP Amoco’s unsurpassed brand awareness and support features provide compelling reasons for operators to switch their brand and committed fuel supply to BP or Amoco,” commented Scott M. Boruff, Blue Earth CEO. “The high-value package offered by BP to retailers indicates their aggressive convenience stores growth objectives and we look forward to selling it in the US beginning in the South.”

Blue Earth already has a number of locations in the sales pipeline that it expects to close quickly and the Company plans to announce them as they arise.

About Blue Earth Resources

Blue Earth Resources, Inc. is a fuel marketer which provides custom-designed solutions to refined fuel procurement supply issues and logistics challenges faced by fuel customers in the United States.

A customized composite of risk management, computation of industry, financial, and geo-political information assists each customer in making real-time market decisions that reduce cost and prevent business interruption.

Our risk management reporting incorporates specific risk tolerance assessments of each customer and includes purchase and sales contract review, and will include bulk inventory management (shipping, terminaling, and hedging), retail margin protection, and other custom reporting.

Wholesale products supplied and distributed are various grades of refined fuels including gasoline, diesel, kerosene, biofuels, ethanol, and aviation fuel that are marketed along multiple supply points within regional pipelines.

Customers include retailers, jobbers, commercial, industrial, power plants, municipalities, government, agricultural, and manufacturers.

www.berifuels.com

