Telemedicine Market to Expand at CAGR of 14% during Forecast Period, States TMR Study

Albany NY, United States, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An assessment by Transparency Market Research (TMR) expects the global telemedicine market to expand at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.



During the COVID-19 pandemic, a huge population base from across the globe was benefited by physician virtual consultation services, as these services were able to help patients while obeying all social distancing norms. The trend of opting physician virtual consultation services is projected to continue in the forthcoming years, which in turn, is expected to help in the expansion of the global telemedicine market.

Players are increasing investments R&Ds in order to develop innovative digital diagnostic techniques. Such trends in telemedicine market are projected to help players in expanding their businesses. Moreover, companies are focusing on improving marketing strategy for the telemedicine market, notes a TMR study.

Telemedicine Market: Key Findings

Telemedicine solutions are being increasingly adopted across the globe owing to their different advantages such as their ability to offer patients access to advanced medical care and healthcare professionals, help in reducing the medical costs, and advance efficiency and profitability for the healthcare practitioners. These advantages are prognosticated to result into revenue-generation opportunities in the global telemedicine market during the forecast period, states analysts at TMR.

Over the period of past few years, there has been increase in the number of people suffering from chronic and acute health disorders. This factor is creating prominent business opportunities for vendors in the telemedicine market. Moreover, the market is being driven by factors such as increase in older as well as baby boomers population and rise in the healthcare expenditure globally.

Telemedicine Market: Growth Boosters

The government authorities of several developing and developed nations globally are increasing their investments in the healthcare information sector. This factor is fueling the growth in the global telemedicine market.

Rise in understanding on availability of different telemedicine services and their effectiveness is creating business opportunities in the market

Increase in older population and surge in the prevalence of varied disease conditions globally is propelling the market

Technological developments in the medical diagnostic methods are likely to lead to profitable prospects in the global telemedicine market in coming years

Telemedicine Market: Regional Analysis

The telemedicine market in North America is expected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period due to factors such as existence of many telemedicine service providers in many regional nations including Canada and the United States, states assessment by TMR. This aside, the North America telemedicine market is projected to expand on the back of supportive government regulations, presence of attractive reimbursement policies and health insurances, and technological advancements in the region.

The telemedicine market in Asia Pacific is prognosticated to observe rapid growth in the forthcoming years owing to advancing healthcare infrastructure and facilities in many emerging economies such as India and China together with existence of low-cost manufacturers in the region. Moreover, the regional market is being driven by increase in the regional population and surge in the cases of communicable, non-communicable, and lifestyle-associated health issues.

Telemedicine Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Allscripts Healthcare

Agfa-Gevaert Group

AMD Global Telemedicine

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

CISCO Systems Inc

InTouch Technologies, Inc.

Honeywell HomMed LLC

Medtronic

BioTelemetry, Inc

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

OBS Medical Ltd.

McKesson Corporation

Telemedicine Market Segmentation

Speciality

Cardiology

Dermatology

Neurology

Orthopedics

Emergency Care

Internal Medicine

Gynecology

Others

Process

Tele-consultation

Tele-surgery

Tele-monitoring

Tele-education

Tele-training

Tele-care

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa





