Insights on the Healthcare Asset Management Global Market to 2027 - by Product, Application, End-user and Region

Dublin, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Asset Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global healthcare asset management market reached a value of US$ 13.35 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 25.93 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 11.7% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Healthcare asset management involves managing and maintaining machinery, equipment, and physical assets efficiently and cost-effectively. It generally includes pumps, refrigeration, plumbing, wheelchairs, condensers, generators, compressors, mobile beds, heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC), and other systems within a hospital. It saves time and money, improves asset utilization rate, locates equipment quickly, maintains appropriate inventory stock, and boosts staff communication. At present, it is widely utilized in hospitals and healthcare facilities worldwide to ensure the smooth functioning of equipment and other supplies and improve the quality of patient care.



Healthcare Asset Management Market Trends:

Due to advancements in medical devices, hospitals nowadays have numerous systems and medical equipment that require effective running and management. This represents one of the key factors catalyzing the demand for healthcare asset management to ensure that critical systems and equipment are maintained, tested, and kept in a working condition.

Moreover, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases around the world and easy access to healthcare services are promoting the adoption of healthcare asset management to maintain a safe, clean, and well-maintained medical environment. Apart from this, the healthcare asset management system provides alerts that help reduce delays experienced by patients and staff, improve the profitability of the facility, and ensure patient satisfaction.

This, in confluence with increasing emphasis on improved quality of care, is influencing the market positively. Furthermore, leading market players are offering Internet of Things (IoT) remote monitoring and online mobile solutions that eliminate the need for printouts, reduce waste, and decrease repair time. In addition to this, the rising need to comply with strict industry standards is anticipated to drive the demand for these solutions across the globe.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global healthcare asset management market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product, application and end user.



Breakup by Product:

Radiofrequency Identification Devices (RFID)

Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS)

Others

Breakup by Application:

Hospital Asset Management

Staff Management

Equipment Tracking and Management

Patient Management

Others

Pharmaceutical Asset Management

Drug Anti-counterfeiting

Supply Chain Management

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Laboratories

Pharmaceutical Companies

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Accenture plc, AiRISTA Flow Inc., CenTrak Inc. (Halma plc), Cerner Corporation, General Electric Company, International Business Machines Corporation, Midmark Corporation, Motorola Solutions Inc., Novanta Inc., Siemens AG, Sonitor Technologies, Stanley Black & Decker Inc. and Zebra Technologies Corporation.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global healthcare asset management market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global healthcare asset management market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global healthcare asset management market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Healthcare Asset Management Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Radiofrequency Identification Devices (RFID)

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS)

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Others

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Hospital Asset Management

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Key Segments

7.1.2.1 Staff Management

7.1.2.2 Equipment Tracking and Management

7.1.2.3 Patient Management

7.1.2.4 Others

7.1.3 Market Forecast

7.2 Pharmaceutical Asset Management

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Key Segments

7.2.2.1 Drug Anti-counterfeiting

7.2.2.2 Supply Chain Management

7.2.3 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End User

8.1 Hospitals and Clinics

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Laboratories

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Pharmaceutical Companies

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Accenture plc

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 AiRISTA Flow Inc.

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 CenTrak Inc. (Halma plc)

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 Cerner Corporation

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 General Electric Company

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 International Business Machines Corporation

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.7 Midmark Corporation

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8 Motorola Solutions Inc.

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.9 Novanta Inc.

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.10 Siemens AG

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.11 Sonitor Technologies

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12 Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12.3 Financials

14.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.13 Zebra Technologies Corporation

14.3.13.1 Company Overview

14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.13.3 Financials

14.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o8ywoc

Attachment