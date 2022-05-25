New York, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0611040/?utm_source=GNW
Global Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) Market to Reach $6.9 Billion by 2026
The term prepreg is used to denote pre-impregnated composite fibers. Prepreg, a reinforcing material impregnated with a resin using a machine, is an intermediate material, which is processed into various shapes (like planks, wires, tapes, and rods). The shapes in turn serve as raw inputs to specialized parts fabricators, capable of molding and shaping the material into finished items using specialized equipment. The finished parts are subsequently sold to OEMs (original equipment manufacturers). A prepreg can therefore be considered as a combination of non-woven material, fabric, roving or mat with resin, which is generally cured to B-stage, ready for molding.
Prepregs are generally unidirectional (aligned) or are in the form of a fabric (multiaxial or woven). The resin system used is mostly an epoxy that offers a comprehensive range of properties. However, in motor sport and aerospace applications, higher performance resins such as vinyl ester and polyester systems can be used. The resin systems react quite slowly at room temperature with the chances of prepreg resins to be completely cured increasing upon their heating to a prescribed cure temperature. The accuracy of machinery that is utilized for combining fabric with resin system assures that the laminates produced through prepregs contain higher fiber and more consistent contents in comparison to the contents achieved using wet lay-up techniques. Moreover, this technology facilitates the use of strong and very tough resin systems with high viscosity. Prepregs contain a certain quantity of matrix material used for joining the prepreg together as well as combining the prepreg with other components during their process of manufacture.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) estimated at US$5.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period. Carbon, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.5% CAGR and reach US$4.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Glass segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1 Billion by 2026
The Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 4.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.
Demand from various industries, especially automotive and aerospace, along with compelling properties of these materials will support growth in the global prepregs market. Adoption in automotive and aerospace applications is being fostered by the strong focus of companies on incorporating durable and light materials to make lightweight vehicles and push fuel efficiency. The market growth is supported by implementation of stringent regulations to improve fuel efficiency and reduce carbon emissions of vehicles, especially in Europe and North America. Based on their superior attributes such as high mechanical properties, strength and faster curing, prepregs find use in diverse applications across industries including automotive, military & defense, electronics, sporting goods and wind energy. In addition to witnessing rising demand from electronics and marine industries, these products are likely to gain from increasing adoption of lightweight materials for sports equipment. Continuing advances in electrical engineering and growing popularity of circuit boards are likely to provide a major push to the market. Prepregs are anticipated to find increasing use in the wind energy industry for enabling lightweight, durable wind turbine blades. The growing demand for prepregs from chemical research is expected to present new growth opportunities to market participants.
Moreover, space travel and orthopedic technologies are rapidly emerging as promising areas for prepregs, while production of motorsport vehicle gears is expected to push overall consumption of these materials. Ongoing efforts to develop advanced manufacturing and curing techniques are anticipated to positively influence the prepreg market. Technological advancements are also leading to further improvements in material characteristics and enabling reduced curing time and lowering cost of prepreg materials. Innovations and development of new products are also expected to contribute to expansion of the market. However, growth in the prepregs market is being impeded by the high cost of prepreg materials. High cost of prepregs in comparison to alternatives like aluminum along with low shelf-life is limiting product demand. Further constraints related to autoclaving and maintenance, and detection of damages and subsequent repairing are also impeding market prospects.
Aramid Segment to Reach $894.5 Million by 2026
In the global Aramid segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$546.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$767.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$74.4 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.6% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 94 Featured) -
- APCM, LLC
- Axiom Materials, Inc.
- Gurit Holding AG
- Hexcel Corporation
- Holding Company Composite
- Isola Group
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
- Park Aerospace Corp
- SGL Group – The Carbon Company
- Solvay SA
- Taiwan First Li-Bond Co., Ltd.
- Teijin Limited
- Toray Advanced Composites
- Toray Industries, Inc.
- Zoltek Companies, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0611040/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
An Introduction to Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers (Prepregs)
Typical Properties of Prepreg Composites
Resins Used in Prepregs
Basic Forms of Prepregs
Manufacture of Prepregs
Thermosetting Prepreg Processes
Thermoplastic Prepregging Processes
Energy Intensity of Production Processes during Prepreg
Manufacture
Applications of Prepregs
Global Prepregs Market Prospects and Outlook
Thermosetting Resins Hold Leading Market Share
Carbon Fiber Prepregs: The Most Widely Used Type
Aerospace & Defense Emerges as the Largest End-Use Market for
Prepregs
North America and Europe Lead, China and Asia-Pacific Exhibit
Fastest Growth
Impact of COVID-19
Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Recent Market Activity
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Aerospace Industry: COVID-19 Crisis Impacts Aviation Sector
Affecting Growth Outlook for Prepregs
Global Fleet Size of Commercial Aircraft by Region (in Units)
for the Years 2018 and 2038
Number of Gross Orders for Boeing and Airbus for the Period
2010-2019
Epoxy Prepreg: The Popular Resin Type
Aerospace MRO Market for Composite Components
Aircraft Interior Manufacturers Increasingly Rely on Composites
OAA Alternatives Emerge in Aerospace Composite Manufacturing
Potential Growth Opportunity for Prepregs Usage in Defense
Applications
UAVs Offer Potential Growth Prospects for Prepregs
Emerging Space Exploration Missions to Augur Well for the
Advanced Composites Market
Auto Industry?s Shift towards Fuel Efficient Vehicles Fuels
Demand for Lightweight Composites, Benefiting Prepregs Market
World Automobile Production (in Million Units) for the Period
2008-2022
Auto Industry?s Focus on Lightweight Construction Drives
Measures to Achieve CO2 Targets: OEM Fleet Target Development
in the EU (in g CO2/km)
Performance Characteristics of Common Lightweight Materials
Switch to Electric Vehicles: Opportunity for Prepregs Market
Global EV Sales (In Million Units) for the Years 2019, 2025 & 2030
Advanced Resin Materials and Production Techniques Enable Mass
Manufacture of Automotive Components
Advancements Aimed at Addressing Curing Time Hurdles
Growing Importance of Renewable Energy and Need to Harness Wind
Energy Spurs Use of Prepregs in Turbines
Global Energy Generation Mix (in %) for 2018 and 2050
Global Wind Power Market: Cumulated Installed Capacity (in GW)
for the Years 2012 through 2018
Prepregs Hold Promise as Replacement for Resin-Infused Glass
Fiber in Wind Blade Spar Caps
Need for Durable Recreational and Sports Goods & Equipment
Augurs Well for Prepregs Market
Global Sports Equipment Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019,
2022 and 2025
Snow Skis: An Important Market for Prepregs
Marine Vessels Construction Moves towards Advanced Composites,
Supports Prepregs Demand
Boat Industry Heralds the Arrival of Marine Composites
Carbon Fiber Prepregs Market: Superior Properties Support
Growing Use in Key End-Use Markets
Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Wind Energy: Major End-Use
Sectors
Developed Regions Lead, Developing Regions to Fuel Long-term
Growth
Challenges Facing Carbon Fiber Prepregs Market
Carbon Fiber Prepregs: A Intensely Competitive Market
Material Properties and Performance Benefits Support Demand for
Thermoplastic Prepregs
Tow Prepregs Market: Market Growth Linked to Aerospace & Auto
Industries
Glass Fiber Prepreg Market: An Overview
Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepregs Continue to Find Increasing Use
Out-of-Autoclave Prepregs: A Small Yet Prominent Part of
Overall Prepregs Market
Manufacturing Technology Advances Fuel Commodity Prepreg
Applications
User-Friendly and Automated Prepreg Machines: Enabling
Manufacture of High-Quality Prepregs
Chopped Prepreg Molding Compound Gains Popularity
Composite Tooling Prepreg Market: An Overview
Innovations Drive Improvements in Prepreg Efficiencies and
Applications
A Glance at Select Innovations
High Cost of Recycling Prepregs Remains a Key Challenge for the
Industry
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated
Composite Fibers) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated
Composite Fibers) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Carbon by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Carbon by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Carbon by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Glass
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Glass by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Glass by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aramid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Aramid by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Aramid by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoset by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Thermoset by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Thermoset by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoplastic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Thermoplastic by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Aerospace & Defense by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wind
Energy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Wind Energy by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Wind Energy by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sporting Goods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Sporting Goods by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Sporting Goods by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Electronics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Electronics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United
States for 2022 (E)
Prepregs Market in the US: An Overview
Reinforced Applications of Textile Glass Fiber Present Growth
Potential
Table 37: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Fiber Type -
Carbon, Glass and Aramid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated
Composite Fibers) by Fiber Type - Carbon, Glass and Aramid
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated
Composite Fibers) by Fiber Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Carbon, Glass and Aramid for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 40: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Resin Type -
Thermoset and Thermoplastic - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 41: USA Historic Review for Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated
Composite Fibers) by Resin Type - Thermoset and Thermoplastic
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated
Composite Fibers) by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Thermoset and Thermoplastic for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 43: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Application -
Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Wind Energy, Sporting Goods,
Electronics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 44: USA Historic Review for Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated
Composite Fibers) by Application - Aerospace & Defense,
Automotive, Wind Energy, Sporting Goods, Electronics and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated
Composite Fibers) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Wind Energy,
Sporting Goods, Electronics and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 46: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Fiber Type -
Carbon, Glass and Aramid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated
Composite Fibers) by Fiber Type - Carbon, Glass and Aramid
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Prepreg
(Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Fiber Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon, Glass and Aramid for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Resin Type -
Thermoset and Thermoplastic - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated
Composite Fibers) by Resin Type - Thermoset and Thermoplastic
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Prepreg
(Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Resin Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermoset and Thermoplastic for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Application -
Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Wind Energy, Sporting Goods,
Electronics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated
Composite Fibers) by Application - Aerospace & Defense,
Automotive, Wind Energy, Sporting Goods, Electronics and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Prepreg
(Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace & Defense, Automotive,
Wind Energy, Sporting Goods, Electronics and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for
2022 (E)
Table 55: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Fiber Type -
Carbon, Glass and Aramid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated
Composite Fibers) by Fiber Type - Carbon, Glass and Aramid
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Prepreg
(Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Fiber Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon, Glass and Aramid for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Resin Type -
Thermoset and Thermoplastic - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated
Composite Fibers) by Resin Type - Thermoset and Thermoplastic
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Prepreg
(Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Resin Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermoset and Thermoplastic for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Application -
Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Wind Energy, Sporting Goods,
Electronics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated
Composite Fibers) by Application - Aerospace & Defense,
Automotive, Wind Energy, Sporting Goods, Electronics and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Prepreg
(Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace & Defense, Automotive,
Wind Energy, Sporting Goods, Electronics and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for
2022 (E)
Market Overview
An Insight into Chinese Glass Fiber Composites Market
Table 64: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Fiber Type -
Carbon, Glass and Aramid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: China Historic Review for Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated
Composite Fibers) by Fiber Type - Carbon, Glass and Aramid
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Prepreg
(Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Fiber Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon, Glass and Aramid for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Resin Type -
Thermoset and Thermoplastic - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 68: China Historic Review for Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated
Composite Fibers) by Resin Type - Thermoset and Thermoplastic
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Prepreg
(Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Resin Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermoset and Thermoplastic for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Application -
Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Wind Energy, Sporting Goods,
Electronics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 71: China Historic Review for Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated
Composite Fibers) by Application - Aerospace & Defense,
Automotive, Wind Energy, Sporting Goods, Electronics and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Prepreg
(Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace & Defense, Automotive,
Wind Energy, Sporting Goods, Electronics and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for
2022 (E)
Market Overview
Carbon-Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastics to Offer Competition to
Glass Fibers
Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GRP) in Europe: Production
Volume in Thousand Metric Tons for 2010-2018
European Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Production
Breakdown (in %) by Country/ Region for 2018
Table 73: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated
Composite Fibers) by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Prepreg
(Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 76: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Fiber Type -
Carbon, Glass and Aramid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated
Composite Fibers) by Fiber Type - Carbon, Glass and Aramid
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Prepreg
(Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Fiber Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon, Glass and Aramid for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Resin Type -
Thermoset and Thermoplastic - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated
Composite Fibers) by Resin Type - Thermoset and Thermoplastic
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Prepreg
(Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Resin Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermoset and Thermoplastic for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 82: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Application -
Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Wind Energy, Sporting Goods,
Electronics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated
Composite Fibers) by Application - Aerospace & Defense,
Automotive, Wind Energy, Sporting Goods, Electronics and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Prepreg
(Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace & Defense, Automotive,
Wind Energy, Sporting Goods, Electronics and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for
2022 (E)
Table 85: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Fiber Type -
Carbon, Glass and Aramid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: France Historic Review for Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated
Composite Fibers) by Fiber Type - Carbon, Glass and Aramid
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Prepreg
(Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Fiber Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon, Glass and Aramid for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 88: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Resin Type -
Thermoset and Thermoplastic - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 89: France Historic Review for Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated
Composite Fibers) by Resin Type - Thermoset and Thermoplastic
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Prepreg
(Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Resin Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermoset and Thermoplastic for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 91: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Application -
Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Wind Energy, Sporting Goods,
Electronics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 92: France Historic Review for Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated
Composite Fibers) by Application - Aerospace & Defense,
Automotive, Wind Energy, Sporting Goods, Electronics and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Prepreg
(Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace & Defense, Automotive,
Wind Energy, Sporting Goods, Electronics and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for
2022 (E)
Table 94: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Fiber Type -
Carbon, Glass and Aramid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated
Composite Fibers) by Fiber Type - Carbon, Glass and Aramid
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Prepreg
(Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Fiber Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon, Glass and Aramid for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 97: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Resin Type -
Thermoset and Thermoplastic - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated
Composite Fibers) by Resin Type - Thermoset and Thermoplastic
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Prepreg
(Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Resin Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermoset and Thermoplastic for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 100: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Application -
Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Wind Energy, Sporting Goods,
Electronics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 101: Germany Historic Review for Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated
Composite Fibers) by Application - Aerospace & Defense,
Automotive, Wind Energy, Sporting Goods, Electronics and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Prepreg
(Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace & Defense, Automotive,
Wind Energy, Sporting Goods, Electronics and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 103: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Fiber Type -
Carbon, Glass and Aramid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0611040/?utm_source=GNW
