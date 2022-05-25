New York, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0611040/?utm_source=GNW

-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

-Complimentary updates for one year



Global Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) Market to Reach $6.9 Billion by 2026



The term prepreg is used to denote pre-impregnated composite fibers. Prepreg, a reinforcing material impregnated with a resin using a machine, is an intermediate material, which is processed into various shapes (like planks, wires, tapes, and rods). The shapes in turn serve as raw inputs to specialized parts fabricators, capable of molding and shaping the material into finished items using specialized equipment. The finished parts are subsequently sold to OEMs (original equipment manufacturers). A prepreg can therefore be considered as a combination of non-woven material, fabric, roving or mat with resin, which is generally cured to B-stage, ready for molding.



Prepregs are generally unidirectional (aligned) or are in the form of a fabric (multiaxial or woven). The resin system used is mostly an epoxy that offers a comprehensive range of properties. However, in motor sport and aerospace applications, higher performance resins such as vinyl ester and polyester systems can be used. The resin systems react quite slowly at room temperature with the chances of prepreg resins to be completely cured increasing upon their heating to a prescribed cure temperature. The accuracy of machinery that is utilized for combining fabric with resin system assures that the laminates produced through prepregs contain higher fiber and more consistent contents in comparison to the contents achieved using wet lay-up techniques. Moreover, this technology facilitates the use of strong and very tough resin systems with high viscosity. Prepregs contain a certain quantity of matrix material used for joining the prepreg together as well as combining the prepreg with other components during their process of manufacture.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) estimated at US$5.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period. Carbon, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.5% CAGR and reach US$4.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Glass segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1 Billion by 2026



The Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 4.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.



Demand from various industries, especially automotive and aerospace, along with compelling properties of these materials will support growth in the global prepregs market. Adoption in automotive and aerospace applications is being fostered by the strong focus of companies on incorporating durable and light materials to make lightweight vehicles and push fuel efficiency. The market growth is supported by implementation of stringent regulations to improve fuel efficiency and reduce carbon emissions of vehicles, especially in Europe and North America. Based on their superior attributes such as high mechanical properties, strength and faster curing, prepregs find use in diverse applications across industries including automotive, military & defense, electronics, sporting goods and wind energy. In addition to witnessing rising demand from electronics and marine industries, these products are likely to gain from increasing adoption of lightweight materials for sports equipment. Continuing advances in electrical engineering and growing popularity of circuit boards are likely to provide a major push to the market. Prepregs are anticipated to find increasing use in the wind energy industry for enabling lightweight, durable wind turbine blades. The growing demand for prepregs from chemical research is expected to present new growth opportunities to market participants.



Moreover, space travel and orthopedic technologies are rapidly emerging as promising areas for prepregs, while production of motorsport vehicle gears is expected to push overall consumption of these materials. Ongoing efforts to develop advanced manufacturing and curing techniques are anticipated to positively influence the prepreg market. Technological advancements are also leading to further improvements in material characteristics and enabling reduced curing time and lowering cost of prepreg materials. Innovations and development of new products are also expected to contribute to expansion of the market. However, growth in the prepregs market is being impeded by the high cost of prepreg materials. High cost of prepregs in comparison to alternatives like aluminum along with low shelf-life is limiting product demand. Further constraints related to autoclaving and maintenance, and detection of damages and subsequent repairing are also impeding market prospects.



Aramid Segment to Reach $894.5 Million by 2026



In the global Aramid segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$546.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$767.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$74.4 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.6% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 94 Featured) -

APCM, LLC

Axiom Materials, Inc.

Gurit Holding AG

Hexcel Corporation

Holding Company Composite

Isola Group

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Park Aerospace Corp

SGL Group – The Carbon Company

Solvay SA

Taiwan First Li-Bond Co., Ltd.

Teijin Limited

Toray Advanced Composites

Toray Industries, Inc.

Zoltek Companies, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0611040/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

An Introduction to Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers (Prepregs)

Typical Properties of Prepreg Composites

Resins Used in Prepregs

Basic Forms of Prepregs

Manufacture of Prepregs

Thermosetting Prepreg Processes

Thermoplastic Prepregging Processes

Energy Intensity of Production Processes during Prepreg

Manufacture

Applications of Prepregs

Global Prepregs Market Prospects and Outlook

Thermosetting Resins Hold Leading Market Share

Carbon Fiber Prepregs: The Most Widely Used Type

Aerospace & Defense Emerges as the Largest End-Use Market for

Prepregs

North America and Europe Lead, China and Asia-Pacific Exhibit

Fastest Growth

Impact of COVID-19

Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Aerospace Industry: COVID-19 Crisis Impacts Aviation Sector

Affecting Growth Outlook for Prepregs

Global Fleet Size of Commercial Aircraft by Region (in Units)

for the Years 2018 and 2038

Number of Gross Orders for Boeing and Airbus for the Period

2010-2019

Epoxy Prepreg: The Popular Resin Type

Aerospace MRO Market for Composite Components

Aircraft Interior Manufacturers Increasingly Rely on Composites

OAA Alternatives Emerge in Aerospace Composite Manufacturing

Potential Growth Opportunity for Prepregs Usage in Defense

Applications

UAVs Offer Potential Growth Prospects for Prepregs

Emerging Space Exploration Missions to Augur Well for the

Advanced Composites Market

Auto Industry?s Shift towards Fuel Efficient Vehicles Fuels

Demand for Lightweight Composites, Benefiting Prepregs Market

World Automobile Production (in Million Units) for the Period

2008-2022

Auto Industry?s Focus on Lightweight Construction Drives

Measures to Achieve CO2 Targets: OEM Fleet Target Development

in the EU (in g CO2/km)

Performance Characteristics of Common Lightweight Materials

Switch to Electric Vehicles: Opportunity for Prepregs Market

Global EV Sales (In Million Units) for the Years 2019, 2025 & 2030

Advanced Resin Materials and Production Techniques Enable Mass

Manufacture of Automotive Components

Advancements Aimed at Addressing Curing Time Hurdles

Growing Importance of Renewable Energy and Need to Harness Wind

Energy Spurs Use of Prepregs in Turbines

Global Energy Generation Mix (in %) for 2018 and 2050

Global Wind Power Market: Cumulated Installed Capacity (in GW)

for the Years 2012 through 2018

Prepregs Hold Promise as Replacement for Resin-Infused Glass

Fiber in Wind Blade Spar Caps

Need for Durable Recreational and Sports Goods & Equipment

Augurs Well for Prepregs Market

Global Sports Equipment Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019,

2022 and 2025

Snow Skis: An Important Market for Prepregs

Marine Vessels Construction Moves towards Advanced Composites,

Supports Prepregs Demand

Boat Industry Heralds the Arrival of Marine Composites

Carbon Fiber Prepregs Market: Superior Properties Support

Growing Use in Key End-Use Markets

Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Wind Energy: Major End-Use

Sectors

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Regions to Fuel Long-term

Growth

Challenges Facing Carbon Fiber Prepregs Market

Carbon Fiber Prepregs: A Intensely Competitive Market

Material Properties and Performance Benefits Support Demand for

Thermoplastic Prepregs

Tow Prepregs Market: Market Growth Linked to Aerospace & Auto

Industries

Glass Fiber Prepreg Market: An Overview

Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepregs Continue to Find Increasing Use

Out-of-Autoclave Prepregs: A Small Yet Prominent Part of

Overall Prepregs Market

Manufacturing Technology Advances Fuel Commodity Prepreg

Applications

User-Friendly and Automated Prepreg Machines: Enabling

Manufacture of High-Quality Prepregs

Chopped Prepreg Molding Compound Gains Popularity

Composite Tooling Prepreg Market: An Overview

Innovations Drive Improvements in Prepreg Efficiencies and

Applications

A Glance at Select Innovations

High Cost of Recycling Prepregs Remains a Key Challenge for the

Industry



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated

Composite Fibers) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated

Composite Fibers) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Carbon by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Carbon by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Carbon by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Glass

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Glass by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Glass by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aramid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Aramid by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Aramid by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermoset by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Thermoset by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Thermoset by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermoplastic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Thermoplastic by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Aerospace & Defense by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wind

Energy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Wind Energy by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Wind Energy by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sporting Goods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Sporting Goods by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Sporting Goods by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Electronics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Electronics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United

States for 2022 (E)

Prepregs Market in the US: An Overview

Reinforced Applications of Textile Glass Fiber Present Growth

Potential

Table 37: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Fiber Type -

Carbon, Glass and Aramid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated

Composite Fibers) by Fiber Type - Carbon, Glass and Aramid

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated

Composite Fibers) by Fiber Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Carbon, Glass and Aramid for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 40: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Resin Type -

Thermoset and Thermoplastic - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated

Composite Fibers) by Resin Type - Thermoset and Thermoplastic

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated

Composite Fibers) by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Thermoset and Thermoplastic for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 43: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Application -

Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Wind Energy, Sporting Goods,

Electronics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 44: USA Historic Review for Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated

Composite Fibers) by Application - Aerospace & Defense,

Automotive, Wind Energy, Sporting Goods, Electronics and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated

Composite Fibers) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Wind Energy,

Sporting Goods, Electronics and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 46: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Fiber Type -

Carbon, Glass and Aramid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated

Composite Fibers) by Fiber Type - Carbon, Glass and Aramid

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Prepreg

(Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Fiber Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon, Glass and Aramid for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Resin Type -

Thermoset and Thermoplastic - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated

Composite Fibers) by Resin Type - Thermoset and Thermoplastic

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Prepreg

(Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Resin Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermoset and Thermoplastic for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Application -

Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Wind Energy, Sporting Goods,

Electronics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated

Composite Fibers) by Application - Aerospace & Defense,

Automotive, Wind Energy, Sporting Goods, Electronics and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Prepreg

(Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace & Defense, Automotive,

Wind Energy, Sporting Goods, Electronics and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for

2022 (E)

Table 55: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Fiber Type -

Carbon, Glass and Aramid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated

Composite Fibers) by Fiber Type - Carbon, Glass and Aramid

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Prepreg

(Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Fiber Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon, Glass and Aramid for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Resin Type -

Thermoset and Thermoplastic - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated

Composite Fibers) by Resin Type - Thermoset and Thermoplastic

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Prepreg

(Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Resin Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermoset and Thermoplastic for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Application -

Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Wind Energy, Sporting Goods,

Electronics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated

Composite Fibers) by Application - Aerospace & Defense,

Automotive, Wind Energy, Sporting Goods, Electronics and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Prepreg

(Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace & Defense, Automotive,

Wind Energy, Sporting Goods, Electronics and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for

2022 (E)

Market Overview

An Insight into Chinese Glass Fiber Composites Market

Table 64: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Fiber Type -

Carbon, Glass and Aramid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: China Historic Review for Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated

Composite Fibers) by Fiber Type - Carbon, Glass and Aramid

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Prepreg

(Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Fiber Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon, Glass and Aramid for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Resin Type -

Thermoset and Thermoplastic - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 68: China Historic Review for Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated

Composite Fibers) by Resin Type - Thermoset and Thermoplastic

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Prepreg

(Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Resin Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermoset and Thermoplastic for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Application -

Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Wind Energy, Sporting Goods,

Electronics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 71: China Historic Review for Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated

Composite Fibers) by Application - Aerospace & Defense,

Automotive, Wind Energy, Sporting Goods, Electronics and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Prepreg

(Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace & Defense, Automotive,

Wind Energy, Sporting Goods, Electronics and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for

2022 (E)

Market Overview

Carbon-Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastics to Offer Competition to

Glass Fibers

Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GRP) in Europe: Production

Volume in Thousand Metric Tons for 2010-2018

European Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Production

Breakdown (in %) by Country/ Region for 2018

Table 73: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated

Composite Fibers) by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Prepreg

(Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 76: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Fiber Type -

Carbon, Glass and Aramid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated

Composite Fibers) by Fiber Type - Carbon, Glass and Aramid

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Prepreg

(Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Fiber Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon, Glass and Aramid for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Resin Type -

Thermoset and Thermoplastic - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated

Composite Fibers) by Resin Type - Thermoset and Thermoplastic

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Prepreg

(Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Resin Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermoset and Thermoplastic for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 82: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Application -

Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Wind Energy, Sporting Goods,

Electronics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated

Composite Fibers) by Application - Aerospace & Defense,

Automotive, Wind Energy, Sporting Goods, Electronics and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Prepreg

(Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace & Defense, Automotive,

Wind Energy, Sporting Goods, Electronics and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for

2022 (E)

Table 85: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Fiber Type -

Carbon, Glass and Aramid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: France Historic Review for Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated

Composite Fibers) by Fiber Type - Carbon, Glass and Aramid

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Prepreg

(Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Fiber Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon, Glass and Aramid for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 88: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Resin Type -

Thermoset and Thermoplastic - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 89: France Historic Review for Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated

Composite Fibers) by Resin Type - Thermoset and Thermoplastic

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Prepreg

(Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Resin Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermoset and Thermoplastic for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 91: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Application -

Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Wind Energy, Sporting Goods,

Electronics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 92: France Historic Review for Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated

Composite Fibers) by Application - Aerospace & Defense,

Automotive, Wind Energy, Sporting Goods, Electronics and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Prepreg

(Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace & Defense, Automotive,

Wind Energy, Sporting Goods, Electronics and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for

2022 (E)

Table 94: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Fiber Type -

Carbon, Glass and Aramid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated

Composite Fibers) by Fiber Type - Carbon, Glass and Aramid

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Prepreg

(Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Fiber Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon, Glass and Aramid for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 97: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Resin Type -

Thermoset and Thermoplastic - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated

Composite Fibers) by Resin Type - Thermoset and Thermoplastic

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Prepreg

(Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Resin Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermoset and Thermoplastic for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 100: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Application -

Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Wind Energy, Sporting Goods,

Electronics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 101: Germany Historic Review for Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated

Composite Fibers) by Application - Aerospace & Defense,

Automotive, Wind Energy, Sporting Goods, Electronics and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Prepreg

(Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace & Defense, Automotive,

Wind Energy, Sporting Goods, Electronics and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 103: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) by Fiber Type -

Carbon, Glass and Aramid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0611040/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________