Global Healthcare BPO Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

The global healthcare BPO market reached a value of US$ 25.72 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 44.59 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.10% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Healthcare business process outsourcing (BPO) refers to a strategy adopted by healthcare organizations for selecting and delegating with the third-party vendors to execute specific business-related operations. It aids in processing claims, analyzing patient data and enrollment, performing strategic planning, and managing accounts, business acquisition and billings.

This, in turn, assists healthcare firms in reducing errors and unauthorized data access, improving workflow, and providing quality services to the patients at reduced operational costs. At present, healthcare BPO is categorized based on its varying service types, such as front-end and backend.



Healthcare BPO Market Trends

The significant expansion in the healthcare sector, along with the increasing prevalence of various cardiovascular diseases, mostly amongst the rising geriatric population, represents one of the prime factors driving the healthcare BPO market toward growth. This, in turn, is facilitating the growth in the number of hospital admissions across the globe.

Additionally, the rising awareness amongst the consumers regarding the availability of varying health insurance plans and telehealth services is further supporting the market growth. In line with this, rapid technological advancements and the integration of cloud-based BPO solutions in hospitals and clinics for implementing global service delivery models at cost-effective rates are acting as other growth-inducing factors.

Moreover, numerous favorable initiatives undertaken by the government bodies of several nations for adopting BPO strategy for verifying insurance plans, filling, claiming, examining codding errors and ensuring data security due to the escalating instances of data breaches is contributing to the market growth. Other factors, such as extensive utilization of electronic health records (EHR) and electronic medical record (EMR) for recording patient health information, along with significant collaborations amongst key players, are creating a positive outlook for the market.



Key Market Segmentation

This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global healthcare BPO market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. The report has categorized the market based on payer service, provider service and pharmaceutical service.



Breakup by Payer Service:

Human Resource Management

Claims Management

Customer Relationship Management

Operational and Administrative Management

Care Management

Provider Management

Others

Breakup by Provider Service: Patient Enrollment and Strategic Planning

Patient Care Service

Revenue Cycle Management

Breakup by Pharmaceutical Service:

Manufacturing Services

Research and Development Services

Non-clinical Services

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Accenture plc, Cognizant, GeBBS Healthcare Solutions, Genpact, International Business Machines Corporation, IQVIA, NTT Data Corporation, Omega Healthcare, Parexel International Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services, WNS (Holdings) Limited and Xerox Corporation.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global healthcare BPO market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global healthcare BPO market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the payer service?

What is the breakup of the market based on the provider service?

What is the breakup of the market based on the pharmaceutical service?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global healthcare BPO market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Healthcare BPO Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Payer Service

6.1 Human Resource Management

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Claims Management

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Customer Relationship Management

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Operational and Administrative Management

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Care Management

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Provider Management

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast

6.7 Others

6.7.1 Market Trends

6.7.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Provider Service

7.1 Patient Enrollment and Strategic Planning

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Patient Care Service

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Revenue Cycle Management

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Pharmaceutical Service

8.1 Manufacturing Services

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Research and Development Services

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Non-clinical Services

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Accenture plc

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 Cognizant

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 GeBBS Healthcare Solutions

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 Genpact

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 International Business Machines Corporation

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 IQVIA

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.7 NTT Data Corporation

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 Omega Healthcare

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 Parexel International Corporation

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.10 Tata Consultancy Services

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.11 WNS (Holdings) Limited

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11.3 Financials

14.3.12 Xerox Corporation

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12.3 Financials

14.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/54u9y0

