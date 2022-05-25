New York, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wood Flooring Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0197227/?utm_source=GNW

Global Wood Flooring Market to Reach US$55.8 Billion by the Year 2026



Flooring plays a pivotal role in enhancing the aesthetic appeal of virtually all utilitarian structures, including residential, industrial and commercial buildings. Among the flooring types, wood floors are considered environment friendly, durable, and easy to clean. Changing lifestyles, growing urban population in Asia-Pacific region, rise in spending on home renovation and enhancement, and increasing consumer demand for eco-friendly materials are some of the key growth drivers augmenting demand for wood flooring. With refinancing, housing, and remodeling trends remaining strong, the prospects for wood sales are bright. The generally positive outlook and stable demand for wood flooring is also spurred by advances in material and technology, which include water-resistant products and digital printing. New construction and greater penetration into higher-end markets also boosts market prospects. Going forward, preference for green products is expected to kindle consumer interest and re-energize demand patterns. Wider planks, long boards, lighter and natural wood colors, and matte sheen finishes are some of the emerging trends witnessed in the wood flooring space. The rising popularity of modern minimalist design is a prime factor spurring demand for white oak floors. Manufacturers are developing engineered products with rigid cores such as mineral and solid polymer to equip wood flooring with waterproof properties. The addition of coatings to the engineered products seals the edges.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wood Flooring estimated at US$43.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$55.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period. Engineered Wood, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.6% CAGR to reach US$37.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Solid Wood segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 37% share of the global Wood Flooring market. The engineered wood segment dominates the market, owing to increasing number of manufacturers preferring this product due to its positive attributes that include cost efficiency and dimensional stability. Engineered wood offers a good substitute for hardwood and concrete; thereby driving increased demand for the segment. The solid wood segment is expected to gain from increasing commercial applications of solid wood in public places such as theaters, restaurants, spas and hotels.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.5 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $9.9 Million by 2026



The Wood Flooring market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.5 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 14.55% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$9.9 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$10.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. The North American market for wood flooring is gaining from rising demand for bacteria-resistant and anti-slip flooring from the healthcare sector, especially in the US. The regional market is anticipated to also benefit from implementation of favorable standards by various states and organizations. The Asia-Pacific market is propelled by rapid urbanization, rising investment in real-estate and housing development, changing attitude toward flooring décor, popularity of tropical wood flooring, and launch of cost-effective engineered wood flooring. Additionally, exporting finished products from Asia-Pacific to developed countries is likely to offer huge investments from Canada-based and the U.S-based furniture manufacturers.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

Impact of Covid-19 on Flooring Industry Supply Chain

Impact of COVID-19 on the Wood Flooring Market

GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

Wood Flooring Market Continues to Gain from Unrivaled Aesthetic

Appeal of Wood

Global Flooring Market by Type (2020): Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Sales by Type

Primary Advantages of Wood Flooring

Growth Drivers for the Wood Flooring Market: On a Scale of 1 -

10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)

Growth Dampeners for Wood Flooring Market: On a Scale of 1 - 10

(10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)

Mega Trends Benefiting Market Demand Summarized

Major Demand Drivers for Wood Flooring (2018 & 2030): Urban

Population, Middle Class, Aging Population, and Single Person

Households

Global Households Breakdown by Type of Family: Percentage

Growth (%) over the Period 2018-2028

Product Type and Regional Market Analysis

Engineered Wood Dominates the Market

Solid Wood - Another Significant Market

Europe and US Holds Significant Share of the Global Market

Developing Countries to Drive Future Growth

COVID-19-Led Economic Downturn Weighs on Construction Sector

Global Construction Reset & Trajectory: Growth Outlook (In %)

For Years 2019 Through 2025

Global Infrastructure Spending: Projected Infrastructure

Investment Needs (in $ Trillion) by Sector Over the Period

2016-2040

Infrastructure Spending to Bring COVID-19 Hit Economies Back on

Track

Market Outlook

Home Projects to Drive Growth for Companies

Likely Price Increases

Innovations to Continue

Digital-Driven Sales

Focus on Design Improvements

Wood Flooring - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competition

Market Participants Focus on Added Value to Gain Share

Aggressive Marketing: A Critical Factor for Sustenance of

Hardwood Flooring

Recent Market Activity

WORLD BRANDS

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

The ?Green? Image of Wood Flooring Lends Growth

Go Green: The New Mantra for Plywood Flooring Manufacturers

Increasing Adoption of Sustainable Floor Decorative Materials

Spurs Demand

Pre-Finish and Reclaimed Wood Gathers Momentum

Wood Flooring Industry Adopts Digitalization

Proliferation of Blogs and Design Shows: Key Factors Driving

Consumer Interest in Hardwood Flooring

Product Innovations Boost Growth

Residential Replacements: The Primary Demand Driver

Engineered Wood Finds Wider Preference

Advantages of Engineered Hardwood

Disadvantages

Long-Term Value to Homes Supports Demand for Hardwood Flooring

Advantages of Hardwood

Disadvantages

Hardwood Floorings Complementing Latest Interior Décor Trends

Transitional Flooring: Flushed Hardwood and Tile in the Same Space

Striking Trends Making Big Splash in Global Wood Flooring Market

Cork Flooring

Engineered Wood Floors

Grown & Made in America Wood Flooring

Reclaimed Wood Flooring

Latest Wood Flooring Type Trends to Amplify Home Look

White Oak Wood Flooring

European White Oak Floors

Colors Options Trending Big on Wood Flooring Market

Blonde Wood Flooring

Honey Wood Flooring

Gray Wood Floors

Greige Wood Floors

Whitewashed Wood Floors

High Variation Remains Hallmark of Latest Wood Flooring Texture

Trends

Distressed Wood Flooring

Handscraped Floors

Wirebrushed Wood Floors

Finishing Trends Shining Bright in Wood Flooring Market

Fumed-Finished Wood Floors

Matte-Finished Wood Flooring

Oiled Wood Floors

Satin-Finished Wood Flooring

Site-Finished Wood Flooring

Wood Floor Layout & Pattern Trends

Herringbone Wood Flooring

Wide Plank Wood Floors

Innovations in Manufacturing Technologies to Promote Growth in

Wood Flooring

Growing Demand for Innovative Locking Systems for Easy

Installation of Floorings

Mass-Timber Construction Technique Offers Potential

Laminate Flooring: The Fast Emerging Substitute to Wood Flooring

Macro Trends Influencing Demand Dynamics

Exponential Increase in Global Urban Population

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of

Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950,

1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries for 2018,

2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050

Expanding Global Population

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050

Top Countries Worldwide in Terms of Population in Millions for

the Years 1990, 2019 and 2050

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the

Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the

Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Rising Standards of Living

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Wood Flooring

Types of Wood Flooring

Solid Wood Flooring

Hardwood and Softwood Flooring

Engineered Wood Flooring



Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood

Flooring by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Wood Flooring by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Wood Flooring by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Engineered Wood by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Engineered Wood by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Engineered Wood by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Solid

Wood by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Solid Wood by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Solid Wood by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED STATES

Wood Flooring Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Newer Technology and Trends in Hardwood Flooring Drive Healthy

Market Growth

US Wood Flooring Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020

Hardwood Trends in the US Summarized

US Wood Flooring Market by Species (2020): Percentage Breakdown

of Species Installed for Brazilian Cherry, Maple, Red Oak,

White Oak, and Others

Engineered Wood Flooring: Major Product Category

Myriad Benefits Offered Drive Demand for Engineered Wood Flooring

Engineered Wood Offer More Opportunities for Innovation in Design

Increasing Competition for Hardwood Flooring from Laminate,

LVT, and WPC

Other Growth Mitigating Factors

Cork & Bamboo Attempt a Comeback

Despite Challenges, Optimistic Outlook Projected for Hardwood

Flooring

US Construction Industry Outlook: A Key Determinant of Growth

US Construction Industry Outlook: A Key Determinant of Growth

US Construction Spending in US$ Billion for the Period January

2012 to January 2020

Number of Housing Starts by Type - Single-Family Units and

Multi-Family Units in Thousands in the US (2014-2020)

US Construction Value (in US$ Million) for Residential and Non-

Residential Sectors for Apr-2020 to Apr-2021

US Non-Residential Construction Market by Segment (2020):

Percentage Breakdown of Investments for Commercial & Office,

Institutional, and Industrial & Others

US Private Non-Residential Construction Market by Sector (2020):

Percentage Breakdown of Construction Spend for Power,

Commercial, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Office, Communication,

Lodging, Education, and Others

US Wood Flooring Market by End-Use Sector (2020): Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for Commercial New Construction, Commercial

Replacement, Residential New Construction, Residential

Replacement, and Others

Residential Replacement Market Dominates Wood Flooring Demand

Green Buildings to Drive Future Growth

Number of LEED-Certified Projects in the United States (2010-2020)

Wood Floor Finishing Trends

Wood Floor Pattern and Layout Trends

Migration from Shiny and Sleek Products to Warm and Attractive

Wood Flooring Types

US Flooring Market: A Macro Perspective

US Flooring Market by Flooring Type (2020): Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Carpets and Rugs; Hardwood

Flooring; Laminate; Luxury Vinyl Tile; Stone Flooring; Vinyl

Sheet & Floor Tile; Wall Tile & Ceramic Floor; and Others

US Flooring Market by Type (2020): Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Sales for Carpets and Rugs; Hardwood Flooring;

Laminate; Luxury Vinyl Tile; Stone Flooring; Vinyl Sheet &

Floor Tile; Wall Tile & Ceramic Floor; and Others

Wood Flooring Texture Trends

Table 19: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood

Flooring by Product Segment - Engineered Wood and Solid Wood -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: USA Historic Review for Wood Flooring by Product

Segment - Engineered Wood and Solid Wood Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Wood Flooring by Product

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Engineered

Wood and Solid Wood for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood

Flooring by End-Use - Residential, Industrial and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Wood Flooring by End-Use -

Residential, Industrial and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Wood Flooring by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,

Industrial and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

A Lucrative Market for Wood Flooring

Hard-Surface Flooring Gain Traction

Floor Coverings Market in Canada by Type (2020): Percentage

Share Breakdown for Carpets & Rugs; Ceramics; Vinyl, Linoleum &

Rubber; Wood & Laminates, and Other Non-Resilient Flooring

Canadian Housing Sector: An Overview

Canadian Housing Market (2010-2020): Housing Starts in ’000 Units

Environmental Concerns and Ethical Issues

Innovation: Key to Survival in the Marketplace

Imported Wood Flooring Products Impact Domestic Manufacturers

Table 25: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wood Flooring by Product Segment - Engineered Wood and Solid

Wood - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Wood Flooring by Product

Segment - Engineered Wood and Solid Wood Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Wood Flooring by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Engineered Wood and Solid Wood for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wood Flooring by End-Use - Residential, Industrial and

Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Wood Flooring by End-Use -

Residential, Industrial and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Wood Flooring by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,

Industrial and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Wood Flooring Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Changing Consumer Preference Driving Wood Flooring Market Growth

Steady Growth in Housing Starts Augur Well for Market Demand

Housing Starts (in Thousand Units) in Japan for the Years 2010

through 2018

Table 31: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood

Flooring by Product Segment - Engineered Wood and Solid Wood -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Japan Historic Review for Wood Flooring by Product

Segment - Engineered Wood and Solid Wood Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Wood Flooring by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Engineered Wood and Solid Wood for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood

Flooring by End-Use - Residential, Industrial and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Wood Flooring by End-Use -

Residential, Industrial and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Wood Flooring by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,

Industrial and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Wood Flooring Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Floor Covering Market in China: An Overview

Floor Coverings Volume Market in China (% Share): 2020

Rapid Urbanization in China to Boost Demand for Wood Flooring

Urbanization in China (2011-2020): Percentage Share of Total

Population Living in Cities

Table 37: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood

Flooring by Product Segment - Engineered Wood and Solid Wood -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: China Historic Review for Wood Flooring by Product

Segment - Engineered Wood and Solid Wood Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: China 15-Year Perspective for Wood Flooring by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Engineered Wood and Solid Wood for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood

Flooring by End-Use - Residential, Industrial and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: China Historic Review for Wood Flooring by End-Use -

Residential, Industrial and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Wood Flooring by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,

Industrial and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Wood Flooring Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Europe Continues to Offer Stable Opportunities to Wood Flooring

Products

European Flooring Market by Type (In Volume %): 2020

Table 43: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wood Flooring by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Europe Historic Review for Wood Flooring by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wood Flooring by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wood Flooring by Product Segment - Engineered Wood and Solid

Wood - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Wood Flooring by Product

Segment - Engineered Wood and Solid Wood Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wood Flooring by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Engineered Wood and Solid Wood for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wood Flooring by End-Use - Residential, Industrial and

Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Wood Flooring by End-Use -

Residential, Industrial and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wood Flooring by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,

Industrial and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Wood Flooring Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 52: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wood Flooring by Product Segment - Engineered Wood and Solid

Wood - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: France Historic Review for Wood Flooring by Product

Segment - Engineered Wood and Solid Wood Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: France 15-Year Perspective for Wood Flooring by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Engineered Wood and Solid Wood for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wood Flooring by End-Use - Residential, Industrial and

Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: France Historic Review for Wood Flooring by End-Use -

Residential, Industrial and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Wood Flooring by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,

Industrial and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Wood Flooring Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 58: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wood Flooring by Product Segment - Engineered Wood and Solid

Wood - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Germany Historic Review for Wood Flooring by Product

Segment - Engineered Wood and Solid Wood Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Wood Flooring by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Engineered Wood and Solid Wood for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wood Flooring by End-Use - Residential, Industrial and

Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Wood Flooring by End-Use -

Residential, Industrial and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Wood Flooring by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,

Industrial and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 64: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood

Flooring by Product Segment - Engineered Wood and Solid Wood -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Italy Historic Review for Wood Flooring by Product

Segment - Engineered Wood and Solid Wood Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Wood Flooring by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Engineered Wood and Solid Wood for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood

Flooring by End-Use - Residential, Industrial and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Wood Flooring by End-Use -

Residential, Industrial and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Wood Flooring by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,

Industrial and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Wood Flooring Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 70: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood

Flooring by Product Segment - Engineered Wood and Solid Wood -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: UK Historic Review for Wood Flooring by Product

Segment - Engineered Wood and Solid Wood Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: UK 15-Year Perspective for Wood Flooring by Product

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Engineered

Wood and Solid Wood for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood

Flooring by End-Use - Residential, Industrial and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: UK Historic Review for Wood Flooring by End-Use -

Residential, Industrial and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Wood Flooring by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential, Industrial

and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 76: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood

Flooring by Product Segment - Engineered Wood and Solid Wood -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Spain Historic Review for Wood Flooring by Product

Segment - Engineered Wood and Solid Wood Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Wood Flooring by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Engineered Wood and Solid Wood for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood

Flooring by End-Use - Residential, Industrial and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Wood Flooring by End-Use -

Residential, Industrial and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Wood Flooring by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,

Industrial and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 82: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wood Flooring by Product Segment - Engineered Wood and Solid

Wood - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Russia Historic Review for Wood Flooring by Product

Segment - Engineered Wood and Solid Wood Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Wood Flooring by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Engineered Wood and Solid Wood for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 85: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wood Flooring by End-Use - Residential, Industrial and

Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Wood Flooring by End-Use -

Residential, Industrial and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Wood Flooring by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,

Industrial and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Wood Flooring by Product Segment - Engineered Wood and

Solid Wood - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Wood Flooring by

Product Segment - Engineered Wood and Solid Wood Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wood Flooring

by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Engineered Wood and Solid Wood for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 91: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Wood Flooring by End-Use - Residential, Industrial and

Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Wood Flooring by

End-Use - Residential, Industrial and Commercial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wood Flooring

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential, Industrial and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Wood Flooring Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Encouraging Construction Activity in Asia Bodes Well for the

Industry

Urbanization Rate in Asia-Pacific (2018-2048): Percentage Share

of Total Population Living in Cities

Asia-Pacific Volume Market for Flooring by Type (% Share): 2020

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Wood Flooring by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Wood Flooring by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Wood Flooring by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 97: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Wood Flooring by Product Segment - Engineered Wood and

Solid Wood - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Wood Flooring by

Product Segment - Engineered Wood and Solid Wood Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Wood Flooring by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Engineered Wood and Solid Wood for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Wood Flooring by End-Use - Residential, Industrial and

Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Wood Flooring by

End-Use - Residential, Industrial and Commercial Markets -



