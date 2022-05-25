New York, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wood Flooring Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0197227/?utm_source=GNW
Global Wood Flooring Market to Reach US$55.8 Billion by the Year 2026
Flooring plays a pivotal role in enhancing the aesthetic appeal of virtually all utilitarian structures, including residential, industrial and commercial buildings. Among the flooring types, wood floors are considered environment friendly, durable, and easy to clean. Changing lifestyles, growing urban population in Asia-Pacific region, rise in spending on home renovation and enhancement, and increasing consumer demand for eco-friendly materials are some of the key growth drivers augmenting demand for wood flooring. With refinancing, housing, and remodeling trends remaining strong, the prospects for wood sales are bright. The generally positive outlook and stable demand for wood flooring is also spurred by advances in material and technology, which include water-resistant products and digital printing. New construction and greater penetration into higher-end markets also boosts market prospects. Going forward, preference for green products is expected to kindle consumer interest and re-energize demand patterns. Wider planks, long boards, lighter and natural wood colors, and matte sheen finishes are some of the emerging trends witnessed in the wood flooring space. The rising popularity of modern minimalist design is a prime factor spurring demand for white oak floors. Manufacturers are developing engineered products with rigid cores such as mineral and solid polymer to equip wood flooring with waterproof properties. The addition of coatings to the engineered products seals the edges.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wood Flooring estimated at US$43.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$55.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period. Engineered Wood, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.6% CAGR to reach US$37.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Solid Wood segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 37% share of the global Wood Flooring market. The engineered wood segment dominates the market, owing to increasing number of manufacturers preferring this product due to its positive attributes that include cost efficiency and dimensional stability. Engineered wood offers a good substitute for hardwood and concrete; thereby driving increased demand for the segment. The solid wood segment is expected to gain from increasing commercial applications of solid wood in public places such as theaters, restaurants, spas and hotels.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.5 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $9.9 Million by 2026
The Wood Flooring market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.5 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 14.55% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$9.9 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$10.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. The North American market for wood flooring is gaining from rising demand for bacteria-resistant and anti-slip flooring from the healthcare sector, especially in the US. The regional market is anticipated to also benefit from implementation of favorable standards by various states and organizations. The Asia-Pacific market is propelled by rapid urbanization, rising investment in real-estate and housing development, changing attitude toward flooring décor, popularity of tropical wood flooring, and launch of cost-effective engineered wood flooring. Additionally, exporting finished products from Asia-Pacific to developed countries is likely to offer huge investments from Canada-based and the U.S-based furniture manufacturers.
Select Competitors (Total 274 Featured) -
- AHF LLC
- Barlinek SA
- Beaulieu International Group
- Boral Limited
- Brumark Corporation
- Kahrs Group
- Mannington Mills, Inc.
- Mohawk Industries, Inc.
- PT Dharma Satya Nusantara Tbk
- Shaw Industries Group, Inc.
- SWISS KRONO Group
- Tarkett, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
Impact of Covid-19 on Flooring Industry Supply Chain
Impact of COVID-19 on the Wood Flooring Market
GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
Wood Flooring Market Continues to Gain from Unrivaled Aesthetic
Appeal of Wood
Global Flooring Market by Type (2020): Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Sales by Type
Primary Advantages of Wood Flooring
Growth Drivers for the Wood Flooring Market: On a Scale of 1 -
10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)
Growth Dampeners for Wood Flooring Market: On a Scale of 1 - 10
(10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)
Mega Trends Benefiting Market Demand Summarized
Major Demand Drivers for Wood Flooring (2018 & 2030): Urban
Population, Middle Class, Aging Population, and Single Person
Households
Global Households Breakdown by Type of Family: Percentage
Growth (%) over the Period 2018-2028
Product Type and Regional Market Analysis
Engineered Wood Dominates the Market
Solid Wood - Another Significant Market
Europe and US Holds Significant Share of the Global Market
Developing Countries to Drive Future Growth
COVID-19-Led Economic Downturn Weighs on Construction Sector
Global Construction Reset & Trajectory: Growth Outlook (In %)
For Years 2019 Through 2025
Global Infrastructure Spending: Projected Infrastructure
Investment Needs (in $ Trillion) by Sector Over the Period
2016-2040
Infrastructure Spending to Bring COVID-19 Hit Economies Back on
Track
Market Outlook
Home Projects to Drive Growth for Companies
Likely Price Increases
Innovations to Continue
Digital-Driven Sales
Focus on Design Improvements
Wood Flooring - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competition
Market Participants Focus on Added Value to Gain Share
Aggressive Marketing: A Critical Factor for Sustenance of
Hardwood Flooring
Recent Market Activity
WORLD BRANDS
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
The ?Green? Image of Wood Flooring Lends Growth
Go Green: The New Mantra for Plywood Flooring Manufacturers
Increasing Adoption of Sustainable Floor Decorative Materials
Spurs Demand
Pre-Finish and Reclaimed Wood Gathers Momentum
Wood Flooring Industry Adopts Digitalization
Proliferation of Blogs and Design Shows: Key Factors Driving
Consumer Interest in Hardwood Flooring
Product Innovations Boost Growth
Residential Replacements: The Primary Demand Driver
Engineered Wood Finds Wider Preference
Advantages of Engineered Hardwood
Disadvantages
Long-Term Value to Homes Supports Demand for Hardwood Flooring
Advantages of Hardwood
Disadvantages
Hardwood Floorings Complementing Latest Interior Décor Trends
Transitional Flooring: Flushed Hardwood and Tile in the Same Space
Striking Trends Making Big Splash in Global Wood Flooring Market
Cork Flooring
Engineered Wood Floors
Grown & Made in America Wood Flooring
Reclaimed Wood Flooring
Latest Wood Flooring Type Trends to Amplify Home Look
White Oak Wood Flooring
European White Oak Floors
Colors Options Trending Big on Wood Flooring Market
Blonde Wood Flooring
Honey Wood Flooring
Gray Wood Floors
Greige Wood Floors
Whitewashed Wood Floors
High Variation Remains Hallmark of Latest Wood Flooring Texture
Trends
Distressed Wood Flooring
Handscraped Floors
Wirebrushed Wood Floors
Finishing Trends Shining Bright in Wood Flooring Market
Fumed-Finished Wood Floors
Matte-Finished Wood Flooring
Oiled Wood Floors
Satin-Finished Wood Flooring
Site-Finished Wood Flooring
Wood Floor Layout & Pattern Trends
Herringbone Wood Flooring
Wide Plank Wood Floors
Innovations in Manufacturing Technologies to Promote Growth in
Wood Flooring
Growing Demand for Innovative Locking Systems for Easy
Installation of Floorings
Mass-Timber Construction Technique Offers Potential
Laminate Flooring: The Fast Emerging Substitute to Wood Flooring
Macro Trends Influencing Demand Dynamics
Exponential Increase in Global Urban Population
World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of
Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950,
1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries for 2018,
2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050
Expanding Global Population
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050
Top Countries Worldwide in Terms of Population in Millions for
the Years 1990, 2019 and 2050
Burgeoning Middle Class Population
Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025, 2030
Rising Standards of Living
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Wood Flooring
Types of Wood Flooring
Solid Wood Flooring
Hardwood and Softwood Flooring
Engineered Wood Flooring
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
