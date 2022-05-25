Worldwide Meat Substitutes Industry to 2027 - Featuring Dupont, Archer Daniels Midland, Amy's Kitchen and Conagra Brands Among Others

Dublin, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Meat Substitutes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global meat substitutes market reached a value of US$ 6 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 8.9 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.8% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Meat substitutes, or mock meats, are vegetarian food products that have similar taste, appearance and texture to that of poultry, meat and fish products. They are manufactured using grain- and plant-based sources to replicate animal-based protein and calcium, which aid in reducing cholesterol level, preventing menopausal difficulties and other related ailments. Currently, soy, tofu, tempeh, textured vegetable protein (TVP) and seitan are the most common types of meat substitutes available in the market.

They are usually processed with various food additives, emulsifiers, coloring and leavening agents to enhance their flavor, texture and shelf-life. The increasing health awareness, along with a growing preference for vegetarian foods amongst consumers, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market.

Owing to various health benefits, such as reduction of blood sugar levels, meat substitutes are gaining immense popularity across the globe. The emerging trend of veganism and growing awareness regarding the environmental impact of animals farming for meat production is encouraging consumers to incorporate meat substitutes in their daily diet. The market is further driven by favorable campaigns on animal welfare, which aim at promoting the adoption of all plant foods such as cereals, pulses, vegetables, fruits, nuts, seeds, herbs and spices.

Moreover, the development of the organized retail sector and online retail portals for seamless distribution of meat substitute products is also creating a positive outlook for the market.



Key Market Segmentation

This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global meat substitutes market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. The report has categorized the market based on type, source, category and distribution channel.



Breakup by Type:

Tofu & Tofu Ingredients

Tempeh

Textured Vegetable Protein (TVP)

Seitan

Quorn

Others

Based on the type, the market has been segregated into tofu and tofu ingredients, tempeh, textured vegetable protein (TVP), seitan, Quorn and others.



Breakup by Source:

Soy

Wheat

Mycoprotein

Others

On the basis of the source, the report finds that soy represents the most popular source. Other major segments are wheat and microprotein.



Breakup by Category:

Frozen

Refrigerated

Shelf-Stable

Based on the category, the market has been segmented into frozen, refrigerated and shelf-stable products. At present, frozen meat substitutes are mostly preferred by consumers across the globe.



Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Health and Food Stores

Convenience Stores

Others

The market has been categorized on the basis of the distribution channel into supermarkets and hypermarkets, health and food stores, convenient stores and others.



Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

On the geographical front, Europe exhibits a clear dominance in the world. Other major regions include Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.



Competitive Landscape

The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the top meat substitutes companies being The Nisshin Oillio Group, Dupont, Archer Daniels Midland, Amy's Kitchen, Conagra Brands, Quorn Foods, Cauldron Foods, Campbell Soup Company, VBites, Blue Chip Group, Field Roast, Garden Protein International, LightLife, Sweet Earth Foods, MGP Ingredients, Tofurky, Meatless, Sonic Biochem Limited, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

1. What was the size of the global meat substitutes market in 2021?

2. What is the expected growth rate of the global meat substitutes market during 2022-2027?

3. What are the key factors driving the global meat substitutes market?

4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global meat substitutes market?

5. What is the breakup of the global meat substitutes market based on the type?

6. What is the breakup of the global meat substitutes market based on the source?

7. What is the breakup of the global meat substitutes market based on the category?

8. What is the breakup of the global meat substitutes market based on the distribution channel?

9. What are the key regions in the global meat substitutes market?

10. Who are the key players/companies in the global meat substitutes market?



