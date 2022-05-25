New York, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gas Detection Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p092512/?utm_source=GNW
Global Gas Detection Equipment Market to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2026
Gas detection equipment are major front-line systems used in various industries for early detection of leakage of flammable and toxic gasses and vapors. Demand in the global market is set to be driven by increasing adoption of these safety devices in industrial, commercial and other industries for ensuring worker safety, minimizing risks and preventing fire breakouts. The market benefits from rising demand from end-use industries, focus on residential and workplace safety standards, and enforcement of tough environmental regulations. The oil & gas and chemicals industries are among the primary end-users of gas detectors owing to increasing emphasis on safety measures related to gas processing. Industry protocols and government laws that require gas facilities to use gas detectors are driving technical innovations such as infrared and photoionization technology. Growth is also anticipated to be influenced by penetration of the Internet of Everything and artificial neural network technologies over the next few years.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Gas Detection Equipment estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period. Electrochemical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4% CAGR to reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Metal Oxide segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.8% share of the global Gas Detection Equipment market. Electrochemical gas detectors find applications in a broad spectrum of environments that include refineries, chemical plants, gas turbines and underground gas storage facilities. The growing adoption of electrochemical sensors is attributed to their capability to detect harmful gas emission, detect landfill gases and improve indoor air quality. Metal Oxide Semiconductor (MOS) detectors are primarily used to detect a wide range of gases, commonly hydrogen sulphide and have a long life span even up to ten years.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $730.2 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $671.9 Million by 2026
The Gas Detection Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$730.2 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 27.03% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$671.9 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 3.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$717.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Developed markets such as US and Europe, the traditional regional markets for gas detection equipment, continue to generate a major portion of revenues for the global market. Stringent regulations and guidelines that govern the need and use of gas detection equipment, including gas sensors and other components, are well established in these markets than anywhere else across the globe. Demand for gas detection equipment in recent times has been relatively stronger in the Asia-Pacific market as compared to other markets, thanks to rapid industrialization in the region, and the subsequent increase in adoption of international safety standards and practices. Increased investments on new plants in steel, power, chemical/petrochemical and oil & gas sectors make Asia-Pacific a market laden with tremendous potential for gas detection equipment. Middle East & Africa, given the large concentration of oil & gas companies in the region, represents an equally strong regional market for gas detection equipment market.
Infrared Segment to Reach $600.6 Million by 2026
Infrared gas sensors are intended to measure a diverse range of gases such as carbon dioxide, methane and VOCs like benzene, butane and acetylene. Infrared sensors works by passing radiation through a definite volume of gas, the absorption of energy from the sensor beam occurs at specific wavelengths, based on the properties of the particular gas. In the global Infrared segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$337 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$466.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$81.6 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5.4% CAGR through the analysis period.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
An Introduction to Gas Detection Equipment
Evolution of Gas Detection Equipment
An Overview of Gas Detection Sensing Technologies
Common Gases Detected in Industries
Common Gases and their Exposure Limits
Pros and Cons of Select Gas Detection Technologies
Gas Detection Equipment: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
Fixed Gas Detection Equipment: Largest Product Segment
Portable Gas Detection Equipment Exhibit Fastest Growth
A Note on Evolution of Portable Gas Detectors
Fixed Vs. Portable Gas Detection System: A Comparison
While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors,
Developing Regions Emerge as Hot Spots for Future Growth
World Gas Detection Equipment Market (2019 & 2025): Percentage
Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions
Global Gas Detection Equipment Market - Geographic Regions
Ranked by Value CAGR for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan
Stable Economic Scenario Widens Business Prospects for Gas
Detection Market
Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/
Region for the Years 2018 through 2021
COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
Gas Detection Equipment: Fragmented Marketplace
Leading Suppliers of Gas Detection Systems
Low Cost Products Intensify Competition
Recent Market Activity
Gas Detection Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
AirTest Technologies, Inc. (Canada)
Bacharach, Inc. (USA)
California Analytical Instruments, Inc. (USA)
City Technology Ltd. (UK)
Crowcon Detection Instruments, Ltd. (UK)
Detector Electronics Corporation (USA)
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)
Emerson Electric Co. (USA)
ENMET, LLC (USA)
ESP Safety, Inc. (USA)
Gastech Australia Pty Ltd. (Australia)
GE Grid Solutions (USA)
Honeywell International, Inc. (USA)
Honeywell Analytics, Inc. (USA)
RAE Systems, Inc. (USA)
Industrial Scientific Corporation (USA)
Johnson Controls International plc (USA)
Mil-Ram Technology, Inc. (USA)
MSA Safety Incorporated (USA)
Sierra Monitor Corporation (USA)
RKI Instruments, Inc. (USA)
Sensidyne, LP (USA)
Sensor Electronics (USA)
Siemens AG (Germany)
Status Scientific Controls Ltd. (UK)
Teledyne Technologies, Inc. (USA)
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (USA)
TQ Environmental Ltd. (UK)
Trolex Ltd. (UK)
Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Persistent Need to Ensure Personnel & Plant Safety: Primary
Demand Determinant for Gas Detection Equipment Market
Increasingly Stringent Government Regulations Create Highly
Conducive Environment
A Peek into Regulatory Landscape
Sophisticated Wireless Systems Step In to Spearhead Next Wave
of Growth
Ability to Address Diverse Needs and Wider Availability: Key
Traits of Wireless Systems Market
Rise of Sophisticated Sensor Technologies Instigates
Progressive Momentum
A Note on Sensor Technologies Used in Gas Detection Equipment
Hydrogen Gas Detection Elicits Heightened Attention
CO2 Sensing Gains Traction amid Rising Energy Costs & Stringent
Environmental Mandates
Oxygen Sensing Systems in Novel Designs Come to the Fore
Natural Gas Detectors Grow in Popularity
Rising Demand across End-Use Verticals Propels Market Expansion
Oil & Gas: Major End-Use Sector
Challenging Conditions of Exploration Call for More Robust and
Reliable Detection Devices
Newer Technologies Pervade H2S Detection Space in Oil & Gas Sector
Limitations with Conventional Technologies Drive Use of
Ultrasonic Devices in Oil & Gas Sector
High Risks Drive Demand for Gas Detection Equipment in LNG
Facilities
Uptrend in Oil & Gas Sector Signals Bright Prospects for Gas
Detection Equipment
Worldwide E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by Region and Type
of Company for the Period 2017-2019
Global Crude Oil Demand in Billion Barrels for the Years 2010
through 2019
Chemical Industry Relies on Gas Detection Equipment for
Regulatory Conformance
Gas Detection Steps In to Curb Accidents in Chemical Plants
Criticality of Real-Time Gas Detection in Mining Facilities
Bodes Well
Common Mine Gases: Properties & Health Effects
From Canaries and Mice to Sensors: Gas Detection in Mining
Improves Dramatically through History
Multiple-Sensor Instruments Emerge as Norm for Gas Detection in
Mining
Power Sector: High-Risk Operational Environment Drives Demand
for Gas Detection Equipment
Rising Demand for Electricity Creates Opportunities for Gas
Detection Equipment in the Power Sector
Gas Detectors Play Indispensable Role in Personnel and Plant
Safety in Water & Wastewater Treatment Industry
Gas Detection in Water & Waste Water Treatment: A Peek into
Various Gases and Hazard Locations
Growing Demand for Semi-Fixed Detectors in Water & Wastewater
Treatment Plants
World Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Revenues
(in US$ Million) for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2021
World Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Revenues
(in %) by Region for the Year 2019
Offshore Infrastructure Applications Drive Demand for Gas
Detection Equipment in Marine Industry
Regulations for Ensuring Worker Safety in the Shipping Industry
Customized Gas Detection Systems for SOLAS Compliance
Ensuring Proper Maintenance and Care
Gas Detection Equipment Gain Traction in Automotive
Manufacturing Environment
Increasing Automotive Production Augurs Well
Global Passenger Car Production (In Million Units) for the
Years 2010, 2016, 2020, and 2024
Rising Concerns of Indoor Air Quality Drive Demand for Gas
Detection in HVAC Systems
Hazards of Confined Spaces Drive Demand
Enclosed Parking Spaces: Potential Application Zones
Terrorist Attacks Drive Adoption of Gas Detection Equipment
Technological Advancements & Innovations Maintain Growth
Momentum in Gas Detection Equipment Market
Integration of IoT, Cloud, Digital Communication and Mobile
Device Connectivity
Sensor Technology Advancements Widen Addressable Market
Faster Response Time: Core Focus Area for Sensor Technology
Enhancement
Select Latest Gas Detection Equipment Models
Pricing Pressures Continue to Dog the Market
