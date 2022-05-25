Nationwide Survey of People with Seborrehic Dermatitis Reveals Dissatisfaction with Current Treatment Options and Burden of Daily Care

Seborrheic dermatitis is a chronic, inflammatory skin disease that affects more than 10 million people in the U.S.

Survey found that, among adults with seborrheic dermatitis who use treatments, only one in four are very satisfied with the effectiveness of prescription treatments and one in 10 healthcare providers are very satisfied with available prescription treatment options

On average, adults use six treatments per week, including prescription, over-the-counter, and alternative treatments, and spend more than 30 minutes a day treating their seborrheic dermatitis symptoms

Nearly nine in 10 individuals said they would be more likely to stick with a treatment plan if it meant using fewer treatments

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing meaningful innovations in immuno-dermatology, today announced results of a nationwide survey of adults with seborrheic dermatitis and the healthcare providers that treat them, designed to better understand their satisfaction and experience with currently available treatment options. The online survey was conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Arcutis and included 300 U.S. adults (18+ years) who have been diagnosed with seborrheic dermatitis, of which 84% reported their condition to be moderate or severe, and 601 licensed U.S. healthcare providers, including dermatologists, nurse practitioners (NPs), and physician assistants (PAs).

The survey found that individuals with seborrheic dermatitis experienced a lack of satisfaction with current treatment options and a high daily burden of care. Specifically, only one in four adults with seborrheic dermatitis that use treatments reported being very satisfied with the effectiveness of prescription treatment options. Additionally, the survey found that, on average, adults with seborrheic dermatitis use six different treatments each week, including over-the-counter, prescription, and alternative treatments to manage their symptoms, and spend more than 30 minutes a day treating their symptoms. Healthcare providers also expressed limited satisfaction with available therapies for this disease, with only one in 10 reporting being very satisfied with available prescription treatment options.

“Seborrheic dermatitis commonly occurs both on sensitive areas such as the face and on challenging to treat, hair-bearing areas such as the scalp, making the disease particularly complex to treat. Compounding this, seborrheic dermatitis is a chronic condition and often has to be managed over a person’s lifetime,” said Raj Chovatiya, M.D., Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Dermatology and Director of the Center for Eczema and Itch at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. “These survey findings underscore the challenges that individuals with seborrheic dermatitis experience when trying to manage their condition and point to the need for new treatment options.”

According to the survey, close to nine in 10 individuals with seborrheic dermatitis are interested in trying a new treatment option, with over nine in 10 healthcare providers agreeing new treatment options are needed. Individuals surveyed would like treatment options that reduce their most bothersome symptoms including itch (70%), redness (64%) and flaking (62%). Additionally, 87% of individuals with seborrheic dermatitis and 97% of healthcare providers agree that a treatment that would fit into the hair care routines of individuals with the disease would make patients lives easier. In fact, nearly nine in 10 patients said they would be more likely to stick with a treatment plan if it meant using fewer treatments.

“Seborrheic dermatitis is a common, everyday immune-mediated skin disease, yet it lacks the attention, education and treatment options needed to help address the symptoms of the disease,” said Frank Watanabe, President and Chief Executive Officer, Arcutis. “Insights such as these are a critical step towards uncovering what matters most to the millions of individuals who suffer from seborrheic dermatitis and their healthcare providers.”

About the Survey

The patient survey was conducted online by The Harris Poll on behalf of Arcutis Biotherapeutics among 300 U.S. adults 18+ years of age who have been diagnosed with seborrheic dermatitis by a healthcare provider (including an oversample to reach 60 who are Black/African American). The survey was conducted December 14, 2021 through January 19, 2022. Figures for age, sex, education, race/ethnicity, region, income, household size, and marital status were weighted where necessary to bring the data into line with actual proportions in the population. Black/African American patients were balanced back to natural fall out among the qualified patients. A propensity score variable was also included to adjust for respondents’ propensity to be online.

The HCP survey was conducted online by The Harris Poll on behalf of Arcutis Biotherapeutics among 601 HCPs (including dermatologists, NPs, and PAs) specializing in dermatology who see at least 1 patient per week and regularly see 1+ patients with seborrheic dermatitis per year. The survey was conducted December 16, 2021 through January 19, 2022. For Dermatologists, figures for years in practice, gender, and region were weighted where necessary to bring the data into line with actual proportions in the population. For NP/PAs, raw data were not weighted and are therefore only representative of the individuals who completed the survey.

About Arcutis

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT) is a medical dermatology company that champions meaningful innovation to address the urgent needs of patients living with immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions. With a commitment to solving the most persistent patient challenges in dermatology, Arcutis harnesses its unique dermatology development platform coupled with its dermatology expertise to build differentiated therapies against biologically validated targets. For more information, visit www.arcutis.com or follow Arcutis on LinkedIn and Twitter.

