NMSDC, in Partnership with Wells Fargo, Launches the NMSDC Learning Center to Develop, Train, and Grow MBEs

New York, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC), America’s most influential and successful development organization for minority business enterprises (MBEs) and Wells Fargo, a leading financial services company, are collaborating to provide business development guidance and training to minority-owned businesses.

For 50 years, NMSDC has been connecting minority business enterprises with large corporations, the public sector, and other businesses to foster entrepreneurship and development.

Wells Fargo is providing $200,000 in seed funding for the new NMSDC Learning Center platform. With over 800 online business development courses, the new platform will give minority-owned firms access to online instruction to help grow their businesses.

“As we navigate a post-pandemic economy, we have embraced the new realities of doing business,” stated Priscilla Wallace, senior vice president and head of Supplier Diversity and Supply Chain Sustainability for Wells Fargo. “Wells Fargo is proud to provide the seed funding for the NMSDC Learning Platform. We seek to provide a virtual opportunity for minority-owned firms with access to training and education to grow their businesses. We are proud to support minority-owned businesses through this learning center. We look forward to collaborating with NMSDC to offer more innovative and creative solutions to expand growth and development.”

“We are the growth engine for the broadest group of systematically excluded communities of color,” comments Ying McGuire, chief executive officer and president of NMSDC. “And thanks to corporate members like Wells Fargo, NMSDC can provide equitable access to premier education for MBEs of all shapes and sizes, in all sectors of our economy, to help them grow and better serve our corporate members.”

For more information on the NMSDC Learning Center please visit www.nmsdclearning.com.

###

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company is a diverse, community-based financial services company that offers banking, investment, and mortgage offerings, as well as personal and business financial services through more than 7,200 locations, more than 13,000 ATMs, the internet, and mobile banking. It has offices in over 31 countries across the globe to support its customers.

About NMSDC

Founded in 1972, NMSDC is the longest-operating business growth engine for the broadest group of systematically excluded communities of color (Asian-Indian, Asian-Pacific, Black, Hispanic, and Native American), and our impact goes far beyond the supply chain. It’s about upward mobility for the emerging majority of Americans, an equal shot at participating in the American experiment of free-market capitalism and entrepreneurship. Our work is about correcting the unequal access to wealth-building opportunities.