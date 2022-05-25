KERV Interactive Raises $12 Million in Growth Capital from Trinity Capital, Inc., Plaza Ventures, and Vestech Partners

AUSTIN, Texas, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KERV Interactive, a digital advertising platform, today announced that it raised $12 million in growth capital. Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIN) (“Trinity”), a leading provider of venture capital and equipment financing to growth stage companies provided a $7.5 million facility and the balance included participation from Plaza Ventures and Vestech Partners. This round increases the cumulative funding raised to $30 Million to accelerate continued growth in technology, marketing, and sales. Founded in Austin, KERV has spent the last seven years investing in its platform, solidifying its unique patents, expanding its talented team, and growing its customer base.



Dan Israelsohn from Plaza Ventures said, "KERV's proprietary technology and strong management team are creating one of the ad-tech industry's next major digital solutions. We are very excited to be partnering with KERV and are looking forward to supporting the company's continued growth."

Phil Gager, Managing Director of Trinity said, “KERV is leading the way in advancing video technology using artificial intelligence and machine learning, providing high consumer engagement. We’re pleased to partner with the KERV team and support them as they continue to scale and grow.”

Gary Mittman, CEO of KERV Interactive said, “With Trinity Capital and Plaza Ventures backing KERV, our company is well-positioned for continued growth. This year has been a breakout year for KERV in terms of revenue and partners as shoppable video is everywhere, from social channels to streaming TV. Our technology is an essential part of that adoption.”

KERV Interactive is revolutionizing the future of video engagement through dimensional storytelling. Leveraging breakthrough machine learning techniques and AI with unmatched processing speed, KERV’s technology recognizes depth, dimension and objects within a video just as precisely as the natural eye does and enables every frame in a digital video to be an immersive, interactive experience for consumers. The result is an unprecedented audience-to-brand connection and shopping functionality that is only possible through KERV’s patented technology.

Since October 2021, 90 million unique users (about 30% of the U.S. population) have seen video ads with commerce or interactive/dimensional capabilities from KERV as it delivered campaigns on behalf of hundreds of agencies and brand clients (based on internal data). For more information on KERV, visit kervit.com.

About KERV Interactive

Austin-based KERV is a digital advertising platform built on patented technology to create shoppable and immersive experiences within video. Using machine learning techniques and AI to drive speed and precision, only KERV's technology recognizes depth, dimension, and objects in a video in real-time more accurately than the human eye. The platform’s ability to make shoppable video has shown to be successful across the web, mobile, social and CTV. Only KERV delivers a truly unique shopping experience for consumers and brands.

Contact Information:

Kristen Morquecho

kristen.morquecho@digennaro-usa.com

818-577-6271