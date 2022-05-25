Aunalytics to Feature Portfolio of Managed Services, Enterprise Cloud, and Data Cleansing Solutions for IT Executives at the Grand Rapids IT Symposium

SOUTH BEND, Ind., May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aunalytics , a leading data platform company delivering Insights-as-a-Service for mid-market businesses, will feature its managed services, enterprise cloud, and data cleansing portfolio at the Grand Rapids IT Symposium on May 26, 2022. The one-day event, designed exclusively for the IT executive community, will be held at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids, Michigan.



Aunalytics provides IT and security expertise to mid-market businesses in the areas of financial services, healthcare, manufacturing and professional services. The company’s Secure Managed Services offering combines mission critical IT services leveraging zero-trust end-to-end security to ensure data is protected regardless of a user’s location. Aunalytics provides managed components that offer stability and security, and its next-generation managed services offering is powered by a data platform that provides data-driven IT answers and embedded security that focuses on people and access.

The full suite of managed IT and integrated security services empowers businesses with a complete, all-encompassing approach that includes 24/7/365 monitoring and management, a synchronized network security platform, workstation and server patching, internet protection, email filtering and security, Office 365 management and security, multi-factor authentication, data and device encryption management, and security awareness training.

The company delivers advanced security for defending against modern threats through a team of engineers and analysts with expert skills and toolsets and, in regulated industries, Aunalytics provides the additional technology and controls required to manage risk. Its team of experts is dedicated to analyzing ever-changing rules and regulations and helping users to create processes and policies for data protection and meet compliance requirements within those industries that are regulated.

Aunalytics’ Enterprise Cloud offering is comprised of infrastructure solutions that provide a highly redundant and scalable platform for hosting servers, data, analytics and applications at any performance level. With the Aunalytics® Cloud Storage and Compute solution, users are assured the highest levels of security, accessibility, expertise, scalability, and savings. Aunalytics’ data centers, located in Northern Indiana and Southwest Michigan, meet the most rigorous standards for security, weather protection, temperature and humidity controls, fire suppression and more.

As data continues to expand exponentially, the challenge of data cleansing is rapidly becoming more difficult, as well as expensive. Aunalytics’ Aunsight™ Golden Record turns siloed data from disparate systems into a single source of truth across the organization. Powered with data accuracy, the cloud-native platform cleanses data to reduce errors, and Golden Record as a Service matches and merges data together into a single source of accurate business information, giving users access to consistent, trusted data across the organization in real-time. With this self-service offering, users can unify all their data to ensure enterprise-wide consistency and better decision making.

“As digital transformation continues to be a high priority for many organizations, IT executives are eager for real-world knowledge about business changing technology and management solutions that are absolutely critical to drive their businesses forward,” said Rich Carlton, President and CRO of Aunalytics. “Our portfolio of managed services, enterprise cloud, and data cleansing solutions provides the tools they need to accelerate their digital transformation journeys. We look forward to meeting with members of the IT community at the Grand Rapids IT Symposium, and demonstrating how Aunalytics can help them advance their business success.”

About Aunalytics

Aunalytics is a data platform company delivering answers for your business. Selected for the prestigious Inc. 5000 list, Aunalytics provides Insights-as-a-Service to answer enterprise and mid-sized companies’ most important IT and business questions. The Aunalytics® cloud-native data platform is built for universal data access, advanced analytics and AI while unifying disparate data silos into a single golden record of accurate, actionable business information. Its Daybreak TM industry intelligent data mart combined with the power of the Aunalytics data platform provides industry-specific data models with built-in queries and AI to ensure access to timely, accurate data and answers to critical business and IT questions. Through its side-by-side digital transformation model, Aunalytics provides on-demand scalable access to technology, data science, and AI experts to seamlessly transform customers’ businesses. To learn more contact us at +1 855-799-DATA or visit Aunalytics at http://www.aunalytics.com or on Twitter and LinkedIn .

