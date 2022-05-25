Dexamethasone Market to Reach $1,052 Million, Globally, by 2031 at 6.0% CAGR: Growth Plus Reports

Pune, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growth Plus Reports published the latest report, titled “Dexamethasone Market by Route of Administration [Oral, Parenteral, and Topical], Application [Asthma, Rheumatoid Arthritis, COVID-19, and Ulcerative Colitis], Distribution Channel [Hospitals Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy] – Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2031” According to the report Global Dexamethasone Market is expected to clock US$ ~1,052 million by 2031 owing to the rising COVID-19 cases globally and proven effectiveness of the drug for the treatment of COVID-19.

Growth Factor

Demand for Dexamethasone surged during COVID-19 pandemic. Health organizations across the globe are taking initiatives to meet the clinical needs (including availability of Dexamethasone) related to COVID-19. For instance, in July 2020, Unitaid and Wellcome joined ACT-A Therapeutic Partnership (initiated by WHO and other global partners) as co-conveners, to make dexamethasone available for low- and middle-income countries. Further, Unitaid in partnership with UNICEF made an initial purchase of oral and injectable dexamethasone, and it was aimed at providing to up to 4.5 million COVID patients in the low- and middle-income countries. Such efforts would help manage the treatment of COVID-19 patients and in the process, drive the growth of dexamethasone market.

Get the Sample Pages of Report@ https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/dexamethasone-market/7637

The global dexamethasone market has been analyzed from four different perspectives–Routes of Administration, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Excerpts from ‘By Application Segmentation’

The global dexamethasone market has been segmented into five distinct categories depending on application, viz. asthma, rheumatoid arthritis, COVID-19, ulcerative colitis, and others (skin disorders, allergic disorder, etc.). The COVID-19 segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment as dexamethasone has witnessed a sudden rise in the demand during the pandemic. Use of dexamethasone reduced death rates by nearly a third among COVID-19 patients who required mechanical breathing assistance. This led to increase in demand for dexamethasone by more the 600% at healthcare institutes across the globe.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

The global dexamethasone market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to command the largest share of the global dexamethasone market in 2020, followed by Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW). Factors such as greater healthcare expenditure, growing prevalence of asthma and rheumatoid arthritis, and increasing number of FDA approvals for various dexamethasone formulations are driving its demand in the region. Moreover, rising demand for the drug owing to its positive outcomes in the treatment of COVID-19 patients is further expected to contribute to the market growth in the North America.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 1,052 million Revenue Forecast By 2030 USD 500 million Base Year 2020 Forecast Data 2021 to 2030 Companies Covered Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Cadila Pharmaceuticals., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Allergan, Zydus Cadila, Fresenius Kabi USA, GLS pharma ltd., Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Ocular Therapeutix, Inc

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global dexamethasone market are:-

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc

Cadila Pharmaceuticals

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Allergan

Zydus Cadila

Fresenius Kabi USA

GLS pharma ltd

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc

Among others

Market Segmentation

By Route of Administration: -

Oral

Parenteral

Topical

By Application: -

Asthma

Rheumatoid Arthritis

COVID-19

Ulcerative Colitis

By Distribution Channel: -

Hospitals Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy





VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid-19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market





CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://growthplusreports.com/checkout?_token=1HQZ2uwL8cxejWHQ0i5x8pCqX4NQLx8MFCE1eAo0&report_id=7637&license=Single

Browse more healthcare-related reports below:

Stem Cells Market by Cell Source (Human Embryonic Stem Cells, Adult Stem Cells, and Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells), Type (Allogeneic Stem Cell Therapy and Autologous Stem Cell Therapy), Application (Regenerative Medicine and Drug Discovery & Development)–Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2031

Regenerative Medicine Market by Product Type (Cell Therapy, Tissue-Engineered Products, Gene Therapies, Progenitor & Stem Cell Therapies), Application (Oncology, Musculoskeletal Disorders, Wound Care, Ocular Disorders, and Diabetes) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2031

Pediatric Neuroblastoma Treatment Market by Treatment Type [Chemotherapy, Immunotherapy, Targeted Therapy, and Radiation Therapy], Risk Group [Low Risk, Intermediate-Risk, and High Risk], End User [Hospital and Cancer Specialty Center] – Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2031

About Us:

Growth+Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth+ portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.



