Enphase Energy Releases 2021 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report

FREMONT, Calif., May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced the release of its 2021 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, which provides an update on Enphase's ESG policies and initiatives.

“We are pleased to share the progress on Enphase’s ESG efforts in support of our purpose of advancing a sustainable future for all,” said Lisan Hung, vice president, general counsel, and corporate secretary of Enphase Energy. “Since the publication of our inaugural ESG report in 2021, we have made strides in measuring our carbon footprint, cultivating a diverse and inclusive workplace, and raising awareness of ESG issues in every aspect of our business. We are committed to building on this foundation to establish long-term goals aligned with the needs of global sustainable development, and we are optimistic for what the future holds for our ESG journey.”

The ESG Report identifies key focus areas and fundamental ESG standards relevant to Enphase’s business and its investors based on guidance from the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) industry specific standards and references the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards to report on additional material sustainability issues. In addition, Enphase provides disclosures aligned with the four key themes of the Taskforce for Climate-Related Financial Disclosure (TCFD) and compares its business activities and strategy to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped more than 45 million microinverters, and over 2.0 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 135 countries. For more information, visit https://www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

