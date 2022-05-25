UNITY Biotechnology to Participate in the UBS 2022 Global Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: UBX), a biotechnology company developing therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging, today announced that members of its senior management team will provide a corporate update and participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the UBS 2022 Global Healthcare Conference taking place virtually on Wednesday, May 25th, 2022, at 11:30 AM ET.



The presentation will be available through the UBS conference portal and will also be available through the Investors & Media section of UNITY’s website. An archived replay will be available for 90 days following the event.

About UNITY

UNITY is developing a new class of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. UNITY’s current focus is on creating medicines to selectively eliminate or modulate senescent cells and thereby provide transformative benefit in age-related ophthalmologic and neurologic diseases. More information is available at www.unitybiotechnology.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

