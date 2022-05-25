Night Market’s eCommFronts 2022 Explores and Showcases “The Next Frontier of Retail Media”

NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boston Consulting Group dubs retail media a “$100 billion high-margin annual revenue prize” with revenue stream margins as high as 80% (compared with typical in-store margins of 10% to 20%), making 2022 the year that retail media is taking centerstage.



As the only upfront dedicated to retail media, Night Market’s 3rd Annual eCommFronts (May 24-25) will address the changing landscape of eCommerce and spotlight the newest innovations and biggest game changers within the rapidly evolving retail media space. Through a series of presentations, the two-day virtual event will help retailers and advertisers better understand the future of eCommerce.

Night Market launched eCommFronts in 2020 to fill the void in the advertising marketplace and address where, when, and how to incorporate modern tech solutions like social, mobile, and live commerce into retail media strategies. Alongside Amazon, Google, Instacart, Walmart (WMC), Meta, and Kroger/Promote IQ, the inaugural event explored how the pandemic permanently changed the consumer path to purchase.

Now, eCommFronts 2022: The Next Frontier of Retail Media invites major retailer, social media, e-commerce, and marketplace platforms to take a glimpse into the future of advertising from a technology lens – specifically the digital solutions offered by these emerging media powerhouses and how they can be effectively integrated into media planning and buying strategies.

“Undoubtedly, the world of retail media is dramatically changing – as retailers become media companies, we’re seeing collapsed funnels and better attribution,” said Randy Browning, President, Night Market. “This year's eCommFronts takes that next frontier of the intersection of eCommerce and media head-on, exploring non-endemics, programmatic, audiences and beyond.”

The event will include 10 virtual modules spread over two days and include retailers Walmart and Kroger as well as Meta, GoPuff, Instacart, Criteo, and The Trade Desk. The event will feature presentations on the future of retail media and how best to integrate next-gen tech-driven shoppable media into media and marketing plans. A few sample sessions:

What’s next in retail media: Unlocking growth across the shopper journey – Brands and agencies are realizing the power and influence retailers carry with consumers – not just at the point of purchase – but as an important partner across the entire shopping and marketing journey. Retail media leaders like Walmart are making it easier for advertisers to connect with and influence shoppers wherever they are – from unlocking a suite of omnichannel capabilities across Walmart to tapping into innovative tools that help advertisers connect to shoppers, like Walmart DSP.

– Brands and agencies are realizing the power and influence retailers carry with consumers – not just at the point of purchase – but as an important partner across the entire shopping and marketing journey. Retail media leaders like Walmart are making it easier for advertisers to connect with and influence shoppers wherever they are – from unlocking a suite of omnichannel capabilities across Walmart to tapping into innovative tools that help advertisers connect to shoppers, like Walmart DSP. The Evolving Shopper Marketing Landscape – Shopping and the path-to-purchase has fundamentally changed and retailers and CPG companies are rapidly evolving to meet the needs of today’s shoppers. This session will cover the role social can play in the Shopper Marketing ecosystem and how brands can leverage social media apps to drive Shopper Marketing business results.

“For the third year, Walmart Connect is thrilled to participate in Horizon Media’s Night Market E-Commerce Upfronts,” said Diana Finster, Head of Agency & Tech Partnerships, Walmart Connect. “The next frontier of retail media is here and we are excited to share how Walmart Connect delivers measurable retail media solutions for brands that unlock the full funnel and accelerate shared growth.”

Horizon Media launched Night Market in January 2020 to provide data-driven insights on consumer-purchase behavior on the likes of Amazon, Google, Walmart, and other retail platforms. The onset of the pandemic has only accelerated demand for such AI-driven approaches, with retailers and marketers clamoring for hard data that provide windows on how to optimize shopping outcomes and exert greater influence on the consumer e-purchase cycle. At its core, Night Market was conceived to give brands greater visibility on consumer data, helping them build campaigns that efficiently integrate the major online platforms and influence the “last mile” of the online consumer journey.

About Night Market

Night Market, a Horizon Media company, is designed to help brands maximize eCommerce sales through connecting and optimizing both advertising and retail performance. The company was founded in Jan 2020 and has offices in New York and Los Angeles. Led by President Randy Browning along with best-in-class eCommerce certified specialists and industry leaders, Night Market looks to increase the performance of eCommerce advertising and merchandising by providing end-to-end, omnichannel analytics and expert eCommerce optimization services. Night Market's mission is to bring clients to the forefront of eCommerce by providing data-driven insights and integrated solutions that optimize revenues across third party channels, owned properties and paid media campaigns.

Horizon Media

Horizon Media, Inc, the largest U.S. media agency according to AdAge Data Center 2022, delivers data-driven business outcomes for some of the most innovative and ambitious brands. Founded in 1989, headquartered in New York, and with offices in Los Angeles and Toronto, the company employs 2,400 people and has media investments of more than $9 billion. Horizon Media’s fundamental belief is that business is personal, which drives its approach to connecting brands with their customers and engaging with its own employees resulting in industry-leading workplace satisfaction levels (Glassdoor). The company is consistently recognized by independent media outlets for its client excellence and has earned several “Best Workplaces” awards reflecting its commitment to DEI and the life and well-being of everyone at Horizon Media.

