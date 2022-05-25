PIXELYNX Unveils ELYNXIR, the Company’s Premiere Mobile Game, Along with Branding by Award-Winning Creative Director Joe Perez at WØRKS

Niantic Ventures Announces Investment in PIXELYNX



Founder Presents Sneak Peek of ELYNXIR Gameplay at Niantic Lightship Summit

LOS ANGELES and LONDON, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire -- PIXELYNX, the new music metaverse gaming platform created by musicians and technologists Joel Zimmerman aka deadmau5 and Richie Hawtin, has revealed the name of its first mobile game – ELYNXIR – along with branding for the game created by award-winning creative director Joe Perez of WØRKS. ELYNXIR was unveiled yesterday at the Niantic Lightship Summit in San Francisco by PIXELYNX CEO and Co-Founder Inder Phull in front of a packed house of AR developers and executives. Niantic also announced an investment in PIXELYNX at the conference.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

“ELYNXIR introduces an entirely new level of creative immersion and gameplay in the music metaverse. It’s a world built on the premise that artists and fans want fun and exciting new ways to interact and drive culture together,” said Phull. “We knew that collaborating with Joe and his team at WØRKS, with all of their experience creating iconic album art and merch for artists and campaigns for fashion brands, was key to helping us bring our vision to life and to music fans everywhere.”

WØRKS is an award-winning New York City-based multidisciplinary design studio where Joe Perez is a partner and creative director. His iconic style reflects his background in graphic design and filmmaking. WØRKS has collaborated with Kanye West, Beyoncé, Nike, Jordan, Versace, Louis Vuitton, Fear of God and many more.

“As an artist, I was excited to work on ELYNXIR because it’s a platform that brings value to freedom of expression for music artists and digital creators as well as the fans and collectors,” explains Joe Perez, WØRKS Partner and Creative Director. “It felt as if the WØRKS team and I were exploring uncharted territory and establishing visual language for a new world where self expression, community, education, and discovery are held in the highest regard. Through the brand identity, we were trying to capture the energy surrounding digital creators with a fun take on the clinical laboratories. We wanted to acknowledge ELYNXIR’s name which was derived from the potions and elixirs of gaming and elevate it in the brand design as if they were the premier platform of these products. It’s an honor to contribute to such a groundbreaking platform that will bring a unique experience, sure to inspire generations of gamers and music fans from all over the world.”

Niantic Lightship Summit attendees were also invited to play a demo version of ELYNXIR, which uses Niantic’s patented AR Lightship Visual Positioning System technology, for a music-focused experience similar to Niantic’s smash hit Pokemon Go! mobile game. In beta now, ELYNXIR will be available to the public in August. Music fans can follow the PIXELYNX Discord to sign up for the beta.

About PIXELYNX:

PIXELYNX is a new gaming venture that has been created by iconic musicians and technologists Joel Zimmerman aka deadmau5, Richie Hawtin aka Plastikman, and music industry visionaries Ben Turner (Graphite; IMS: International Music Summit; AFEM: Association for Electronic Music), Dean Wilson (Seven20 Entertainment / mau5trap), and Inder Phull. The company, based in London and Los Angeles, is focused on building a music metaverse that will transform the way artists connect and engage with their fans through gaming experiences. Learn more at https://www.pixelynx.io .

More info at: http://pixelynx.io/elynxir/

Twitter: @elynxirgame

Instagram: @elynxirgame

Discord - Discord.gg/Pixelynx

ELYNXIR trailer: https://youtu.be/Tl74mdmyJTw

ELYNXIR logo animation here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8oWj7HqKKu4

Download a hi-res version of the ELYNXIR logo HERE

For more information, contact:

John Vlautin

jv@spinlab.net

Jill Mango

jill@spinlab.net

Molly Sheban

molly@spinlab.net

Wire Service Contact:

CryptoCurrencyWire

1202 Lexington Ave. Suite 117-CCW

New York, New York 10028

(212) 994-9818