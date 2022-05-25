Global Humanitarian Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar to Meet Mayors of Bay Area to Address Mental Health and Creation of Resilient, Safe and Peaceful Cities

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Art of Living Foundation announced today that its founder Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar will meet the mayors, county supervisors, and other state leaders on June 9, 2022, to discuss the creation of resilient, happy, and safe cities and strengthen inclusivity and prosperity in the communities. The exclusive session will be facilitated by Senator Dave Cortese, representing California Senate District 15.

Currently on a U.S. tour, Gurudev addressed the Delaware State Senate and Delaware House of Representatives earlier this month where he offered his unequivocal support to make Delaware the Happiest State by committing to tackle mental health issues across all sections of the community, including students, veterans, prison inmates, physicians, and professionals. He also met the U.S. Surgeon General at George Washington University to discuss social connection, compassion, and youth mental health and spoke about ways to address the mental health crisis that the youth in America are facing.

"When government officials, volunteers, and citizens come together to address the challenges that the pandemic has brought, we can reach across our diverse communities and work collectively to create a better and brighter future for all of us," said Senator Dave Cortese. "Our mission is to improve mental health outcomes and forge partnerships to strengthen and empower our local communities."

"If each person makes their mental health a priority, we can make world peace a reality, as global peace is not possible without individual peace," said Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, founder of The Art of Living Foundation. "My team and I are ready and committed to serve the entire population."

Gurudev has collaborated with heads of state, local leaders, and industry executives worldwide to solve the toughest problems of society and has created tremendous social impact. The session will address hard-hitting questions of planning and executing to ensure sustainable economic development, building resilient communities, and bringing unity.

Gurudev will also be launching the "I Stand for Peace" Bay Area campaign at the San Jose Civic on June 9, 2022, at 7 p.m. This is part of a worldwide peace-building movement that kicked off at the United Nations headquarters in Geneva earlier this year and reached the U.S. shores in May 2022. Bay Area residents can join this global movement here.

The Art of Living Foundation (AOLF) and International Association for Human Values (IAHV) have done substantial work in local communities to remove the stigma around mental health and build harmony in society.

