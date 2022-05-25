Bang & Olufsen A/S – financial calendar

Struer, DENMARK

Please be informed of the following dates for Bang & Olufsen’s planned publication of financial reports and dates for Annual General Meetings in 2022 and 2023. Interim reports and annual reports are expected to be published in the morning on the listed dates.

2022

 
Wednesday 6 JulyAnnual report 2021/22

Thursday 18 AugustAnnual General Meeting
(Deadline for subjects and proposals to the agenda is 7 July)

Wednesday 5 OctoberInterim report (1st quarter 2022/23)

  
2023

 
Wednesday 11 JanuaryInterim report (2nd quarter 2022/23)

Thursday 13 AprilInterim report (3rd quarter 2022/23)

Thursday 6 JulyAnnual report 2022/23

Thursday 17 AugustAnnual General Meeting
(Deadline for subjects and proposals to the agenda is 6 July)


