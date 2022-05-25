Bang & Olufsen A/S – financial calendar

English Danish

Please be informed of the following dates for Bang & Olufsen’s planned publication of financial reports and dates for Annual General Meetings in 2022 and 2023. Interim reports and annual reports are expected to be published in the morning on the listed dates.



2022



Wednesday 6 July Annual report 2021/22



Thursday 18 August Annual General Meeting

(Deadline for subjects and proposals to the agenda is 7 July)



Wednesday 5 October Interim report (1st quarter 2022/23)



2023



Wednesday 11 January Interim report (2nd quarter 2022/23)



Thursday 13 April Interim report (3rd quarter 2022/23)



Thursday 6 July Annual report 2022/23



Thursday 17 August Annual General Meeting

(Deadline for subjects and proposals to the agenda is 6 July)





For further information, please contact:

Martin Raasch Egenhardt

Investor Relations

Phone: +45 5370 7439





