Worldwide Sterilization Services Industry to 2027 - Featuring Fortive, Medistri, MMM and Noxilizer Among Others

The global sterilization services market reached a value of US$ 3.36 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 4.86 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.10% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Sterilization refers to the process of eliminating and reducing all forms of microorganisms present in the environment. It consists of various procedures, including heat, chemicals, irradiation, high pressure and filtration that kill spores, microbes, and viruses. Gamma, electron beam radiation and ethylene oxide (ETO) are some of the commonly used sterilization methods. Sterilization services are widely used to kill all forms of bacteria and fungi, thereby ensuring a clean environment, which, in turn prevents the transmission of germs and other diseases. As a result, they are widely used in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries.



Sterilization Services Market Trends

Significant expansion in the healthcare industry across the globe is creating a positive outlook for the market. The rising instances of hospital-acquired infections and the rising number of surgical procedures requiring high-intensity infection prevention and control is favoring the market growth.

Moreover, the sudden outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is positively impacting the market growth as there has been an increase in concerns toward virus transmission, which has enabled individuals to practice routine and improved hygiene and preventive measures. Besides this, sterilization services are being widely adopted in medical equipment, such as reusable hemodialysis machines, respiratory care devices and surgical instruments, to prevent pathogen transfer, which is contributing to the market growth.

Additionally, various product innovations, such as low-temperature sterilization systems that offer expanded instrument capability, shorter cycles, improved materials compatibility and eco-friendly properties, is providing an impetus to the market growth. Other factors, including the increasing geriatric population that is more prone to chronic diseases and the implementation of various government initiatives to ensure a high degree of infection prevention, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth further.



Key Market Segmentation

This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global sterilization services market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. The report has categorized the market based on method, type, mode of delivery and End-user.



Breakup by Method:

Ethylene Oxide Sterilization

Gamma Sterilization

Steam Sterilization

Electron Beam Radiation Sterilization

Others

Breakup by Type:

Contract Sterilization Services

Sterilization Validation Services

Breakup by Mode of Delivery:

Off-Site Sterilization Services

On-Site Sterilization Services

Breakup by End-user:

Hospitals and Clinics

Medical Device Companies

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being B. Braun Medical Ltd, Belimed AG (Metall Zug AG), BGS Beta-Gamma-Service GmbH & Co. KG, E-BEAM Services Inc, Fortive Corporation, Medistri SA, MMM Group, Noxilizer Inc., Sotera Health Company, Steris Corporation and Stryker Corporation.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global sterilization services market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global sterilization services market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the method?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the mode of delivery?

What is the breakup of the market based on the End-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global sterilization services market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

