Global Consumer Batteries Market to Reach $52.5 Billion by 2026
Battery is a single cell or a collection of cells encased in continuity, having terminals that produce electricity from chemical energy. It is a stand-alone power source that provides electrical energy without a generator, power socket or a cord. The two electrodes, namely the negative and the positive, allow the current flow while an electrolyte chemically acts on them as conductor of electrons. They are connected outside by copper wire in external circuit. Demand for batteries in the consumer market comes from the need to power various consumer electronic applications, such as home electronics, mobile devices, hearing aids, video game controls, cordless phones, camcorders, and cameras among others.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Consumer Batteries estimated at US$39.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$52.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period. Primary Alkaline Batteries, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.3% CAGR to reach US$13.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Primary Zinc Carbon segment is readjusted to a revised 1.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 5.8% share of the global Consumer Batteries market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.4 Billion in 2021, While is Forecast to Reach $10.3 Billion by 2026
The Consumer Batteries market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.4 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 27.04% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$10.3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 3.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$10.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Trends, such as miniaturization and digitalization of consumer electronic products, have greatly influenced product design and powering capacity of consumer batteries. Another important factor which of late is influencing demand for batteries is product safety and environmental sustainability. Reflective of the fact is the growing global momentum towards banning of hazardous substances, such as mercury, cadmium, and lead from batteries. Already armed with the growing knowledge of harmful impact of batteries, certain regions such as Europe, have formulated directives, which restrict the usage of hazardous components like cadmium in batteries. Therefore, it is not surprising that in the coming years, battery chemistries such as Nickel-cadmium (Ni-Cd), would witness lackluster growth, particularly in the developed markets, where environmental concerns are gaining paramount attention among consumer groups and manufacturers alike.
Primary Lithium Segment to Reach $5 Billion by 2026
Primary lithium batteries offer high performance in a range of temperatures, and a low rate of self-discharge enabling continuous delivery of voltage. Primary lithium batteries are used as a substitute to a host of other batteries, such as zinc-carbon, manganese-alkali, and zinc-silver oxide, due to their improved performance. Primary lithium batteries are also available in numerous form factors, such as coin, cell, prismatic and film. In the global Primary Lithium segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$668.8 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 4% CAGR through the analysis period.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Battery: An Introduction
Evolution of Battery over the Years: A Snapshot
Major Applications in Conjunction with Historical Developments
Consumer Batteries: Designed to Power Small, Portable Devices
Widely Used Consumer Batteries by Size: A Snapshot
A Brief Overview of Key Consumer Battery Types by Chemistry
Primary Alkaline Batteries
Primary Zinc Carbon (Zn-C) Batteries
Primary Lithium Batteries
Secondary Lithium Ion Batteries
A Comparative Review of Key Properties of Different Li-ion
Batteries
Li-Ion vs Ni-MH vs Ni-Cd: Key Technical Aspects
Secondary Nickel-Metal Hydride (Ni-MH) Batteries
Other Types
Consumer Batteries: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
While Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors,
Developing Regions Exhibit Fast Paced Growth
World Consumer Batteries Market (2019 & 2025): Percentage
Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions
World Consumer Batteries Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by
CAGR (Revenues) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East, Africa, Europe, Canada, Japan, and USA
Emerging Technologies Offer Growth Opportunities
Market Dynamics Influenced by Economic Scenario
Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2017
through 2020
Consumer Batteries - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Hearing Aid Battery Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019
Key Industry Activities (2017-2019)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Battery Technology Inc. (USA)
BYD Company Ltd. (China)
Duracell Inc. (USA)
Energizer Holdings, Inc. (USA)
E-One Moli Energy Corp. (Taiwan)
FDK Corporation (Japan)
GPB International Limited (Hong Kong)
Highpower International Inc. (China)
Jiangmen TWD Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
LG Chem (South Korea)
Maxell Holdings, Ltd. (Japan)
Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (Japan)
Panasonic Corporation (Japan)
Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. (South Korea)
Ultralife Corporation (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Healthy Trajectory across Key Product Categories Sustains
Progressive Growth in Consumer Batteries Market
Global Consumer Electronics Market (In US$ Billion) for the
Years 2018 through 2024
Smartphones
Milestones in Mobile Phone Battery Domain: A Snapshot
Worldwide Smartphone Sales (in Million Units) by Geographic
Region/Country for the Years 2018 & 2022
Smartphone Adoption Worldwide by Region (in %): 2018 & 2025
Average Battery Life of Select Latest Smartphone Models
Tablet PCs
Worldwide Unit Shipments of Tablet PCs (in Millions) for the
Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
Laptop PCs
Milestones in Laptop Battery Domain: A Snapshot
Worldwide Unit Shipments of Laptops (in Millions) for the Years
2019, 2021 and 2023
Bluetooth Wireless Consumer Electronic Accessories
Range of Bluetooth Devices by Class
Wearables
Recent Advancements in Wearable Device Battery Domain: A Snapshot
Global Wearable Device Shipments in Million Units for the Years
2017, 2019 and 2021
Consumer Drones
Recent Advancements in Consumer Drone Battery Domain: A Snapshot
Booming Digital World Spells Opportunities for Consumer Batteries
Expanding Internet User Base & Consumer Appetite for Digital
Media: Key Traits of Modern Digital World
Global Internet User Penetration Rate (in %) for the Years
2014, 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Social Media and Social Networking
Active Users (in Millions) for Leading Social Network Sites (H1
2019)
Online Video Gaming
Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP)
Smart Home and Home Automation Instigate New Line of Opportunities
SEGMENTAL PERSPECTIVE
Lithium Ion (Li-Ion) Emerges as Major Product Category within
the Consumer Batteries Market
Bright Prospects Ahead for Consumer Li-Ion Battery Market
World Lithium-Ion Battery Market by End-Use Market (2019 &
2025): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Consumer
Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Marine,
Healthcare, and Other End-Uses
World Consumer Li-Ion Rechargeable Battery Market by
Application (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipments
for Mobile Phone, Notebook PC, Tablet PC and Others
Declining Trend in Battery Prices Amplifies Demand Growth
Li-ion Battery Price Outlook: Prices in $/kWh for the Years
2010, 2015, 2020, and 2025
Raw Material Dynamics Favor Progressive Momentum
Lithium Content (in Gram) in Consumer Batteries by Battery Type
Cost Structure of Consumer-Grade Li-ion Battery (in $/kWh) by
Cost Component
Cathode Active Materials in Li-ion Battery Manufacturing by
Material (2019 & 2025): Percentage Volume Breakdown for LFP,
LiCoO2, LMO, NCA, and NMC
Anodes (Carbon) in Li-ion Battery Manufacturing (2019):
Percentage Volume Breakdown by Carbon Material
Li-Ion Battery: Leading Materials Suppliers
Global Li-ion Battery Anode Materials Market by Leading
Manufacturers (2019): Percentage Value Breakdown by Supplier
Global Li-ion Battery Market by Leading Suppliers of
Electrolyte (2019): Percentage Volume Breakdown by Supplier
Global Li-ion Battery Market by Leading Suppliers of Separator
(2019): Percentage Value Breakdown by Supplier
Insight into Reserves & Supply of Lithium, the Key Raw Material
Global Lithium Reserves in Thousand Metric Tons by Select
Countries
Global Lithium Mine Production in Metric Tons by Country for
2017 and 2018
Increased R&D Investments Spur Market Momentum
Addressing Challenges: Need of the Hour
Need to Resolve Flaws in Lithium-ion Batteries
Issues Impeding Growth
Alkaline: Major Primary Consumer Battery Type
Stable Growth on the Cards for Alkaline Batteries Market
Zinc-Carbon Battery Segment Continues to Sustain Demand
Primary Lithium Batteries Exhibit Faster Growth
Nickel Metal Hydride (NiMH): A Mature Technology, Yet Strong in
Consumer Applications
World NiMH Rechargeable Battery Market by Application (2019):
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cordless Phones,
General Electronics, HEV, and Others
Fading Demand for NiCd Batteries
World NiCd Battery Market by Application (2019): Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Power Tools, Security Lighting,
Toys and Others
Zinc Air Batteries: An Insight
Aluminum-Air Batteries Seek Opportunities
Lithium Polymer Battery Emerge as New High Growth Variant
Futuristic Battery Technology Trends Augur Well for Market
Expansion
Pre-Charged Ready-to-Use Rechargeable Batteries Enthuse Consumers
Curved Batteries Gaining Heightened Attention
New Generation Smart Power Batteries Emerge in the Market
Longer Lasting Batteries Come to the Fore
Eco-Friendly Green Batteries: The New Flavor
Product Innovations & Advancements Widen Business Prospects for
Consumer Batteries Market
Battery Chemistry Improvements Augment Innovations & Advancements
Manufacturing Process Improvements Strengthen R&D Programs
Nanotechnology Steps In to Create a Difference in the Battery
Making
Continued Efforts to Develop Advanced Li-ion Batteries with
High Density, Low Footprint, and Quick Charge Features
Carbon Electrodes Aid in Development of High Performance Batteries
New Approach for Manufacturing Semisolid Li-ion Battery
Innovative Battery Technology from Amprius
Gbatteries BatteryBox with 50Whr Backup Capacity
Li-ion Battery with Lithium Borohydride Designed in Japan
Wearables Amplify the Need for Consumer Battery Innovations
Inbuilt Power Sources for Wearable Devices to Transform
Existing Approaches
Infusion of New Materials Augments Battery Improvements
A Note on World Battery Materials Market
World Battery Materials Market by Region (2019): Percentage
Breakdown of Material Demand for North America, Western
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Select Consumer Battery Innovations and Launches
Battery Recycling Market Exhibiting Stable Growth
Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market
Prospects
Rapid Growth in Urban Households
World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050
Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries (2018 & 2050)
Growing Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment
Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Geographic
Region: 2017, 2025 & 2030
Rising Living Standards
Issues & Challenges
Development of Energy-Dense, Affordable Consumer Battery
Remains Elusive
Constraints and Challenges on the Path of Innovations
Competition from Emerging Battery Technologies
Portable Fuel Cell Batteries
Biofuel Cell
Super Charge Ion Battery (SCiB)
Prevalence of Unorganized Players
Counterfeit Products
Declining Margins
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
