Global Consumer Batteries Market to Reach $52.5 Billion by 2026



Battery is a single cell or a collection of cells encased in continuity, having terminals that produce electricity from chemical energy. It is a stand-alone power source that provides electrical energy without a generator, power socket or a cord. The two electrodes, namely the negative and the positive, allow the current flow while an electrolyte chemically acts on them as conductor of electrons. They are connected outside by copper wire in external circuit. Demand for batteries in the consumer market comes from the need to power various consumer electronic applications, such as home electronics, mobile devices, hearing aids, video game controls, cordless phones, camcorders, and cameras among others.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Consumer Batteries estimated at US$39.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$52.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period. Primary Alkaline Batteries, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.3% CAGR to reach US$13.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Primary Zinc Carbon segment is readjusted to a revised 1.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 5.8% share of the global Consumer Batteries market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.4 Billion in 2021, While is Forecast to Reach $10.3 Billion by 2026



The Consumer Batteries market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.4 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 27.04% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$10.3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 3.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$10.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.



Trends, such as miniaturization and digitalization of consumer electronic products, have greatly influenced product design and powering capacity of consumer batteries. Another important factor which of late is influencing demand for batteries is product safety and environmental sustainability. Reflective of the fact is the growing global momentum towards banning of hazardous substances, such as mercury, cadmium, and lead from batteries. Already armed with the growing knowledge of harmful impact of batteries, certain regions such as Europe, have formulated directives, which restrict the usage of hazardous components like cadmium in batteries. Therefore, it is not surprising that in the coming years, battery chemistries such as Nickel-cadmium (Ni-Cd), would witness lackluster growth, particularly in the developed markets, where environmental concerns are gaining paramount attention among consumer groups and manufacturers alike.



Primary Lithium Segment to Reach $5 Billion by 2026



Primary lithium batteries offer high performance in a range of temperatures, and a low rate of self-discharge enabling continuous delivery of voltage. Primary lithium batteries are used as a substitute to a host of other batteries, such as zinc-carbon, manganese-alkali, and zinc-silver oxide, due to their improved performance. Primary lithium batteries are also available in numerous form factors, such as coin, cell, prismatic and film. In the global Primary Lithium segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$668.8 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 4% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 112 Featured) -

Battery Technology Inc.

BYD Company Ltd.

Duracell Inc.

Electrochem Automation Inc.

Energizer Holdings, Inc.

FDK Corp.

Jiangmen TWD Technology Co., Ltd.

LG Chem

Maxell Holdings, Ltd.

Panasonic Corp.

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

Spectrum Brands, Inc.

Tohoku Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Tronic Technology Global Ltd.

Ultralife Corp.

VARTA Consumer Batteries GmbH & Co. KGaA







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Battery: An Introduction

Evolution of Battery over the Years: A Snapshot

Major Applications in Conjunction with Historical Developments

Consumer Batteries: Designed to Power Small, Portable Devices

Widely Used Consumer Batteries by Size: A Snapshot

A Brief Overview of Key Consumer Battery Types by Chemistry

Primary Alkaline Batteries

Primary Zinc Carbon (Zn-C) Batteries

Primary Lithium Batteries

Secondary Lithium Ion Batteries

A Comparative Review of Key Properties of Different Li-ion

Batteries

Li-Ion vs Ni-MH vs Ni-Cd: Key Technical Aspects

Secondary Nickel-Metal Hydride (Ni-MH) Batteries

Other Types

Consumer Batteries: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

While Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors,

Developing Regions Exhibit Fast Paced Growth

World Consumer Batteries Market (2019 & 2025): Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

World Consumer Batteries Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by

CAGR (Revenues) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East, Africa, Europe, Canada, Japan, and USA

Emerging Technologies Offer Growth Opportunities

Market Dynamics Influenced by Economic Scenario

Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2017

through 2020

Consumer Batteries - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Hearing Aid Battery Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019

Key Industry Activities (2017-2019)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Battery Technology Inc. (USA)

BYD Company Ltd. (China)

Duracell Inc. (USA)

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (USA)

E-One Moli Energy Corp. (Taiwan)

FDK Corporation (Japan)

GPB International Limited (Hong Kong)

Highpower International Inc. (China)

Jiangmen TWD Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

LG Chem (South Korea)

Maxell Holdings, Ltd. (Japan)

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

Ultralife Corporation (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Healthy Trajectory across Key Product Categories Sustains

Progressive Growth in Consumer Batteries Market

Global Consumer Electronics Market (In US$ Billion) for the

Years 2018 through 2024

Smartphones

Milestones in Mobile Phone Battery Domain: A Snapshot

Worldwide Smartphone Sales (in Million Units) by Geographic

Region/Country for the Years 2018 & 2022

Smartphone Adoption Worldwide by Region (in %): 2018 & 2025

Average Battery Life of Select Latest Smartphone Models

Tablet PCs

Worldwide Unit Shipments of Tablet PCs (in Millions) for the

Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Laptop PCs

Milestones in Laptop Battery Domain: A Snapshot

Worldwide Unit Shipments of Laptops (in Millions) for the Years

2019, 2021 and 2023

Bluetooth Wireless Consumer Electronic Accessories

Range of Bluetooth Devices by Class

Wearables

Recent Advancements in Wearable Device Battery Domain: A Snapshot

Global Wearable Device Shipments in Million Units for the Years

2017, 2019 and 2021

Consumer Drones

Recent Advancements in Consumer Drone Battery Domain: A Snapshot

Booming Digital World Spells Opportunities for Consumer Batteries

Expanding Internet User Base & Consumer Appetite for Digital

Media: Key Traits of Modern Digital World

Global Internet User Penetration Rate (in %) for the Years

2014, 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Social Media and Social Networking

Active Users (in Millions) for Leading Social Network Sites (H1

2019)

Online Video Gaming

Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP)

Smart Home and Home Automation Instigate New Line of Opportunities

SEGMENTAL PERSPECTIVE

Lithium Ion (Li-Ion) Emerges as Major Product Category within

the Consumer Batteries Market

Bright Prospects Ahead for Consumer Li-Ion Battery Market

World Lithium-Ion Battery Market by End-Use Market (2019 &

2025): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Consumer

Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Marine,

Healthcare, and Other End-Uses

World Consumer Li-Ion Rechargeable Battery Market by

Application (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipments

for Mobile Phone, Notebook PC, Tablet PC and Others

Declining Trend in Battery Prices Amplifies Demand Growth

Li-ion Battery Price Outlook: Prices in $/kWh for the Years

2010, 2015, 2020, and 2025

Raw Material Dynamics Favor Progressive Momentum

Lithium Content (in Gram) in Consumer Batteries by Battery Type

Cost Structure of Consumer-Grade Li-ion Battery (in $/kWh) by

Cost Component

Cathode Active Materials in Li-ion Battery Manufacturing by

Material (2019 & 2025): Percentage Volume Breakdown for LFP,

LiCoO2, LMO, NCA, and NMC

Anodes (Carbon) in Li-ion Battery Manufacturing (2019):

Percentage Volume Breakdown by Carbon Material

Li-Ion Battery: Leading Materials Suppliers

Global Li-ion Battery Anode Materials Market by Leading

Manufacturers (2019): Percentage Value Breakdown by Supplier

Global Li-ion Battery Market by Leading Suppliers of

Electrolyte (2019): Percentage Volume Breakdown by Supplier

Global Li-ion Battery Market by Leading Suppliers of Separator

(2019): Percentage Value Breakdown by Supplier

Insight into Reserves & Supply of Lithium, the Key Raw Material

Global Lithium Reserves in Thousand Metric Tons by Select

Countries

Global Lithium Mine Production in Metric Tons by Country for

2017 and 2018

Increased R&D Investments Spur Market Momentum

Addressing Challenges: Need of the Hour

Need to Resolve Flaws in Lithium-ion Batteries

Issues Impeding Growth

Alkaline: Major Primary Consumer Battery Type

Stable Growth on the Cards for Alkaline Batteries Market

Zinc-Carbon Battery Segment Continues to Sustain Demand

Primary Lithium Batteries Exhibit Faster Growth

Nickel Metal Hydride (NiMH): A Mature Technology, Yet Strong in

Consumer Applications

World NiMH Rechargeable Battery Market by Application (2019):

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cordless Phones,

General Electronics, HEV, and Others

Fading Demand for NiCd Batteries

World NiCd Battery Market by Application (2019): Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Power Tools, Security Lighting,

Toys and Others

Zinc Air Batteries: An Insight

Aluminum-Air Batteries Seek Opportunities

Lithium Polymer Battery Emerge as New High Growth Variant

Futuristic Battery Technology Trends Augur Well for Market

Expansion

Pre-Charged Ready-to-Use Rechargeable Batteries Enthuse Consumers

Curved Batteries Gaining Heightened Attention

New Generation Smart Power Batteries Emerge in the Market

Longer Lasting Batteries Come to the Fore

Eco-Friendly Green Batteries: The New Flavor

Product Innovations & Advancements Widen Business Prospects for

Consumer Batteries Market

Battery Chemistry Improvements Augment Innovations & Advancements

Manufacturing Process Improvements Strengthen R&D Programs

Nanotechnology Steps In to Create a Difference in the Battery

Making

Continued Efforts to Develop Advanced Li-ion Batteries with

High Density, Low Footprint, and Quick Charge Features

Carbon Electrodes Aid in Development of High Performance Batteries

New Approach for Manufacturing Semisolid Li-ion Battery

Innovative Battery Technology from Amprius

Gbatteries BatteryBox with 50Whr Backup Capacity

Li-ion Battery with Lithium Borohydride Designed in Japan

Wearables Amplify the Need for Consumer Battery Innovations

Inbuilt Power Sources for Wearable Devices to Transform

Existing Approaches

Infusion of New Materials Augments Battery Improvements

A Note on World Battery Materials Market

World Battery Materials Market by Region (2019): Percentage

Breakdown of Material Demand for North America, Western

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Select Consumer Battery Innovations and Launches

Battery Recycling Market Exhibiting Stable Growth

Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market

Prospects

Rapid Growth in Urban Households

World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050

Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries (2018 & 2050)

Growing Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment

Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Geographic

Region: 2017, 2025 & 2030

Rising Living Standards

Issues & Challenges

Development of Energy-Dense, Affordable Consumer Battery

Remains Elusive

Constraints and Challenges on the Path of Innovations

Competition from Emerging Battery Technologies

Portable Fuel Cell Batteries

Biofuel Cell

Super Charge Ion Battery (SCiB)

Prevalence of Unorganized Players

Counterfeit Products

Declining Margins



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumer Batteries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Consumer Batteries by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Consumer Batteries by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Primary Alkaline by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Primary Alkaline by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Primary Alkaline by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Primary Zinc Carbon by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Primary Zinc Carbon by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Primary Zinc Carbon by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Primary Lithium by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Primary Lithium by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Primary Lithium by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Secondary Lithium Ion by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Secondary Lithium Ion by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Secondary Lithium Ion

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Secondary Nickel Metal Hydride by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Secondary Nickel Metal

Hydride by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Secondary Nickel Metal

Hydride by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Battery Chemistries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Battery Chemistries

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Battery

Chemistries by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Consumer Batteries Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

An Overview of the US Battery Market

US Market for Batteries (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Battery

Use by Consumer Device

Online Battery Sales in the US (2019): Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales by Leading Brands

Primary Batteries: A Review

Competition Rife in the Primary Batteries Segment

US Market for Consumer Batteries (2019): Percentage Breakdown

of Battery Sales by Category for Premium Brands, Mass Brands,

and Others

Alkaline Batteries: The Primary Batteries Stronghold

Trends Adversely Impacting Major Player Profitability

Secondary Batteries: An Insight

University Research Team Develops Super-Powered Microbatteries

Rechargeable Lithium Metal Battery with Double Energy Density

for Consumer Electronics

Rechargeable, Non-Combustible Zinc-Nickel Battery to Power

Mobile Devices

Select Statistical Data

United States Li-ion Battery Market Share Breakdown by

Chemistry: 2019

United States Li-ion Battery Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:

2019

US Bans Li-ion Battery Cargo Shipments Aboard Passenger Planes

EXIM Scenario of Primary Batteries and Cells

SWANA Supports Legislation for Li-ion Batteries Recycling

Program in California amidst Rising Fire Incidents

Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumer Batteries by Battery Chemistry - Primary Alkaline,

Primary Zinc Carbon, Primary Lithium, Secondary Lithium Ion,

Secondary Nickel Metal Hydride and Other Battery Chemistries -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Consumer Batteries by Battery

Chemistry - Primary Alkaline, Primary Zinc Carbon, Primary

Lithium, Secondary Lithium Ion, Secondary Nickel Metal Hydride

and Other Battery Chemistries Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Consumer Batteries by

Battery Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Primary Alkaline, Primary Zinc Carbon, Primary Lithium,

Secondary Lithium Ion, Secondary Nickel Metal Hydride and Other

Battery Chemistries for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Export-Import Scenario of Primary Batteries and Cells

Table 25: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumer Batteries by Battery Chemistry - Primary Alkaline,

Primary Zinc Carbon, Primary Lithium, Secondary Lithium Ion,

Secondary Nickel Metal Hydride and Other Battery Chemistries -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Consumer Batteries by

Battery Chemistry - Primary Alkaline, Primary Zinc Carbon,

Primary Lithium, Secondary Lithium Ion, Secondary Nickel Metal

Hydride and Other Battery Chemistries Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Consumer Batteries by

Battery Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Primary Alkaline, Primary Zinc Carbon, Primary Lithium,

Secondary Lithium Ion, Secondary Nickel Metal Hydride and Other

Battery Chemistries for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Consumer Batteries Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Japan Losing Ground to Other Asian Countries

Manufacturers to Boost Production of Materials for Li-ion

Batteries

Select Statistical Data

Japanese Li-ion Battery Market Share Breakdown by Chemistry: 2019

Japanese Li-ion Battery Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2019

Table 28: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumer Batteries by Battery Chemistry - Primary Alkaline,

Primary Zinc Carbon, Primary Lithium, Secondary Lithium Ion,

Secondary Nickel Metal Hydride and Other Battery Chemistries -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Japan Historic Review for Consumer Batteries by

Battery Chemistry - Primary Alkaline, Primary Zinc Carbon,

Primary Lithium, Secondary Lithium Ion, Secondary Nickel Metal

Hydride and Other Battery Chemistries Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Consumer Batteries by

Battery Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Primary Alkaline, Primary Zinc Carbon, Primary Lithium,

Secondary Lithium Ion, Secondary Nickel Metal Hydride and Other

Battery Chemistries for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Consumer Batteries Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

China: A Globally Leading Battery Supplier

A Mobile Phone Battery Hub

Brighter Days Ahead for Battery Industry in China

China: One of the Key Lithium-Ion Battery Market

Chinese Li-ion Battery Market Share Breakdown by Chemistry: 2019

Chinese Li-ion Battery Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2019

Chinese Government Intends to Encourage Li-ion Battery

Manufacturing Industry

Addressing Production Challenges: Need of the Hour

China Looking at Securing Supplies of Vital Raw Materials

Li-ion Battery Separator Market

Opportunities in Li-Ion Battery Recycling Space

Revision in Regulations for Lithium-ion Battery Industry

Leading Lithium-ion Battery Manufacturers in China

Ni-MH Batteries to Witness Steady Growth

Chinese Ni-MH Battery Market - Major Players and their Products

Table 31: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumer Batteries by Battery Chemistry - Primary Alkaline,

Primary Zinc Carbon, Primary Lithium, Secondary Lithium Ion,

Secondary Nickel Metal Hydride and Other Battery Chemistries -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: China Historic Review for Consumer Batteries by

Battery Chemistry - Primary Alkaline, Primary Zinc Carbon,

Primary Lithium, Secondary Lithium Ion, Secondary Nickel Metal

Hydride and Other Battery Chemistries Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: China 15-Year Perspective for Consumer Batteries by

Battery Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Primary Alkaline, Primary Zinc Carbon, Primary Lithium,

Secondary Lithium Ion, Secondary Nickel Metal Hydride and Other

Battery Chemistries for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Consumer Batteries Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

An Overview

More Power, Lesser Weight: The Evolution in Primary Batteries

Mercury-Free Button Cells Likely in the Future

Huge Investments Planned in Li-ion Battery Manufacturing Space

European Li-ion Battery Market Share Breakdown by Chemistry: 2019

European Li-ion Battery Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2019

Europe’s Long-term Strategy to Deal with Asian Challenge

through New Li-ion Battery Factories

Legal Environment in Europe

EU Battery Directive

Government Initiatives

Future Trends

European Portable Battery Association (EPBA)

National Battery Association in Eastern Europe

Table 34: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumer Batteries by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Europe Historic Review for Consumer Batteries by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Consumer Batteries by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumer Batteries by Battery Chemistry - Primary Alkaline,

Primary Zinc Carbon, Primary Lithium, Secondary Lithium Ion,

Secondary Nickel Metal Hydride and Other Battery Chemistries -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Europe Historic Review for Consumer Batteries by

Battery Chemistry - Primary Alkaline, Primary Zinc Carbon,

Primary Lithium, Secondary Lithium Ion, Secondary Nickel Metal

Hydride and Other Battery Chemistries Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Consumer Batteries by

Battery Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Primary Alkaline, Primary Zinc Carbon, Primary Lithium,

Secondary Lithium Ion, Secondary Nickel Metal Hydride and Other

Battery Chemistries for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Consumer Batteries Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 40: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumer Batteries by Battery Chemistry - Primary Alkaline,

Primary Zinc Carbon, Primary Lithium, Secondary Lithium Ion,

Secondary Nickel Metal Hydride and Other Battery Chemistries -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: France Historic Review for Consumer Batteries by

Battery Chemistry - Primary Alkaline, Primary Zinc Carbon,

Primary Lithium, Secondary Lithium Ion, Secondary Nickel Metal

Hydride and Other Battery Chemistries Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: France 15-Year Perspective for Consumer Batteries by

Battery Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Primary Alkaline, Primary Zinc Carbon, Primary Lithium,

Secondary Lithium Ion, Secondary Nickel Metal Hydride and Other

Battery Chemistries for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Consumer Batteries Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Battery Snippets

German Market for Alkaline Batteries (2019): Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players

German Market for Lithium-Coin Batteries (2019): Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players

German Market for Hearing Aid Batteries (2019): Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players

Regulations Targeting Mercury

Table 43: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumer Batteries by Battery Chemistry - Primary Alkaline,

Primary Zinc Carbon, Primary Lithium, Secondary Lithium Ion,

Secondary Nickel Metal Hydride and Other Battery Chemistries -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Germany Historic Review for Consumer Batteries by

Battery Chemistry - Primary Alkaline, Primary Zinc Carbon,

Primary Lithium, Secondary Lithium Ion, Secondary Nickel Metal

Hydride and Other Battery Chemistries Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Consumer Batteries by

Battery Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Primary Alkaline, Primary Zinc Carbon, Primary Lithium,

Secondary Lithium Ion, Secondary Nickel Metal Hydride and Other

Battery Chemistries for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 46: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumer Batteries by Battery Chemistry - Primary Alkaline,

Primary Zinc Carbon, Primary Lithium, Secondary Lithium Ion,

Secondary Nickel Metal Hydride and Other Battery Chemistries -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Italy Historic Review for Consumer Batteries by

Battery Chemistry - Primary Alkaline, Primary Zinc Carbon,

Primary Lithium, Secondary Lithium Ion, Secondary Nickel Metal

Hydride and Other Battery Chemistries Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Consumer Batteries by

Battery Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Primary Alkaline, Primary Zinc Carbon, Primary Lithium,

Secondary Lithium Ion, Secondary Nickel Metal Hydride and Other

Battery Chemistries for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Consumer Batteries Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

An Overview

Rechargeable Batteries Gain Momentum, Lack of Awareness Remains

a Bottleneck

Environmental Issues & Initiatives

Select Statistical Data

UK Li-ion Battery Market Share Breakdown by Chemistry: 2019

UK Li-ion Battery Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2019

UK Market for Hearing Aid Batteries (2019): Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players

Table 49: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumer Batteries by Battery Chemistry - Primary Alkaline,

Primary Zinc Carbon, Primary Lithium, Secondary Lithium Ion,

Secondary Nickel Metal Hydride and Other Battery Chemistries -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: UK Historic Review for Consumer Batteries by Battery

Chemistry - Primary Alkaline, Primary Zinc Carbon, Primary

Lithium, Secondary Lithium Ion, Secondary Nickel Metal Hydride

and Other Battery Chemistries Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 51: UK 15-Year Perspective for Consumer Batteries by

Battery Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Primary Alkaline, Primary Zinc Carbon, Primary Lithium,

Secondary Lithium Ion, Secondary Nickel Metal Hydride and Other

Battery Chemistries for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 52: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumer Batteries by Battery Chemistry - Primary Alkaline,

Primary Zinc Carbon, Primary Lithium, Secondary Lithium Ion,

Secondary Nickel Metal Hydride and Other Battery Chemistries -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Spain Historic Review for Consumer Batteries by

Battery Chemistry - Primary Alkaline, Primary Zinc Carbon,

Primary Lithium, Secondary Lithium Ion, Secondary Nickel Metal

Hydride and Other Battery Chemistries Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Consumer Batteries by

Battery Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Primary Alkaline, Primary Zinc Carbon, Primary Lithium,

Secondary Lithium Ion, Secondary Nickel Metal Hydride and Other

Battery Chemistries for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 55: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumer Batteries by Battery Chemistry - Primary Alkaline,

Primary Zinc Carbon, Primary Lithium, Secondary Lithium Ion,

Secondary Nickel Metal Hydride and Other Battery Chemistries -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Russia Historic Review for Consumer Batteries by

Battery Chemistry - Primary Alkaline, Primary Zinc Carbon,

Primary Lithium, Secondary Lithium Ion, Secondary Nickel Metal

Hydride and Other Battery Chemistries Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Consumer Batteries by

Battery Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Primary Alkaline, Primary Zinc Carbon, Primary Lithium,

Secondary Lithium Ion, Secondary Nickel Metal Hydride and Other

Battery Chemistries for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 58: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Consumer Batteries by Battery Chemistry - Primary Alkaline,

Primary Zinc Carbon, Primary Lithium, Secondary Lithium Ion,

Secondary Nickel Metal Hydride and Other Battery Chemistries -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Consumer Batteries

by Battery Chemistry - Primary Alkaline, Primary Zinc Carbon,

Primary Lithium, Secondary Lithium Ion, Secondary Nickel Metal

Hydride and Other Battery Chemistries Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Consumer

Batteries by Battery Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Primary Alkaline, Primary Zinc Carbon, Primary

Lithium, Secondary Lithium Ion, Secondary Nickel Metal Hydride

and Other Battery Chemistries for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Consumer Batteries Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Asian Giants Dominate the Global Lithium-ion Battery Market

Asia-Pacific Li-ion Battery Market Share Breakdown by

Chemistry: 2019

Asia-Pacific Li-ion Battery Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:

2019

Table 61: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Consumer Batteries by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Consumer Batteries

by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest

of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



