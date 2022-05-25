New York, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Water Purifiers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06233004/?utm_source=GNW
Global Water Purifiers Market to Reach US$63.7 Billion by the Year 2026
Water purification systems eliminate toxins, chemicals, bacteria, viruses, harmful gases, suspended solids and such other impurities from water. They reduce particulate matter concentrate and thus limit chances of waterborne diseases spreading. The water purification industry has also come a long way from the traditional approach of chlorination to adopting ultraviolet irradiation and membrane filtration among other sophisticated technologies. Increase in population at the global level and the subsequent rise in demand for water for consumption and in industries like chemicals, food & beverages, construction, petrochemicals and oil & gas, created a major gap in demand and supply of water. This has led to increase investment in products that can purify used water for re-use. Manufacturers appear to be making the most of this growth opportunity and developing purifiers exclusive for specific industries. Growing concerns about well-being and health among people and increased adoption of hygiene practices contributes to market growth for water purifiers at the global level. Another major growth driving factor for the market for water purifiers is the increased demand for them in emerging country markets where disposable income of people is increasing, providing increased purchase power for customers. Demand for purification systems in these markets is also fueled by increased focus of governments and municipalities on water treatment.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Water Purifiers estimated at US$38.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$63.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period. RO Purifiers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.4% CAGR to reach US$41.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the UV Purifiers segment is readjusted to a revised 8.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 20.4% share of the global Water Purifiers market. Technical advancements in the field of reverse osmosis have rendered RO the most sought after technique in water purification. Increase in population in areas where service-centered industries are located, for example in countries like China, Brazil and India, has also been leading to increased demand for RO purifiers.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $13.5 Billion by 2026
The Water Purifiers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 24.58% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$13.5 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 11.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 7.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. The US is a major market for water purifiers. In addition to increased concern over quality of water, factors such as availability of cheaper and compact products, products that can re-mineralize water for increased health and taste of water and growing requirement of water disinfection due to the ongoing pandemic among others have been contributing to water purifiers market growth in the US. Asia-Pacific is also a major market for water purification systems. In most of the developing countries in this region, around 80 percent of diseases are caused by poor sanitation and water quality. Scarcity of safe drinking drives innovations in water purifiers supplied in the region.
Gravity Based Segment to Reach $7.2 Billion by 2026
Gravity-based water purifiers are witnessing increasing uptake on account of rising consumer demand for simple, convenient and sustainable water purification approaches. Gravity-based water purifiers don`t rely on electricity and present a convenient option to remove turbidity, impurities, sand and large-sized bacteria. These systems are experiencing increasing popularity due to their portability and rising consumer attention on simple purification options. In the global Gravity Based segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 7.1% CAGR through the analysis period.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Water Purifiers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Water: The Essence of Life
A Prelude to Water Purifiers
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
The Never-Ending ?Race? Between the Virus & Vaccines Continues.
Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Heading
Now & Beyond?
Omicron Spreads Panic Worldwide; Omicron Variant Brings Back
Memories & Fears of the Worst Part of the 2020 Pandemic
Short-term Impact of Omicron on Travel
Steps taken by the Countries to Prevent Transmission of Omicron
Variant
With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2021,
Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite a
Continuing Pandemic
A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by
New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
COVID-19 Impact on Water Purifiers Market
Pandemic Brings to Light the Demand-Supply Gap in Accessing
Clean and Safe Water
A Note on Looming Global Water Crisis and Opportunities for
Water Purifiers
Growing Need for Water Disinfection Amid Covid-19
Global Market Overview and Analysis
Global Water Purifiers Market Set to Witness Stupendous Growth
Versatile Benefits of Water Purification Systems Drives Demand
RO Water Purifiers Dominate the Market
Residential Water Purifiers Hold a Major Share
The US and Europe Dominate the Water Purifiers Market
Asia-Pacific Registers Market Growth
Clean Water Crisis in Developing Nations Underscores Need for
Water Purifiers
Competition
Recent Market Activity
WORLD BRANDS
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rise in Waterborne Diseases Drives Demand for Water Purifiers
Percentage of Contaminated Water in Drinking Water Supplies in
Africa, Asia, and Latin America and Caribbean
Growing Industry Focus on Water Reuse amid Looming Water Crisis
Benefits Demand for Water Purifiers
Applications of Water Reuse
World Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by Water Quality
Increased Public Awareness of Drinking Safe Water Drives Market
Growth
Reverse Osmosis Gains Momentum
Increased Demand for Smart Water Purifiers: A Key Demand Driver
Advanced Water Purification Technologies Drive Market Expansion
Game-Changing Water Purification Technologies
Activated Carbon Ensures a High-Quality Water Purification Process
Growing Demand for Convenient Water Purification Propels Demand
for Gravity-based Water Purifiers
Requirements for Water Used by the Pharmaceutical Industry
Pharmacopoeia Specifications for Purified Water
Pharmacopoeia Specifications for Highly Purified Water and
Water for Injection
Significance of Water in Agriculture Applications Drives Demand
Increased Demand for Water Recycling Treatment Spurs Market Growth
AI & IoT-enabled Water Purifiers Seek Role
Surging Population and Increasing Need for Water Drives Demand
for Water Purifiers
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
Rapid Industrialization and Urbanization to Drive Demand Prospects
World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of
Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950,
1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
Smart Cities Concept to Underpin Sales Growth in the Coming Years
World Smart City Investments (in US$ Billion) for the Years
2020 through 2027
Technologically Advanced Water Purifiers
