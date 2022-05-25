New York, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Water Purifiers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06233004/?utm_source=GNW

Global Water Purifiers Market to Reach US$63.7 Billion by the Year 2026



Water purification systems eliminate toxins, chemicals, bacteria, viruses, harmful gases, suspended solids and such other impurities from water. They reduce particulate matter concentrate and thus limit chances of waterborne diseases spreading. The water purification industry has also come a long way from the traditional approach of chlorination to adopting ultraviolet irradiation and membrane filtration among other sophisticated technologies. Increase in population at the global level and the subsequent rise in demand for water for consumption and in industries like chemicals, food & beverages, construction, petrochemicals and oil & gas, created a major gap in demand and supply of water. This has led to increase investment in products that can purify used water for re-use. Manufacturers appear to be making the most of this growth opportunity and developing purifiers exclusive for specific industries. Growing concerns about well-being and health among people and increased adoption of hygiene practices contributes to market growth for water purifiers at the global level. Another major growth driving factor for the market for water purifiers is the increased demand for them in emerging country markets where disposable income of people is increasing, providing increased purchase power for customers. Demand for purification systems in these markets is also fueled by increased focus of governments and municipalities on water treatment.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Water Purifiers estimated at US$38.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$63.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period. RO Purifiers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.4% CAGR to reach US$41.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the UV Purifiers segment is readjusted to a revised 8.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 20.4% share of the global Water Purifiers market. Technical advancements in the field of reverse osmosis have rendered RO the most sought after technique in water purification. Increase in population in areas where service-centered industries are located, for example in countries like China, Brazil and India, has also been leading to increased demand for RO purifiers.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $13.5 Billion by 2026



The Water Purifiers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 24.58% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$13.5 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 11.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 7.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. The US is a major market for water purifiers. In addition to increased concern over quality of water, factors such as availability of cheaper and compact products, products that can re-mineralize water for increased health and taste of water and growing requirement of water disinfection due to the ongoing pandemic among others have been contributing to water purifiers market growth in the US. Asia-Pacific is also a major market for water purification systems. In most of the developing countries in this region, around 80 percent of diseases are caused by poor sanitation and water quality. Scarcity of safe drinking drives innovations in water purifiers supplied in the region.



Gravity Based Segment to Reach $7.2 Billion by 2026



Gravity-based water purifiers are witnessing increasing uptake on account of rising consumer demand for simple, convenient and sustainable water purification approaches. Gravity-based water purifiers don`t rely on electricity and present a convenient option to remove turbidity, impurities, sand and large-sized bacteria. These systems are experiencing increasing popularity due to their portability and rising consumer attention on simple purification options. In the global Gravity Based segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 7.1% CAGR through the analysis period.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Water Purifiers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Water: The Essence of Life

A Prelude to Water Purifiers

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

The Never-Ending ?Race? Between the Virus & Vaccines Continues.

Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Heading

Now & Beyond?

Omicron Spreads Panic Worldwide; Omicron Variant Brings Back

Memories & Fears of the Worst Part of the 2020 Pandemic

Short-term Impact of Omicron on Travel

Steps taken by the Countries to Prevent Transmission of Omicron

Variant

With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2021,

Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite a

Continuing Pandemic

A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by

New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Impact on Water Purifiers Market

Pandemic Brings to Light the Demand-Supply Gap in Accessing

Clean and Safe Water

A Note on Looming Global Water Crisis and Opportunities for

Water Purifiers

Growing Need for Water Disinfection Amid Covid-19

Global Market Overview and Analysis

Global Water Purifiers Market Set to Witness Stupendous Growth

Versatile Benefits of Water Purification Systems Drives Demand

RO Water Purifiers Dominate the Market

Residential Water Purifiers Hold a Major Share

The US and Europe Dominate the Water Purifiers Market

Asia-Pacific Registers Market Growth

Clean Water Crisis in Developing Nations Underscores Need for

Water Purifiers

Competition

Recent Market Activity

WORLD BRANDS



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Waterborne Diseases Drives Demand for Water Purifiers

Percentage of Contaminated Water in Drinking Water Supplies in

Africa, Asia, and Latin America and Caribbean

Growing Industry Focus on Water Reuse amid Looming Water Crisis

Benefits Demand for Water Purifiers

Applications of Water Reuse

World Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by Water Quality

Increased Public Awareness of Drinking Safe Water Drives Market

Growth

Reverse Osmosis Gains Momentum

Increased Demand for Smart Water Purifiers: A Key Demand Driver

Advanced Water Purification Technologies Drive Market Expansion

Game-Changing Water Purification Technologies

Activated Carbon Ensures a High-Quality Water Purification Process

Growing Demand for Convenient Water Purification Propels Demand

for Gravity-based Water Purifiers

Requirements for Water Used by the Pharmaceutical Industry

Pharmacopoeia Specifications for Purified Water

Pharmacopoeia Specifications for Highly Purified Water and

Water for Injection

Significance of Water in Agriculture Applications Drives Demand

Increased Demand for Water Recycling Treatment Spurs Market Growth

AI & IoT-enabled Water Purifiers Seek Role

Surging Population and Increasing Need for Water Drives Demand

for Water Purifiers

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Rapid Industrialization and Urbanization to Drive Demand Prospects

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of

Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950,

1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Smart Cities Concept to Underpin Sales Growth in the Coming Years

World Smart City Investments (in US$ Billion) for the Years

2020 through 2027

Technologically Advanced Water Purifiers



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



