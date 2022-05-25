Global Wearable Electronics Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $90 Billion by 2027 - Expanding Internet Connectivity and Growing Consumer Demand for Advanced Wearable Devices Fuels Market Prospects

Dublin, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wearable Electronics - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Wearable Electronics Market to Reach $90 Billion by 2027

The global market for Wearable Electronics estimated at US$20.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$90 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 23.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Wristwear, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 21.8% CAGR and reach US$48.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Eyewear segment is readjusted to a revised 25.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 26.4% CAGR

The Wearable Electronics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 26.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.3% and 18.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 24.1% CAGR.



Hearables Segment to Record 23.7% CAGR

In the global Hearables segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 23.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$918.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$9.1 Billion by the year 2027.



I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Wearable Technology: The Transition from Science Fiction to Reality

Historical Journey of Wearable Technology

Applications & Solutions of Wearable Electronics

Wearable Electronics Market: Expanding Applications of Miniaturized, High Performance Wearable Devices Boosts Prospects

Wrist-Wear Dominates Global Wearable Electronics Market

Consumer Electronics: The Largest End-Use Market

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Regions at the Forefront of Future Growth

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Expanding Internet Connectivity and Growing Consumer Demand for Advanced Wearable Devices Fuels Market Prospects

Rising Number of IoT and Connected Devices Drive Growth in Wearable Electronics Market

Growing Prominence of Wearable Tech in Healthcare Propels Market Growth

Chronic Diseases Management: A Key Focus Area

Need for Continuous Monitoring of Elderly Patients as Part of Chronic Disease Management Drives Growth

Rising Consumer Awareness about Health & Fitness Spells Growth for Wearables

Potential Role for Wearable Electronics in Patient Monitoring and Tracking Systems

Smart Clothing Gains Acceptance in Neonatal Monitoring

Wearables Technology Makes Diabetes Manageable

Rising Diabetes Prevalence Presents Opportunity for Wearable Electronics Market

ECG Monitoring Wearables: A Promising Area of Growth

Increasing Significance of Wearables in Pain Management

Wearable Sleep Monitoring Technology

Wearable EEG Monitors

Smart Medical Textile Garments: An Emerging Area of Interest

Wrist Wear: A Revolutionary Wearable Phenomenon Fuels Growth

Hybrid Smartwatch Sales Drive Market Growth

Smart Glasses for Multiple Industry Applications

With Wearable Computing Gaining Mainstream Attention, the Time is Ripe for Mobility in the Realm of Augmented Reality

Growing Technology & Commercialization Activity Surrounding AR to Benefit Development of Smart AR Glasses

Activity Trackers to Lead Growth in Wearable Sports and Fitness Devices Market

A Comparative Review of Popular Fitness Trackers

Increasing Obesity Levels Underpin Market Growth

Smart Clothing Transforming the Wearable Technology Products Market

Smart Fabrics: The Next Big Wave of Wearables

Novel Opportunities for Smart Fabrics across Various Sectors

Healthcare

Transportation

Sports & Fitness

Workwear

Microencapsulation & Nanotechnologies: Harbingers of Future Growth

Hearables, the Smart Headphones, Come to the Fore

Increasing Popularity of Wearables in Infotainment & Gaming Industry

Enterprise Applications of Wearables Present Growth Potential for Wearable Electronics Market

Wearable Technology Boosts CRM

Rising Adoption of Wearable Technology in Industrial Sector Drives Growth

Cloud Computing Drives the Momentum in Wearable Electronics Market

Combination of AI and Wearable Technology Transforms the Wearable Electronics Market

Development of Low Power Electronics: An Opportunity for Wearable Electronics Market

Ultra-low Power Microcontrollers Extend Battery Life of High-Performing, New Generation Wearable Devices

A Peek into Enabling Technologies

Technical Aspects of Wearable Devices

Sensor Integration for Advanced Wearable Technology

Battery Power: An Important Criterion for Success

Technology Advancements Power Wearable Electronics Market

Collaboration Vital for Innovations in Wearable Tech

Key Challenges Confronting Wearable Electronics Market

Common Issues with Wearable Electronics

Wearables Attract Venture Capital Funding

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

