Global Wearable Electronics Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $90 Billion by 2027 - Expanding Internet Connectivity and Growing Consumer Demand for Advanced Wearable Devices Fuels Market Prospects

The "Wearable Electronics - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report
Global Wearable Electronics Market to Reach $90 Billion by 2027
The global market for Wearable Electronics estimated at US$20.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$90 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 23.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Wristwear, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 21.8% CAGR and reach US$48.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Eyewear segment is readjusted to a revised 25.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 26.4% CAGR
The Wearable Electronics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 26.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.3% and 18.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 24.1% CAGR.
Hearables Segment to Record 23.7% CAGR
In the global Hearables segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 23.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$918.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$9.1 Billion by the year 2027.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Wearable Technology: The Transition from Science Fiction to Reality
- Historical Journey of Wearable Technology
- Applications & Solutions of Wearable Electronics
- Wearable Electronics Market: Expanding Applications of Miniaturized, High Performance Wearable Devices Boosts Prospects
- Wrist-Wear Dominates Global Wearable Electronics Market
- Consumer Electronics: The Largest End-Use Market
- Developed Regions Lead, Developing Regions at the Forefront of Future Growth
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 133 Featured)
- Adidas America, Inc.
- Apple, Inc.
- Fitbit, Inc.
- Google LLC
- Nike, Inc.
- Samsung Electronics America, Inc.
- Sony Corporation
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Expanding Internet Connectivity and Growing Consumer Demand for Advanced Wearable Devices Fuels Market Prospects
- Rising Number of IoT and Connected Devices Drive Growth in Wearable Electronics Market
- Growing Prominence of Wearable Tech in Healthcare Propels Market Growth
- Chronic Diseases Management: A Key Focus Area
- Need for Continuous Monitoring of Elderly Patients as Part of Chronic Disease Management Drives Growth
- Rising Consumer Awareness about Health & Fitness Spells Growth for Wearables
- Potential Role for Wearable Electronics in Patient Monitoring and Tracking Systems
- Smart Clothing Gains Acceptance in Neonatal Monitoring
- Wearables Technology Makes Diabetes Manageable
- Rising Diabetes Prevalence Presents Opportunity for Wearable Electronics Market
- ECG Monitoring Wearables: A Promising Area of Growth
- Increasing Significance of Wearables in Pain Management
- Wearable Sleep Monitoring Technology
- Wearable EEG Monitors
- Smart Medical Textile Garments: An Emerging Area of Interest
- Wrist Wear: A Revolutionary Wearable Phenomenon Fuels Growth
- Hybrid Smartwatch Sales Drive Market Growth
- Smart Glasses for Multiple Industry Applications
- With Wearable Computing Gaining Mainstream Attention, the Time is Ripe for Mobility in the Realm of Augmented Reality
- Growing Technology & Commercialization Activity Surrounding AR to Benefit Development of Smart AR Glasses
- Activity Trackers to Lead Growth in Wearable Sports and Fitness Devices Market
- A Comparative Review of Popular Fitness Trackers
- Increasing Obesity Levels Underpin Market Growth
- Smart Clothing Transforming the Wearable Technology Products Market
- Smart Fabrics: The Next Big Wave of Wearables
- Novel Opportunities for Smart Fabrics across Various Sectors
- Healthcare
- Transportation
- Sports & Fitness
- Workwear
- Microencapsulation & Nanotechnologies: Harbingers of Future Growth
- Hearables, the Smart Headphones, Come to the Fore
- Increasing Popularity of Wearables in Infotainment & Gaming Industry
- Enterprise Applications of Wearables Present Growth Potential for Wearable Electronics Market
- Wearable Technology Boosts CRM
- Rising Adoption of Wearable Technology in Industrial Sector Drives Growth
- Cloud Computing Drives the Momentum in Wearable Electronics Market
- Combination of AI and Wearable Technology Transforms the Wearable Electronics Market
- Development of Low Power Electronics: An Opportunity for Wearable Electronics Market
- Ultra-low Power Microcontrollers Extend Battery Life of High-Performing, New Generation Wearable Devices
- A Peek into Enabling Technologies
- Technical Aspects of Wearable Devices
- Sensor Integration for Advanced Wearable Technology
- Battery Power: An Important Criterion for Success
- Technology Advancements Power Wearable Electronics Market
- Collaboration Vital for Innovations in Wearable Tech
- Key Challenges Confronting Wearable Electronics Market
- Common Issues with Wearable Electronics
- Wearables Attract Venture Capital Funding
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
