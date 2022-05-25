Singapore, Singapore, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As of May 25, HALO OFFICIAL has raises multi-million dollar in seed sound. The round was led by KuCoin Labs, alongside other institutions including GeekCartel.

HALO OFFICIAL has raised a multi-million dollar seed round led by KuCoin Labs with participation from GeekCartel and other institutions. HALO's high-definition 3D Avatar NFTs are created by their decentralized 3D artist community. HALO NFTs are live-action 3D avatars that can be controlled and used on social media platform such as Discord, YouTube, TikTok, and for online meetings like Zoom.

About KuCoin Labs

Founded in May 2018, KuCoin Labs is the investment and research force of the KuCoin ecosystem. KuCoin Labs diversifies and intensifies investments into projects at an early stage to help more builders achieve sustainable growth and success in the decentralized world.

KuCoin Labs now possesses a portfolio of over 50 projects, including Arweave, MultiVAC, CertiK, OneLedger, LUKSO, and Ankr, in sectors such as infrastructure, DeFi, and NFT. In April 2021, KuCoin Labs established a $50 million fund to find the next crypto gem, in November 2021, KuCoin Labs has introduced a $100 Million Fund to empower the metaverse ecosystem and other innovative projects, aiming to accelerate the development of underlying infrastructure by investing and incubating early-stage projects.



Website: https://halonft.art/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HALONFTOFFICIAL

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/halo-nft