Global Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $39.7 Billion by 2027 - Airlines Effecting Cabin Makeovers and Modifications to Please Flyers and Make Profit

Dublin, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Cabin Interiors - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Aircraft Cabin Interior Market to Reach $39.7 Billion by 2027

The global market for Aircraft Cabin Interior estimated at US$27.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$39.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Seating, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.2% CAGR and reach US$8.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Ife segment is readjusted to a revised 7.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR

The Aircraft Cabin Interior market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 4.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR.



Lighting Segment to Record 5.6% CAGR

In the global Lighting segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.8 Billion by the year 2027.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

An Introduction to Aircraft Cabin Interior

Aircraft Cabin Interiors: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

While Developed Regions Remain Traditional Revenue Contributors, Developing Regions Exhibit Fast Paced Growth

World Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World, Latin America, Europe, USA, Canada, and Japan

Seating Solutions Drive Overall Growth in Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market

In-Flight Entertainment (IFE) Segment Set to Make Big Gains

Sophisticated Lighting Solutions Widen Addressable Market

Improvements in Aircraft Galley Augur Well

Advanced Lavatory Solutions Enthuse Air Passengers

Innovative Windows & Windshields Make a Cut

Global Economic Environment Influences Demand Dynamics

Aircraft Cabin Interiors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Seating (Type) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for 76 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 76 Featured)

Astronics Corp.

BAE Systems plc

Bucher Group

Cobham plc

Collins Aerospace

Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG

FACC AG

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.

Gogo LLC

Honeywell International, Inc.

JAMCO Corp.

Panasonic Avionics Corp.

RECARO Aircraft Seating GmbH & Co. KG

Safran S.A.

Thales S.A.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Progressive Growth in the Commercial Aviation Sector Creates Fertile Environment for Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market

Rising Demand for Wide Body Commercial Aircrafts Augurs Well

Business & General Aviation Segment Amplifies Market Demand

Growth of Low-Cost Carriers Favors Market Prospects

Aging Aircraft Widen Addressable Market for Aircraft Cabin Interiors

Improving Military Budgets to Spur Demand for High-Tech Cabin Interiors

Composites Emerge as Dominant Material Type

Carbon Fiber Composites Find Favor Offering Lightweight & Durable Alternative

3D Printing Eases Critical Manufacturing Requirements of Aircraft Cabin Interiors

List of Select 3D Printing Materials for Aerospace Applications

Airlines Effecting Cabin Makeovers and Modifications to Please Flyers and Make Profit

Upgrade Trends across Different Cabin Classes

Fewer Amenities Present Upselling Opportunities

In-Flight Connectivity

LED Systems and Cabin Refurbishments

Designers Using Specific Elements to Positively Impact Passengers' In Flight Experience

Robotics and Automation Technologies Enhance Design, Manufacture & Installation of Aircraft Cabin Interiors

Advancements in Aircraft Cabins Space to Improve Ambience and Passenger Experience

Evolution and Advancements in Aircraft Interior Lighting Market

Stringent Testing Allows Airplane Windows to Withstand Vast Amount of Stress

Stringent Testing Guidelines

Stress and Bird Strike Testing

Passenger Cabin Windows

Aircraft Windshield Fasteners

Backup Systems for Emergency

Digital Color Management Streamlining Cabin Design Process

Digital Tools Overcome Issues Related to Color Perception

Discreet Technologies Finding Use in Aircraft Interiors

Real, Authentic Materials

Select Innovative Aircraft Cabin Design and Concepts

Cabin Systems

In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity

Cabin Concepts

Material & Components

Passenger Comfort Hardware

Select Product Innovations and Launches

Cabin Safety Draw Significant Attention

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/riukfy

Attachment