Global Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $39.7 Billion by 2027 - Airlines Effecting Cabin Makeovers and Modifications to Please Flyers and Make Profit

Global Aircraft Cabin Interior Market to Reach $39.7 Billion by 2027
The global market for Aircraft Cabin Interior estimated at US$27.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$39.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Seating, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.2% CAGR and reach US$8.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Ife segment is readjusted to a revised 7.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR
The Aircraft Cabin Interior market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 4.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR.
Lighting Segment to Record 5.6% CAGR
In the global Lighting segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.8 Billion by the year 2027.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- An Introduction to Aircraft Cabin Interior
- Aircraft Cabin Interiors: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
- While Developed Regions Remain Traditional Revenue Contributors, Developing Regions Exhibit Fast Paced Growth
- World Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World, Latin America, Europe, USA, Canada, and Japan
- Seating Solutions Drive Overall Growth in Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market
- In-Flight Entertainment (IFE) Segment Set to Make Big Gains
- Sophisticated Lighting Solutions Widen Addressable Market
- Improvements in Aircraft Galley Augur Well
- Advanced Lavatory Solutions Enthuse Air Passengers
- Innovative Windows & Windshields Make a Cut
- Global Economic Environment Influences Demand Dynamics
- Aircraft Cabin Interiors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Seating (Type) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for 76 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 76 Featured)
- Astronics Corp.
- BAE Systems plc
- Bucher Group
- Cobham plc
- Collins Aerospace
- Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG
- FACC AG
- Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.
- Gogo LLC
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- JAMCO Corp.
- Panasonic Avionics Corp.
- RECARO Aircraft Seating GmbH & Co. KG
- Safran S.A.
- Thales S.A.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Progressive Growth in the Commercial Aviation Sector Creates Fertile Environment for Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market
- Rising Demand for Wide Body Commercial Aircrafts Augurs Well
- Business & General Aviation Segment Amplifies Market Demand
- Growth of Low-Cost Carriers Favors Market Prospects
- Aging Aircraft Widen Addressable Market for Aircraft Cabin Interiors
- Improving Military Budgets to Spur Demand for High-Tech Cabin Interiors
- Composites Emerge as Dominant Material Type
- Carbon Fiber Composites Find Favor Offering Lightweight & Durable Alternative
- 3D Printing Eases Critical Manufacturing Requirements of Aircraft Cabin Interiors
- List of Select 3D Printing Materials for Aerospace Applications
- Airlines Effecting Cabin Makeovers and Modifications to Please Flyers and Make Profit
- Upgrade Trends across Different Cabin Classes
- Fewer Amenities Present Upselling Opportunities
- In-Flight Connectivity
- LED Systems and Cabin Refurbishments
- Designers Using Specific Elements to Positively Impact Passengers' In Flight Experience
- Robotics and Automation Technologies Enhance Design, Manufacture & Installation of Aircraft Cabin Interiors
- Advancements in Aircraft Cabins Space to Improve Ambience and Passenger Experience
- Evolution and Advancements in Aircraft Interior Lighting Market
- Stringent Testing Allows Airplane Windows to Withstand Vast Amount of Stress
- Stringent Testing Guidelines
- Stress and Bird Strike Testing
- Passenger Cabin Windows
- Aircraft Windshield Fasteners
- Backup Systems for Emergency
- Digital Color Management Streamlining Cabin Design Process
- Digital Tools Overcome Issues Related to Color Perception
- Discreet Technologies Finding Use in Aircraft Interiors
- Real, Authentic Materials
- Select Innovative Aircraft Cabin Design and Concepts
- Cabin Systems
- In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity
- Cabin Concepts
- Material & Components
- Passenger Comfort Hardware
- Select Product Innovations and Launches
- Cabin Safety Draw Significant Attention
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
