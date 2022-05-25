Global Hydrogels Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $16.7 Billion by 2027 - Innovations Expand Addressable Market for Hydrogels

Dublin, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydrogels - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Hydrogels Market to Reach $16.7 Billion by 2027

The global market for Hydrogels estimated at US$12.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Natural, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4% CAGR and reach US$5.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Synthetic segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR

The Hydrogels market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.



Hybrid Segment to Record 5.7% CAGR

In the global Hybrid segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$946.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.8% CAGR through the analysis period.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Expanding Applications and Product Innovations Spur Growth in the Global Hydrogel Market

Emerging Economies to Post Strong Growth

Industry Witnesses Rise in Demand for Synthetic Hydrogels

Synthetic Hydrogels by Polymer Type: A Snapshot

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for 59 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Innovations Expand Addressable Market for Hydrogels

Rise in Incidence of Chronic Diseases and High Treatment Costs Drive Demand for Hydrogel Dressings for Wound Healing

Global Prevalence of Wounds

Global Wound Care Market: Percentage Breakdown of Spending by Wound Type

Personal Care Product: An Evolving Niche Market

Consumer Adoption of Hydrogel Contact Lenses Augurs Well for Market Growth

Hydrogels Evolve as Emerging Alternative for Food Packaging

Agriculture Sector Depicts Strong Growth Potential

Global Water Utilization: Percentage Share Breakdown for Agricultural Practices, Industrial Processes, and Domestic Usage

Rising Concerns over Polluting Water Resources: An Opportunity for Hydrogels Market

Need for Wastewater Treatment Presents Opportunity for Hydrogels: Percentage of Wastewater Treated in Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Africa

Growing Emphasis on Sustainability and Positive Impact on Hydrogels

Growth in Biomedical Applications of Hydrogels

Hydrogels for Cartilage Regeneration

Growing Need for Targeted Controlled Drug Delivery (TCDD) Drives Importance of Hydrogels

Hydrogel Nanoparticles: The New Hydrogels for Drug Delivery

Evaporative Cooling Hydrogel Packaging: Increasing Storage Stability of Pharmaceuticals

Growing Focus on Baby Hygiene Products Spells Steady Growth Opportunities for Hydrogels

Annual Usage of Baby Disposable Diapers Per Infant by Region (Age up to 2.5 years)

Global New Births (in Millions) per Annum by Geographic Region

World Fertility Rate in % by Region (2013 & 2050F)

Increased Demand for Feminine Hygiene Products

Aging Population and the Associated Complications Drive the Demand for Hydrogel

Rise in Demand for Novel Hydrogel Dressings for Wound Healing Propels Innovations

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Hydrogel

Types of Hydrogel

Natural Hydrogels

Select Natural Hydrogels: Advantages and Disadvantages

Synthetic Hydrogels

Select Synthetic Hydrogels: Advantages and Disadvantages

Hybrid Hydrogels

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7djz3w

