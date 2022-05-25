Global Hydrogels Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $16.7 Billion by 2027 - Innovations Expand Addressable Market for Hydrogels

Dublin, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydrogels - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Hydrogels Market to Reach $16.7 Billion by 2027
The global market for Hydrogels estimated at US$12.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Natural, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4% CAGR and reach US$5.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Synthetic segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR
The Hydrogels market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.
Hybrid Segment to Record 5.7% CAGR
In the global Hybrid segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$946.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Expanding Applications and Product Innovations Spur Growth in the Global Hydrogel Market
- Emerging Economies to Post Strong Growth
- Industry Witnesses Rise in Demand for Synthetic Hydrogels
- Synthetic Hydrogels by Polymer Type: A Snapshot
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for 59 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 59 Featured)
- 3M Company
- Alliqua BioMedical, Inc.
- Ashland, Inc.
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- BSN Medical GmbH
- Cardinal Health, Inc.
- Coloplast A/S
- ConvaTec, Inc.
- Cosmo Bio Co., Ltd.
- Derma Sciences, Inc.
- Evonik Industries AG
- Gentell Corporation
- Hollister, Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Medline Industries, Inc.
- Medtronic PLC
- Molnlycke Health Care
- Momentive Performance Materials, Inc.
- MPM Medical LLC
- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.
- Paul Hartmann AG
- Procyon Corporation
- Royal DSM NV
- Smith & Nephew PLC
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Innovations Expand Addressable Market for Hydrogels
- Rise in Incidence of Chronic Diseases and High Treatment Costs Drive Demand for Hydrogel Dressings for Wound Healing
- Global Prevalence of Wounds
- Global Wound Care Market: Percentage Breakdown of Spending by Wound Type
- Personal Care Product: An Evolving Niche Market
- Consumer Adoption of Hydrogel Contact Lenses Augurs Well for Market Growth
- Hydrogels Evolve as Emerging Alternative for Food Packaging
- Agriculture Sector Depicts Strong Growth Potential
- Global Water Utilization: Percentage Share Breakdown for Agricultural Practices, Industrial Processes, and Domestic Usage
- Rising Concerns over Polluting Water Resources: An Opportunity for Hydrogels Market
- Need for Wastewater Treatment Presents Opportunity for Hydrogels: Percentage of Wastewater Treated in Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Africa
- Growing Emphasis on Sustainability and Positive Impact on Hydrogels
- Growth in Biomedical Applications of Hydrogels
- Hydrogels for Cartilage Regeneration
- Growing Need for Targeted Controlled Drug Delivery (TCDD) Drives Importance of Hydrogels
- Hydrogel Nanoparticles: The New Hydrogels for Drug Delivery
- Evaporative Cooling Hydrogel Packaging: Increasing Storage Stability of Pharmaceuticals
- Growing Focus on Baby Hygiene Products Spells Steady Growth Opportunities for Hydrogels
- Annual Usage of Baby Disposable Diapers Per Infant by Region (Age up to 2.5 years)
- Global New Births (in Millions) per Annum by Geographic Region
- World Fertility Rate in % by Region (2013 & 2050F)
- Increased Demand for Feminine Hygiene Products
- Aging Population and the Associated Complications Drive the Demand for Hydrogel
- Rise in Demand for Novel Hydrogel Dressings for Wound Healing Propels Innovations
- PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Hydrogel
- Types of Hydrogel
- Natural Hydrogels
- Select Natural Hydrogels: Advantages and Disadvantages
- Synthetic Hydrogels
- Select Synthetic Hydrogels: Advantages and Disadvantages
- Hybrid Hydrogels
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7djz3w
