New York, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Global Automated Guided Vehicles Market to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automated Guided Vehicles estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Forklift Truck, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.6% CAGR and reach US$922.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Tow Vehicle segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $393.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.5% CAGR



The Automated Guided Vehicles market in the U.S. is estimated at US$393.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$503.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR.



Pallet Truck Segment to Record 6% CAGR



In the global Pallet Truck segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$227.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$336 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$333.4 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.7% CAGR through the analysis period.





ABB

Amerden Inc.

Balyo, Inc.

Bastian Solutions, Inc.

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

Jungheinrich AG

John Bean Technologies Corporation

KION Group AG

Dematic Group

Konecranes India Pvt. Ltd.

KUKA AG

Swisslog Holding AG

Murata Machinery, Ltd.

Seegrid Corporation

SSI Schaefer - Fritz Schaefer GmbH

Toyota Industries Corporation

Vanderlande Industries

Universal Robots A/S







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV)

Types of Automated Guided Vehicles

Forklift Truck

Tow Vehicle

Pallet Truck

Other Types of AGVs

Navigation Technology in AGVs

Applications of AGVs

Advantages of AGVs

Standards for AGVs

Focus on Automation & Production Efficiency, the Foundation for

Growing Investments in AGV

Tow Vehicles: The Largest Vehicle Type Segment in the Global

AGV Market

Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Future Growth, while the US and

Europe Dominate AGV Market

Global Economic Outlook

Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2017

through 2020

Automated Guided Vehicles - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Focus on Implementing High Standards of Safety at Workplaces

Favors AGV Market

Forklifts-related Accidents Raise Need for AGVs: Percentage

Breakdown of Number of Fatalities Attributed to Forklift by

Type of Accident in the US

AGVs: The Future of Manufacturing World

AGVs Assist in Enhancing Operational Efficiency of Factories

AGV Systems Promise to Transform the Logistics Marketplace

AGVs Transforming Intralogistic Processes in Factory Automation

Space

Rapidly Growing Logistics Industry Presents Favorable Outlook

for AGVs Market

Global Logistics Market Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years

2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

AGVs Offer Significant Benefits for Warehousing Operations

With Global E-Commerce Sales Skyrocketing, Emergence of E-

Commerce Warehouses and Need to Automate Supply Chain Spurs

Investments into AGVs

Robust Growth Anticipated for E-Commerce: An Opportunity to Tap

for AGVs Market

Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017,

2019, 2021 and 2023

Global E-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for the Period

2017-2023

Leading Retail E-Commerce Countries Worldwide: Ranked by Sales

in $ Billion for 2019E

Rapid Adoption of Automation Technologies in Material Handling

Processes Fuel AGVs Market Growth

AGVs Emerge as Important Constituents of Industry 4.0

Revolution and Shift towards Smart Manufacturing Facilities

As Industry 4.0 and Logistics 4.0 Come Together, AGVs to Play

an Even Greater Role

Advancements Lead to Expanded Opportunities for AGVs

AGV System in Healthcare Settings: An Area of Growth

AGVs Increase Productivity in Maritime Industry

Automotive Industry: A Major End-Use Market for AGVs

Enabling Flexible and Efficient Production Operations:

A Significant Advantage of AGVs in Automotive Industry

Navigation Technologies for AGVs in Automotive Assembly Lines

Automotive Companies Take the Lead in Automation of Automated

Guided Vehicles

Increase in Automobile Production: An Opportunity for AGVs Market

Global Passenger Cars Production (In Million Units) by

Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022

AGVs Adoption in Food & Beverage Manufacturing Bolstered by

Flexibility, Scalability and Safety Advantages and Ability to

Address Labor Shortage

Top Reasons for Adoption of AGVs in Food & Beverage Manufacturing

Global Sales of Processed Foods in US$ Billion for Years 2014,

2016, 2018 and 2020

Global Beverages Market in US$ Trillion for the Years 2018,

2020 & 2022

Charging of Battery-Operated AGVs Becomes a Challenge for

Warehouses

With Electrically-driven AGVs Becoming Integral to Logistics

Applications, Need for Sophisticated Charging Systems Gains

Prominence

Growing Significance of AGVs in Process Automation Gives Rise

to Safety Concerns

Emergence of Advanced Navigation Systems to Result in Greater

Scalability and Flexibility of AGVs

Advances in Motion Control Technology to Play a Critical Role

in Enhancing Efficiency and Reducing Footprint of AGVs

New Technologies with Tremendous Potential for AGVs Market

AGVs to Benefit from the Increasing Implementation of AI in

Factories

Smart Technologies such as AI, IoT and Machine Learning Foster

Development of Faster and Smarter AGVs

AGVs Address the Needs of SMEs

Issues Related to the Use of AGVs for Material Handling

Applications

Autonomous Vehicles: The Ultimate Future of Material Handling

Automation

Innovations & Advancements

Numerous Benefits Provided by AGVs to Drive their Adoption

ILIAD Project Seeks to Integrate Artificial Intelligence into

Autonomous Forklifts

ASTI and 5TONIC Team Up to Research on Application of 5G

Technology to AGVs

Rocla Develops New AGV Solution, Rocla ART, for Warehousing

Operations

Mecfor Unveils AGV Prototype for Use in Aluminum Smelters



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automated Guided Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Automated Guided Vehicles by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Automated Guided

Vehicles by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Forklift Truck by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Forklift Truck by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Forklift Truck by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tow

Vehicle by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Tow Vehicle by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Tow Vehicle by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pallet Truck by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Pallet Truck by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Pallet Truck by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Laser Guidance by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Laser Guidance by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Laser Guidance by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vision Guidance by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Vision Guidance by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Vision Guidance by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Navigation Technologies by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Navigation

Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Navigation

Technologies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Transportation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Transportation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Distribution by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Distribution by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Distribution by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Storage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Storage by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Storage by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lead

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Lead by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Lead by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nickel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: World Historic Review for Nickel by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Nickel by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lithium Ion by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: World Historic Review for Lithium Ion by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Lithium Ion by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 46: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Battery Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: World Historic Review for Other Battery Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Battery Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 51: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &

Beverages by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: World Historic Review for Food & Beverages by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverages by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Logistics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: World Historic Review for Logistics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 57: World 15-Year Perspective for Logistics by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: World Historic Review for Retail by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 60: World 15-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Industries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: World Historic Review for Other Industries by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Industries by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Automated Guided Vehicles Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022

(E)

Automated Guided Vehicle Manufacturing Market in the US: An

Overview

Competitive Landscape

Market Analytics

Table 64: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automated Guided Vehicles by Type - Forklift Truck, Tow

Vehicle, Pallet Truck and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 65: USA Historic Review for Automated Guided Vehicles by

Type - Forklift Truck, Tow Vehicle, Pallet Truck and Other

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: USA 15-Year Perspective for Automated Guided Vehicles

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Forklift

Truck, Tow Vehicle, Pallet Truck and Other Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automated Guided Vehicles by Navigation Technology - Laser

Guidance, Vision Guidance and Other Navigation Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: USA Historic Review for Automated Guided Vehicles by

Navigation Technology - Laser Guidance, Vision Guidance and

Other Navigation Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 69: USA 15-Year Perspective for Automated Guided Vehicles

by Navigation Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Laser Guidance, Vision Guidance and Other Navigation

Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automated Guided Vehicles by Application - Transportation,

Distribution, Storage and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: USA Historic Review for Automated Guided Vehicles by

Application - Transportation, Distribution, Storage and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: USA 15-Year Perspective for Automated Guided Vehicles

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Transportation, Distribution, Storage and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automated Guided Vehicles by Battery Type - Lead, Nickel,

Lithium Ion and Other Battery Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 74: USA Historic Review for Automated Guided Vehicles by

Battery Type - Lead, Nickel, Lithium Ion and Other Battery

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: USA 15-Year Perspective for Automated Guided Vehicles

by Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lead,

Nickel, Lithium Ion and Other Battery Types for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 76: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automated Guided Vehicles by Industry - Automotive, Food &

Beverages, Logistics, Retail and Other Industries - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: USA Historic Review for Automated Guided Vehicles by

Industry - Automotive, Food & Beverages, Logistics, Retail and

Other Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: USA 15-Year Perspective for Automated Guided Vehicles

by Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Food & Beverages, Logistics, Retail and Other

Industries for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 79: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automated Guided Vehicles by Type - Forklift Truck, Tow

Vehicle, Pallet Truck and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 80: Canada Historic Review for Automated Guided Vehicles

by Type - Forklift Truck, Tow Vehicle, Pallet Truck and Other

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Automated Guided

Vehicles by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Forklift Truck, Tow Vehicle, Pallet Truck and Other Types for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 82: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automated Guided Vehicles by Navigation Technology - Laser

Guidance, Vision Guidance and Other Navigation Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Canada Historic Review for Automated Guided Vehicles

by Navigation Technology - Laser Guidance, Vision Guidance and

Other Navigation Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 84: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Automated Guided

Vehicles by Navigation Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Laser Guidance, Vision Guidance and Other

Navigation Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 85: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automated Guided Vehicles by Application - Transportation,

Distribution, Storage and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Canada Historic Review for Automated Guided Vehicles

by Application - Transportation, Distribution, Storage and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Automated Guided

Vehicles by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Transportation, Distribution, Storage and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 88: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automated Guided Vehicles by Battery Type - Lead, Nickel,

Lithium Ion and Other Battery Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 89: Canada Historic Review for Automated Guided Vehicles

by Battery Type - Lead, Nickel, Lithium Ion and Other Battery

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Automated Guided

Vehicles by Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Lead, Nickel, Lithium Ion and Other Battery Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 91: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automated Guided Vehicles by Industry - Automotive, Food &

Beverages, Logistics, Retail and Other Industries - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Canada Historic Review for Automated Guided Vehicles

by Industry - Automotive, Food & Beverages, Logistics, Retail

and Other Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Automated Guided

Vehicles by Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Food & Beverages, Logistics, Retail and Other

Industries for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Automated Guided Vehicles Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Japan: A Growing Market for AGVs

Table 94: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automated Guided Vehicles by Type - Forklift Truck, Tow

Vehicle, Pallet Truck and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 95: Japan Historic Review for Automated Guided Vehicles

by Type - Forklift Truck, Tow Vehicle, Pallet Truck and Other

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Automated Guided

Vehicles by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Forklift Truck, Tow Vehicle, Pallet Truck and Other Types for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 97: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automated Guided Vehicles by Navigation Technology - Laser

Guidance, Vision Guidance and Other Navigation Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Japan Historic Review for Automated Guided Vehicles

by Navigation Technology - Laser Guidance, Vision Guidance and

Other Navigation Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 99: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Automated Guided

Vehicles by Navigation Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Laser Guidance, Vision Guidance and Other

Navigation Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 100: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automated Guided Vehicles by Application - Transportation,

Distribution, Storage and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Japan Historic Review for Automated Guided Vehicles

by Application - Transportation, Distribution, Storage and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Automated Guided

Vehicles by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Transportation, Distribution, Storage and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 103: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automated Guided Vehicles by Battery Type - Lead, Nickel,

Lithium Ion and Other Battery Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 104: Japan Historic Review for Automated Guided Vehicles

by Battery Type - Lead, Nickel, Lithium Ion and Other Battery

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Automated Guided

Vehicles by Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Lead, Nickel, Lithium Ion and Other Battery Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



