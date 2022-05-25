Bel to Participate in June Investor Conferences

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bel Fuse Inc. (Nasdaq: BELFA and BELFB) today announced that Farouq Tuweiq, CFO and Lynn Hutkin, Director of Financial Reporting will present and host one-on-one meetings at the following June conferences:



Cowen 50 th Annual Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on June 1 at the Lotte New York Palace in New York City. The presentation will be at 3:20 PM Eastern Time.





on June 1 at the Lotte New York Palace in New York City. The presentation will be at 3:20 PM Eastern Time. Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference on June 8 at The Intercontinental in Boston. The presentation will be at 1:50 PM Eastern Time.





on June 8 at The Intercontinental in Boston. The presentation will be at 1:50 PM Eastern Time. East Coast IDEAS Conference held virtually on June 22. The presentation will be available at 6:00 AM Eastern Time with one-on-one meetings following throughout the day. The presentation can be accessed through the conference website at: www.IDEASconference.com . Investors interested in attending the IDEAS Conference or scheduling a one-on-one meeting may contact Jean Marie Young at 631-418-4339.



The investor presentation deck will be accessible via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.belfuse.com.

About Bel

Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel's portfolio of products also finds application in the automotive, medical and consumer electronics markets. Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.

Company Contact:

Farouq Tuweiq

Chief Financial Officer

ir@belf.com

Investor Contact:

Three Part Advisors

Jean Marie Young, Managing Director or Steven Hooser, Partner

631-418-4339

jyoung@threepa.com; shooser@threepa.com