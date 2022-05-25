Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Offers Breakthrough Delivery Tech in Hot Nicotine Space

NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 50+ trusted brands within the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.

Seems like yesterday people were smoking cigarettes everywhere; many people still have memories of Grandpa puffing on his Camels. It wasn’t until 1993 that smoking was banned in hospitals and on airplanes in 1998. Despite these and many other restrictions, the global market for nicotine-based products remains incredibly robust. Total global retail sales associated with the nicotine ecosystem during 2020 reached approximately $853 billion with around 5.2 trillion retail cigarette sticks sold. Nicotine isn’t just big business, it’s huge business, and companies are constantly looking for ways to keep and grow market share.

The majors are evermore turning to innovation and alternative delivery methods to achieve their objectives. An example of that is the breakthrough technology of Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) and its patented DehydraTECH(TM) delivery platform. Suitable for use across a wide range of product formats such as pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals and over-the-counter products, Lexaria’s DehydraTECH also increases the delivery characteristics of orally administered nicotine.

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

Lexaria’s patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH(TM), improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) enter the bloodstream by promoting more effective oral delivery. Since 2016, DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bioabsorption with cannabinoids and nicotine by up to five to ten times, reduce time of onset from one to two hours to minutes, and mask unwanted tastes; the innovative tech is also being evaluated for orally administered anti-viral drugs, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (“NSAIDs”), PDE5 inhibitors and more. DehydraTECH has also evidenced an ability to deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 25 patents granted and more than 50 patents pending worldwide.

