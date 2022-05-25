E-Home Household Services Holdings Limited Updates on Anticipated Key Operational Matric

FUZHOU, China, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EJH) (the "Company" or "E-Home"), a provider of integrated household services in China, today provided updates on anticipated key operational matric of the Company’s operation for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

During Q3 2021 ended March 31, 2022, E-Home is expected to post sales of more than 83 million yuan, and a net income of over 2 million yuan. The Company also estimate to have received more than 260,000 service orders from over 217,000 customers during Q3 2021. These include anticipated revenue and customer orders from installation and maintenance segment of over 50 million yuan and 135,000 orders, expected revenue and customer orders from housekeeping services of more than 21 million yuan and 114,000 orders, and finally estimated revenue and customer orders from senior care services of over 9 million yuan and 11,000 orders during Q3 2021.

Mr. Wenshan Xie, Chairman and CEO of E-Home, commented: “Thanks to China’s rapid move to contain Covid-19 pandemic and its continued policy support for stable economic growth, we are also seeing a recovery and growing demand from our customers too. The Company is confident that E-Home’s business performance will sustain their upward trend over 2022.”

About E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited

Established in 2014, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is a Nasdaq-listed household service company based in Fuzhou, China. The Company, through its website and WeChat platform "e家快服", provides integrated household services, including 1) installation and maintenance of home appliances and smart homes; 2) Housekeeping, nanny, sister-in-law and cleaning services; 3) Internet elderly care + home-based elderly care; 4) Hospital care; 5) Nanny delivery platform.

After years of development, the Company has formed two main services and four auxiliary services targeting at individual consumers (ToC) and business clients (ToB). 1) The ToC business focuses on nanny, sister-in-law, home-based elderly care and cleaning, and family comprehensive service supplemented by other housekeeping services. At present, it has successfully connected with metaverse technology to realize metaverse-based customer service as well as training of domestic workers. The ToB business focuses on public cleaning and cleaning robotic equipment. Four auxiliary services include 1) docking and application of metaverse technology to housekeeping and cleaning industries; 2) online and offline sales of medicine and health food (including nannies and nursing workers); 3) training on nannies and nursing workers to engage in health care in physical stores; 4) human resources (flexible employment).

E-Home has become a modern enterprise of comprehensive service for family life. The Company always adheres to the business philosophy of "solving every issue of customers with heart", and to the code of conduct of "doing everything well with heart". The Company aims to set the benchmark of the household service industry. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://www.ej111.com/ir.html.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements in nature within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.





