MiNK Therapeutics Announces Virtual Annual Shareholders Meeting

NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiNK Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases, announced that its virtual-only Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held at 5:00 PM ET on June 8, 2022.



To participate in the Annual Shareholders Meeting, shareholders should visit https://central.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/INKT2022 and enter the 16-digit control number found in their proxy materials. Guests may participate in a listen-only mode. No control number is required for guests. Registration for all attendees will start at 4:45 PM ET.

Webcast Information:

Date: Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Time: 5:00 PM ET

A live webcast and replay will be accessible from the Company's website at https://investor.minktherapeutics.com/events-and-presentations and at https://central.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/INKT2022.

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases.

