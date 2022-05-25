Troika Media Group Announces Appointment of Erica Naidrich as Chief Financial Officer

Los Angeles, CA, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Troika Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRKA) ("TMG" or "Company"), a transformational business solutions partner delivering brand building and activation, technology and innovation, and performance marketing growth for global businesses, today announced that Erica Naidrich has been appointedChief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately.



Ms. Naidrich brings financial and business experience to Troika, within public companies in corporate finance, operational management systems and financial reporting. Ms. Naidrich joins the Troika Executive Team to oversee the Company’s global finance and enterprise functions and will be reporting to Sid Toama, Chief Executive Officer and President of Troika. Christopher Broderick, previously CFO and Chief Operating Officer (COO), will remain as COO of Troika Media Group.

"Erica brings to Troika more than twenty years of financial leadership in key business sectors where she was responsible for leading teams supporting billion-dollar operations within a dynamic market environment," said Sid Toama. “Erica’s appointment is the first key leadership role that will now enable us to build a robust financial reporting and enterprise planning function with a focus on business intelligence to facilitate the right decision making across the global enterprise.”

Prior to joining Troika Media Group, Ms. Naidrich served as Vice President of Accounting and Controller for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp (“MSG”), a leader in live sports, entertainment and programming. Prior to her role at MSG, Ms. Naidrich held Controller roles at technology and e-commerce companies, in addition to spending eight years in private equity. Ms. Naidrich started her career in Public Accounting for RSM and PricewaterhouseCoopers. Ms. Naidrich possesses valuable experience in Troika’s core sectors providing financial oversight of sports and entertainment, technology and media, private equity and professional services businesses.

Ms. Naidrich is a Certified Public Accountant and obtained a Certificate in Accounting in June 2003 from the University of California, San Diego - La Jolla, California. Ms. Naidrich received a Bachelor of Arts in Communications Studies from West Virginia University, Morgantown, West Virginia in August 1996.

“I am excited to be the first Executive appointment supporting Sid and the Management Team in this transformational period to ensure that Troika becomes an efficient and scalable integrated business partner. I am looking forward to playing a key role in the Company’s execution of its new strategic and operational plan since the acquisition of Converge Direct to accelerate growth and deliver value to shareholders,” said Ms. Naidrich.

