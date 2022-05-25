LiquidityBook Hires Jonathan Cross to Spearhead EMEA Business Operations

LONDON, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiquidityBook, a leading provider of cloud-native buy- and sell-side trading solutions, today announced the hire of Jonathan Cross as General Manager, EMEA. He will be based in the firm’s London office and report directly to CEO Kevin Samuel.

Mr. Cross will manage all aspects of LiquidityBook’s EMEA business operations, including the continued development of the firm’s European buy- and sell-side client base. He will play a key role in securing long-term growth opportunities internationally as LiquidityBook carries out its global expansion strategy. Mr. Cross will also oversee daily operations in the EMEA region.

A veteran of the financial technology sector, Mr. Cross brings over two decades of senior leadership experience to the role. He most recently served as Head of Sales and Business Development at Messer Financial Software, where he worked to revitalize the company’s European business line and oversaw all sales, implementation projects and professional services from start to finish. Before his time at Messer, he notably served as COO at Broadridge Financial Services' asset management arm, and held the same role at Tradar (now part of SS&C Eze).

Early in his career, Mr. Cross worked as a developer at several prominent financial institutions, including Barclays Capital, J.P. Morgan, Landesbank Berlin, Barings and Hoskyns Group.

Commenting on Mr. Cross’ hire, Mr. Samuel said: “We are thrilled to add Jon to our leadership team. He brings strong technical knowledge and a deep understanding of trading systems. As we work to achieve continued global expansion for our business, we have prioritized hiring exceptional individuals who have a firm grasp of the needs of our clients and prospects— and Jon is no exception.”

Mr. Cross said: “I am delighted to be joining LiquidityBook at this exciting stage in the firm's evolution. This team has built a truly formidable global reputation thanks to LiquidityBook’s robust solution set, cutting-edge technology and first-class client service for both the buy and sell sides. The company has achieved significant growth in recent years, and it has been similarly active in developing new products and enhancements across the trade lifecycle. I look forward to driving the continued expansion of the client base and adoption of the entire product range in the EMEA region.”

This senior hire is just the latest in what has been a significant growth period for LiquidityBook. The firm’s ranks continue to expand, with Bryon Cole as Director of Buy-Side Sales and three new sell-side hires being the latest additions to the team. LiquidityBook also recently announced an expansion of its API capabilities, the latest in a long line of client-centric product updates.





About LiquidityBook

LiquidityBook is a leading provider of cloud-native buy- and sell-side trading solutions and is trusted by many of the industry’s largest and most sophisticated firms. The LiquidityBook platform is easily configurable and enhanced daily with client requests, giving these firms peace of mind that their trading platform will adapt and scale as they grow. A disruptive force in the market for over 15 years, the founder-led LiquidityBook backs their platform with unparalleled support and employs a client-centric business model with no hidden fees. For more information, please visit www.liquiditybook.com or contact sales@liquiditybook.com.