Genasys Inc. Evacuation Management and Critical Communications Keeping California Residents Safe During Year-Round Fire Season

Laguna Beach Emergency Operations Activates Genasys Integrated Mass Notification System to Deliver Evacuation Warnings During the Coastal Fire

SAN DIEGO, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions that help protect and keep people safe, today announced that the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services, and the City of Walnut Creek conducted a successful evacuation exercise in the Walnut Creek community of Rossmoor last week.



The exercise was designed to evaluate and improve evacuation procedures for residents of the Rossmoor community and test Contra Costa County’s Zonehaven digital evacuation system. Contra Costa is one of 19 California counties employing Zonehaven evacuation management software services.

"We train for and implement actual evacuations for various disaster scenarios in conjunction with our law enforcement partners," said Fire Chief Lewis Broschard, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District. "However, this evacuation drill, using our new digital evacuation tool, Zonehaven, and in an area presenting numerous challenges, was especially valuable for evacuations here and across the County."

Richard Danforth, Chief Executive Officer of Genasys Inc. said, "By unifying planning, training, community engagement, fire modeling, real-time alerting, and risk management, Zonehaven provides first responders and public safety officials the only emergency management platform that reduces the time to conduct successful evacuations and orderly repopulations from hours to minutes."

In Laguna Beach, the city's Emergency Operations activated its Genasys Integrated Mass Notification System to alert residents and deliver evacuation warnings to one zone during the May 11 Coastal Fire that burned more than 20 homes.

"Genasys software and hardware systems now protect nearly 30% of California residents," Mr. Danforth said. "This year's destructive wildfires in Western and Midwestern states are driving demand for our vital multichannel solutions that help keep people safe during year-round fire seasons and other crisis situations."

