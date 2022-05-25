DELV Makes Crypto Mining Safer and Easier to Deploy Than Ever Before

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass., May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELV Innovation LLC recently introduced two patented, UL Listed crypto mining infrastructure products: their indoor data center racking solution, Holstr, and the outdoor NEMA 3R enclosure version, the Holstr 3R. Both products offer crypto miners a safety-rated solution that comes fully integrated with racking, breakers, PDUs, and cabling. DELV also designs and manufactures custom switchgear and panel boards, and can help source transformers, allowing miners to achieve their optimal mining setup from one vendor.



DELV sets standards that go above and beyond when it comes to quality, safety, and customer experience. As the crypto mining industry evolves, DELV is poised to not only stay ahead of changing trends and regulations, but to make the industry safer as a whole. Their products elevate these standards by being:

Fully UL Listed, tested and inspected to meet national safety standards

Engineered and manufactured in a U.S. based facility with ISO 9001:2015 certification, ensuring high quality materials and a recall process

Upon launching DELV, CEO Patty Stefanelli stated, “We want to empower miners to make smart decisions on the electrical infrastructure they deploy in their mining operations before a safety related accident happens and before regulations dictate what they can and can’t do. It all starts with safety, quality and trust.”

About DELV Innovation Inc.: DELV is a division of Cryptech Solutions Inc. Founded in 2016 by siblings Joe and Patty Stefanelli, Cryptech is the largest reseller of ASICs in North America. The Massachusetts based Stefanelli team launched DELV in 2021. In addition to helping crypto miners design and deploy successful mining operations, the Stefanellis run some of the largest and most popular Telegram groups for members of the crypto mining community to connect and share insights. Visit our website: www.delvinnovation.com