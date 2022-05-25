SNOWFOX Franchisees Donate More Than $100,000 to Smile Train

HOUSTON, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SNOWFOX | JFE Franchising, Inc. (SNOWFOX), one of the largest operators and franchise owners of sushi kiosks in the U.S., today announces they have donated more than $100,000 in support of Smile Train, the world’s largest cleft-focused organization.

With the opening of every new SNOWFOX fresh sushi bar, the organization is able to provide essential cleft care to children all over the world on behalf of their franchisees. This serves as a reminder to staff to always celebrate customers with a welcoming smile, while helping to share smiles globally by supporting Smile Train’s important work in expanding access to cleft care.

“Every new location we open brings a smile to us and we want to pay this smile forward,” said Stacy Kwon, president and CEO, SNOWFOX. “The culture of giving back to the community is deeply ingrained at SNOWFOX and we are so proud to continue our strong partnership with Smile Train as they change the world one smile at a time.”

“We are so grateful that as their business grows SNOWFOX has been unwavering in their long-term commitment of consistent support that has just reached $100,000,” said Susannah Schaefer, president and CEO of Smile Train. “We could not do the work we do in the more than 70 countries where we have a presence without the invaluable support of partners like SNOWFOX.”

On May 12th SNOWFOX celebrated the opening of its newest sushi bar at The Fresh Grocer’s Flagship location in Cedar Grove, New Jersey. Executives from SNOWFOX and Smile Train were in attendance to commemorate the occasion. Click here for high-resolution images of the event.

SNOWFOX manages more than 1,300 full-service sushi bars in U.S. supermarkets, wholesale, university, and corporate settings.

About SNOWFOX | JFE Franchising, Inc:

Founded in 2005, SNOWFOX | JFE Franchising, Inc is a leading provider of full-service sushi kiosks in the grocery industry. We own and operate over 1,300 full-service sushi kiosks in 38 states throughout the continental U.S., Hawaii and Alaska. Our products, including cooked and raw sushi, bento boxes, chef favorites, appetizers, and party platters has taken sushi back to its origins of chef-based theatricality. Providing high end restaurant quality but with grab-n-go convenience in our guest’s own neighborhoods. To learn more about us, visit jfefood.com.

About Smile Train:

Smile Train empowers local medical professionals with training, funding, and resources to provide free cleft surgery and comprehensive cleft care to children globally. We advance a sustainable solution and scalable global health model for cleft treatment, drastically improving children's lives, including their ability to eat, breathe, speak, and ultimately thrive. To learn more about how Smile Train's sustainable approach means donations have both an immediate and long-term impact, please visit smiletrain.org.