Soaring Demand for VelocityEHS’ ESG Solutions Drives New Partnership with Trinity Consultants

CHICAGO and DALLAS, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS, the global leader in cloud-based environmental, health, safety (EHS) and environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) software, announces its new partnership with Trinity Consultants, a technical consulting firm that helps organizations address mission critical challenges in EHS, engineering, and science. Together, VelocityEHS and Trinity, each with more than 40 years of experience, will bring the VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform to clients eager to make progress against aggressive sustainability performance goals.



VelocityEHS delivers ESG software embedded with deep domain expertise from its 75+ certified professionals, including EHS/ESG experts and artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning scientists, to help non-experts achieve expert results through a proprietary methodology called ActiveEHS®. And with Trinity, customers realize faster time to value on their software and managed-services investments through a very client-focused experience that is reliable, adaptive, and responsive.

“The race is on for companies to get their sustainability programs in place — and as a recent survey of ESG solution providers by independent analyst Verdantix shows — VelocityEHS is one of the most trusted names in ESG,” said Matt Airhart, president of VelocityEHS. “VelocityEHS is quickly and conscientiously scaling its ESG capabilities to capture this strong demand. Trinity Consultants is the perfect partner to get customers up and running quickly on the Accelerate Platform, while ensuring their specific needs and industry concerns are addressed throughout implementation.”

“We are in the middle of a once-in-a-generation transformation, and you could say that we’ve been preparing for this moment for over 40 years,” said Jay Hofmann, president and CEO of Trinity Consultants. “Our expert digital solutions team routinely helps companies apply technology solutions to effectively address complex, mission-critical challenges related to air quality, water, waste, chemical compliance, health and safety, EHS management, ESG and sustainability. We are excited to team with VelocityEHS to deliver exceptional outcomes for clients.”

The rise of ESG coincides with the rise of Industry 4.0—the fourth industrial revolution. This revolution is fueled by advancements in cloud computing, AI, machine learning, rich data analytics and other digital transformations.

“As corporate capabilities increase, so do expectations for corporate accountability,” said Meredith Cywinski, VelocityEHS associate vice president of partnerships. “ESG is the umbrella by which investors, employees, customers, civic leaders, and industry watchdogs are driving greater accountability and transparency into the marketplace. VelocityEHS helps companies take on the challenges of ESG and related reporting by applying the same tools that are driving Industry 4.0, like cloud solutions, AI, and data analytics, in order to drive predictive EHS/ESG programs.”

The VelocityEHS Accelerate Platform delivers best-in-class performance in the areas of health, safety, risk, ESG and operational excellence. Backed by the largest global software community of EHS experts and thought leaders, the software drives expert processes so that every team member can produce outstanding results. For more information about VelocityEHS and its award-winning software solutions, visit www.EHS.com.

About Trinity Consultants

Founded in 1974, Trinity Consultants helps organizations overcome complex, mission-critical challenges in EHS, engineering, and science through expertise in consulting, technology, training, and staffing. With offices across the U.S., and in Canada, the U.K., Ireland, China, and Australia, Trinity supports clients across a broad range of sectors to help them ensure compliance with applicable regulations, international standards, and company specifications. This helps them avoid business disruption, speed products to market, address stakeholder concerns, and achieve business objectives.

About VelocityEHS

Relied on by more than 10 million users worldwide, VelocityEHS is the global leader in true SaaS enterprise EHS technology. Through the VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform, the company helps global enterprises drive operational excellence by delivering best-in-class capabilities for health, safety, environmental compliance, training, operational risk, and environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG). The VelocityEHS team includes unparalleled industry expertise, with more certified experts in health, safety, industrial hygiene, ergonomics, sustainability, the environment, AI, and machine learning than any EHS software provider. Recognized by the EHS industry’s top independent analysts as a Leader in the Verdantix 2021 Green Quadrant Analysis—VelocityEHS is committed to industry thought leadership and to accelerating the pace of innovation through its software solutions and vision.

VelocityEHS is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with locations in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tampa, Florida; Oakville, Ontario; London, England; Perth, Western Australia; and Cork, Ireland. For more information, visit www.EHS.com .

