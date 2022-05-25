Manuka honey Market 2022 to Showing Impressive Growth by CAGR of 11.4% | [No. of pages: 108] Industry Trends, Share, Size, Top Key Players Analysis and Forecast Research| by proficient market insights

Pune, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manuka honey Market Report provide in-depth study of the current state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, share, trend, forecast analysis, growth, Manufacturers, Industrial end users, Commercial end users, Government bodies and more…. Manuka honey is made in Australia and New Zealand by bees that pollinate the native leptospermum scoparium bush (also known as a tea tree). We aims to provide a complete knowledgeable report so that the readers will benefit from it.

Comvita

Oha Honey

Manuka Health

Wedderspoon

Arataki Honey

Manuka Doctor

NZ Gold Health

New Zealand Honey Co

WildCape

Manuka honey, produced in Australia and New Zealand by bees that pollinate the Manuka bush, is one of the most unique and beneficial forms of honey in the world. The honey is commonly sold as an alternative medicine. There are many Manuka honey uses that range from healing sore throats and digestive illnesses, to curing Staph infections and gingivitis.

Global Manuka Honey key players include Comvita, Manuka Health, Watson & Son, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share about 80%.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share over 70%, followed by Europe, and North America, both have a share about 25 percent.

In terms of product, UMF 10+ is the largest segment, with a share over 30%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Digestion and inflammation treatment, followed by Wound-care and skincare products, etc.

The global Manuka Honey market was valued at US$ 353 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 751.1 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% during 2021-2027.

This report focuses on Manuka Honey volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Manuka Honey market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

UMF 5+

UMF 10+

UMF 15+

UMF 20+

Others

Digestion and Inflammation Treatment

Wound-care and Skincare Products

Others

North America,U.S.,Canada,Europe,Germany,France,U.K.,Italy,Russia,Asia-Pacific,China,Japan,SouthKorea,India,Australia,Taiwan,Indonesia,Thailand,Malaysia,Philippines,Vietnam,Latin America,Mexico,Brazil,Argentina,Middle East & Africa,Turkey,Saudi Arabia,U.A.E

