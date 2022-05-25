COLORESCIENCE® REVEALS CLINICAL STUDY RESULTS OF THE FINISHING TOUCH™ SKINCARE PROTOCOL FOLLOWING FACIAL RADIOFREQUENCY MICRONEEDLING PROCEDURES

Carlsbad, CA, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the midst of Skin Cancer Awareness Month, Colorescience®, a leading dermatologist-recommended specialty skincare and cosmetics company announces published results in The Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology, An Open-Label Study Assessing the Efficacy and Tolerability of a Post-Treatment Skincare Protocol Following Radiofrequency Microneedling for Facial Rejuvenation. The study assessed the efficacy, tolerability and safety of an immediate post-procedure and daily application of the Finishing Touch™ Protocol. The Finishing Touch™ Protocol was developed to immediately restore patient confidence to resume normal activities, enhance treatment satisfaction, and increase the likelihood of re-treatment post-procedure.

Previous peer reviewed publications and clinical studies focused on using the Finishing Touch™ Protocol after non-ablative and semi ablative procedures such as IPL (intense pulsed light therapy), chemical peels, fractional resurfacing, traditional microneedling and aesthetic injectable treatments. Because of the increasing popularity of radiofrequency microneedling among medical aesthetic professionals and patients alike, Colorescience determined it was important to study the efficacy and safety of the protocol when used after this procedure.

Dr. Elizabeth Grieshaber, MD, Board-Certified Dermatologist at Terezakis & Grieshaber Dermatology in Metairie, LA, and lead investigator of the study shared, “Based on our results and in-practice experience, the Finishing Touch™ post-treatment skincare protocol improves patient confidence, comfort, satisfaction, and increases the likelihood of a repeat radiofrequency microneedling procedure.”

Results of the clinical study showed 97% of subjects observed improvements in redness and/or treatment site marks immediately after application of the skincare protocol. Additionally, 90% of subjects reported that they were “very” or “extremely likely” to have a radiofrequency microneedling procedure again after receiving the Finishing Touch™ Protocol, and 100% said the skincare protocol improved their perception of the radiofrequency microneedling procedure. Side effects reported by four subjects were mild to moderate and were all consistent with the previously reported adverse event profile of microneedling with radio frequency. There were no nodules or granulomas, all events resolved, and the subjects continued with the protocol products.

This study shows that the Colorescience® Finishing Touch™ Protocol is ideal for improving post-procedure outcomes for anyone who has undergone or is considering radiofrequency microneedling- Colorescience® products are safe to use, protect skin health and treatment results, and reduce downtime after these procedures.

ABOUT COLORESCIENCE®

Colorescience® delivers clinically proven skin care and sun care innovations that are thoughtfully designed to improve overall skin health. Going beyond UV protection, Colorescience® believes in preventing skin damage before it starts with clinically tested formulas that are trusted, recommended, and personally used by physicians and patients alike. Using cutting-edge innovation to formulate with efficacious ingredients, Colorescience® products deliver immediate and long-term results that provide confidence for all ages, skin types, and concerns.

Colorescience® premium products are available through a network of licensed physicians and on colorescience.com.