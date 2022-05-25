Questrade named Canada’s 2022 Best Managed Companies for 11th consecutive year

TORONTO, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questrade ( www.questrade.com ) – Canada’s fastest growing online brokerage and #1 ranked brokerage ¹ -- has once again been awarded the prestigious Canada's Best Managed Companies ( www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca ) designation for the 11th year in a row, retaining its respected Platinum Club status.



A year of continued success

Presented by Deloitte, the 29th year of Canada’s Best Managed Companies awards celebrates the top privately-owned Canadian companies with annual revenues over $50 million, that have demonstrated remarkable leadership and their chief executives who have harnessed their talent pool to achieve measurable success during the year. To qualify for Deloitte’s list, the companies must show leadership on several key fronts including purpose and strategy, culture and commitment, capabilities and innovation, and governance and financials. Companies attribute their success to clearly defined organizational purpose, fostering a remote work environment, and a clear focus on employee well-being, which has led them to overcome some of history’s most pressing challenges during a pandemic, while remaining competitive on the world stage. As a Best Managed company, Questrade has demonstrated it can both meet obstacles head on and help shape the country’s new future post-pandemic.

"This achievement is again an honour, particularly given the economic climate and global struggles of the past year,” said Edward Kholodenko, president and CEO, Questrade. “We are both blessed and grateful for our unprecedented growth and success during this time, and believe it is reflective of an ongoing commitment to our mission to help Canadians become more financially successful and secure, as well as our continued investment in technology, and ultimately, our dedicated and loyal team.”

Each year, Canadian companies compete for this destination in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates the calibre of their management abilities and practices. Applicants are evaluated by an independent judging panel comprised of representatives from program sponsors in addition to special guest judges. 2022 Best Managed companies share commonalities that include (but are not limited to) putting their people and culture at the forefront, focusing on their ESG strategies and doubling down on accelerated digitization. Questrade remains among the best-in-class of Canadian-owned and managed companies, demonstrating its investment in talent, technology and innovation in a competitive and challenging environment.

“The 2022 Best Managed winners exemplify innovation, adaptability, and resilience in the face of uncertainty,” said Derrick Dempster, partner, Deloitte Private and co-leader, Canada’s Best Managed Companies program. “Over the past year, these forward-forging companies have pivoted to successfully respond to challenges and capitalize on new opportunities, leveraging industry-leading competencies to maximize their investments and drive sustainable growth.”

About Canada’s Best Managed Companies

Canada’s Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $50 million. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada’s Best Managed Companies new winner (one of the new winners selected each year); 2) Canada’s Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, The Globe and Mail, Salesforce, and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.



About Questrade

Questrade (www.questrade.com) is Canada’s fastest growing and #1 rated online brokerage¹ that is changing the Canadian financial services industry by leveraging technology to lower fees while providing a viable alternative to traditional financial investment options, thereby allowing Canadians to Keep More of their Money. As a leader and innovator in financial services, Questrade is a trusted ally that advocates for consumers, focused on improving value. With 21 years of challenging the status quo as Canada's leading, non-bank online brokerage, over $30 billion in assets under administration and more than 250,000 accounts opened every year, Questrade and its companies provide financial products and services: securities and foreign currency investment. For more information visit www.questrade.com or on Facebook and Twitter @Questrade. Questrade, Inc. is a registered investment dealer, a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).

About Questrade Wealth Management, Inc.

Questrade Wealth Management Inc. ("QWM") provides professional portfolio management services through Questwealth Portfolios ( www.questrade.com/questwealth-portfolios ). QWM is an Exempt Market Dealer, Investment Fund Manager and Portfolio Manager. QWM is a wholly owned subsidiary of Questrade Financial Group Inc.

¹ MoneySense magazine, 2021

