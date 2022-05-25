GreyOrange Partners with Blue Yonder to Offer End-to-End Automated Warehouse Solutions

ATLANTA, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreyOrange today announced an agreement with Blue Yonder to leverage their combined digital warehouse management system (WMS) and order management system (OMS) solutions to speed up fulfillment modernization for joint customers. Together, GreyOrange and Blue Yonder provide the broadest range of options for businesses focused on fulfillment as a competitive edge. Real-time orchestration and management of entire robotic fleets enable substantial increases in fulfillment throughput and accuracy across the ecosystem.



GreyOrange now coordinates with Blue Yonder to expand value for retailers, brands and manufacturers across North America, EMEA and the Latin America region in numerous ways:

Set up micro-fulfillment centers in as little as 12 weeks, placing inventory closer to customers, speeding up order delivery while reducing costs and carbon footprint. GreyOrange helps companies quickly stand up micro-fulfillment capabilities whether in vacated store space, through adaptive re-use of existing buildings too small to serve as traditional fulfillment centers or in new-build, smaller-footprint facilities placed closer to customers to facilitate cost-effective, same-day/next-day shipping of fast-moving, high-demand items.



Blue Yonder’s warehouse management system and OMS pass orders directly to GreyOrange’s fulfillment platform which then orchestrates order fulfillment in the micro-fulfillment center, coordinating human and robotic teams and tasks seamlessly.

Maximize output from brick-and-mortar . Enable stores to serve both walk-in and online customers by quickly setting up back-of-store fulfillment capabilities. Consumers increasingly want to order merchandise online and pick it up in their local store to save on shipping costs and avoid the risks associated with package delivery when they are not at home. GreyOrange can quickly convert back-of-store areas into efficient mini fulfillment centers that receive orders from Blue Yonder’s WMS and OMS solutions and then direct teams of people and robots to pick, pack and ship items from back and front-of-store inventory. This capability can be deployed as fast as eight weeks.





Consumers increasingly want to order merchandise online and pick it up in their local store to save on shipping costs and avoid the risks associated with package delivery when they are not at home. GreyOrange can quickly convert back-of-store areas into efficient mini fulfillment centers that receive orders from Blue Yonder’s WMS and OMS solutions and then direct teams of people and robots to pick, pack and ship items from back and front-of-store inventory. This capability can be deployed as fast as eight weeks. Accelerate throughput, prioritize orders and improve service to consumers and stores. By combining Blue Yonder’s WMS and OMS solutions with the GreyOrange fulfillment platform, GreyOrange enables companies to create modern omni-channel capabilities, including: Real-time order prioritization with waveless fulfillment processes for both e-commerce and store replenishment orders. Multi-Robot Orchestration platform directing fleets of robots across numerous workflows in the distribution center.





By combining Blue Yonder’s WMS and OMS solutions with the GreyOrange fulfillment platform, GreyOrange enables companies to create modern omni-channel capabilities, including: Use store-ready replenishment to save time and labor in the store. The GreyMatter platform seamlessly leverages Blue Yonder’s store planogram data to enable store-ready replenishment. The platform directs robots and people to pick and pack store replenishment orders in the most efficient way possible, specific to the store's layout.



“Blue Yonder’s warehouse management and order management solutions are recognized by industry analysts as best-in-class and the brands they serve are market leaders,” said Lesley Simmonds, vice president, global business development and alliances, GreyOrange. “We are looking forward to bringing the powerful combination of software and robots in our fulfillment platform and Blue Yonder’s warehouse management and order management solutions to companies that want to use modern fulfillment as a strategic advantage that dramatically improves customer service as well as cost-efficiency.”