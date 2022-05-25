ChargePoint Awards LilyPad EV LLC Powered by Shields, Harper & Co. With Two Best of Awards

MARTINEZ, Calif., May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LilyPad EV announces it has received two distinguished service awards from ChargePoint Company. LilyPad EV has over 10 years of experience providing turnkey EV charging solutions for commercial and multi-family residential facilities.

Co-founder and VP of Business Development Keith Anderson was named ChargePoint's Channel Partner Salesperson of the Year. Additionally, ChargePoint awarded LilyPad EV as its Best Reseller of the Year (North America). ChargePoint is the largest and most open electric vehicle (EV) charging network globally, with more than 20,000 charging locations. Last Spring, ChargePoint company became the first publicly traded global electric vehicle charging network.

When working with a client, Keith makes a point to understand what the customer is trying to accomplish and how their business works to ensure the right fit, every time. Keith takes great care to scope each site to ensure he meets or exceeds the customer's needs without driving them toward unnecessary products and services. Customers recognize Keith and the LilyPad EV team for their commitment to service: "Great product. Great pricing and even better service. Keith and his team have been extremely helpful, from the information gathering stage through product installation," said Rick Quinbar, Associate Director of Central Utilities, University of the Redlands.

Keith is excited for the future of the EV charging industry: "Everyone is increasingly interested in fast chargers for transit and business. Businesses & municipalities are interested in transitioning. There's a real increase in the general interest for charging where you work, play, and sleep. It's not just about 1 station for utility, but multiple stations to accommodate a business or building transitioning to electric. It's an exciting time."

The two awards follow the winter purchase of LilyPad EV by Shields, Harper & Co. The companies are an example of a readily seamless fit. Together they represent an invaluable force to revolutionize clean energy infrastructure and coexist with fuel system solutions. Visit lilypadev.com connect with us on Linkedin LilyPad EV.

