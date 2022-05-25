They Reign in Spain: Vibia, Marset and Santa & Cole Unite for Live Virtual Event with Lumens Trade Access

Walnut Creek, CA, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In conjunction with Lumens Trade Access, three of the most highly revered Spanish design brands will gather—albeit digitally—on June 2, 2022, at 10am PT to discuss the latest in design lighting with a special behind-the-scenes look at headquarters, showrooms and products with a Q&A to follow.

Free and open to the public, the event offers an insider’s experience to the benefits of Lumens Trade Access. Available exclusively to interior designers, architects, contractors and other trade-industry professionals, Lumens Trade Access offers exclusive, high-design pieces from global brand icons with access to modifications and specifications that require trade industry expertise, all accessible only through a Lumens Trade Advantage program membership, which is free to all trade professionals.

As part of the Instagram Live event, longtime Vibia collaborator Ramon Esteve will answer questions about his latest works as well as his storied career in architecture and design. Javier Marset, CEO of Marset, will join Lumens from the brand’s studio in Spain where its cutting-edge designs come to life, and Santa & Cole’s Nina Maso will speak on her role as an “editor of design” and how the brand’s pieces come to fruition.

“We are thrilled to host the makers of some of today’s most exciting designs,” says Kerry Ellis, senior merchandise manager at Lumens. “This live event, open to the public, will be an inspiring, behind-the-scenes look at how design comes to life, and we are honored to be able to organize such a program.”

