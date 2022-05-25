Nokia and UScellular ink mid-band 5G network expansion deal

Multi-year 5G network expansion deal in C-Band and 3.45 GHz mid-band spectrum will provide additional 5G broadband service to UScellular customers

UScellular will deploy the latest Nokia AirScale portfolio to boost network capacity and to deliver superior indoor and outdoor coverage

25 May 2022

Dallas, Texas – Nokia today announced that it has extended its long-term relationship with UScellular to deploy the energy-efficient Nokia AirScale portfolio in mid-band C-Band and 3.45 GHz mid-band spectrum to boost its 5G network speed, capacity and coverage.



Mid-band spectrum delivers the right combination of performance and coverage to meet demands for mobile broadband and exciting new 5G applications. By adding mid-band spectrum to its low and mmWave 5G networks, UScellular can offer its customers increased speeds, expanded coverage and reliable services at home and on-the-go. Consumers can benefit from enhanced mobile connectivity along with access to HD video streaming, gaming, remote education and telehealth. Businesses will have new opportunities to utilize 5G and IoT connectivity for asset monitoring, security, fleet management and more.

Under the terms of the deal, UScellular will deploy Nokia’s massive MIMO radios, macro remote radio heads, and next-generation AirScale baseband equipment in the C-Band and 3.45 GHz mid-band spectrum. Nokia’s AirScale radios provide dual support for both C-Band and 3.45 GHz mid-band spectrum, offering a cost-effective deployment solution. The deployment builds on Nokia’s existing support for Uscellular’s 5G standalone (SA) core network and RAN for both low-band and mmWave 5G.

Mike Irizarry, Executive Vice President and CTO of UScellular, said: “We count on Nokia to provide the 5G infrastructure that keeps our customers connected to the people and information that matters most to them, no matter where they live. As we continue to enhance our network, Nokia brings the industry-leading technology expertise and portfolio range to help us provide a fast and reliable wireless experience for our customers.”

Ed Cholerton, President of Nokia North America, said: “By deploying the award-winning and energy efficient Nokia AirScale portfolio, UScellular is bridging the digital divide by addressing the growing mobile broadband demand for anywhere, anytime coverage from its customers. We are in close collaboration with UScellular as we provide solutions for its C-Band and 3.45 GHz mid-band spectrum to ensure its customers will benefit from the power of true 5G.”

Nokia’s next-generation AirScale portfolio has recently added Liquid Cooling technology, making it a first-of-its-kind solution designed to make radio networks more sustainable and cost-efficient by reducing the energy required to cool a base station.

UScellular currently has low-band 5G coverage in portions of all its markets and has launched 5G mmWave Home Internet+ service in parts of 10 cities. It expects to activate this mid-band spectrum for customer use by the end of 2023.

Resources:

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

About UScellular

UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier provides a strong, reliable network supported by the latest technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers’ lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. To learn more about UScellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, visit newsroom.uscellular.com. Connect with UScellular on social media at facebook.com/uscellular, twitter.com/uscellular, instagram.com/uscellular, YouTube.com/uscellularcorp and linkedin.com/company/uscellular.

Media Inquiries:

Nokia

Communications

Email: press.services@nokia.com

UScellular

Email : uscdlmediarelations@uscellular.com