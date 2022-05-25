DHA Selects PMCG for Omnibus IV Medical R&D Contract

TOWSON, Md., May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PM Consulting Group (PMCG) today announced the company has been selected by the Defense Health Agency (DHA) as a contract recipient under its Omnibus IV Medical Research and Development initiative. This is an indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ), multiple-award contract, with a potential total value of $10 billion.

PMCG is one of 56 awardees now qualified to perform technology and professional services in support of DHA’s programs, which seek to transition findings and innovations from the research and development (R&D) phase into medical practice to improve combat casualty care.

“No mission is more important to us than the health of our nation’s servicemembers,” said Walter Barnes III, President of PM Consulting Group. “We’re proud to apply our expertise and support services on behalf of DHA efforts to improve force health readiness and rehabilitation.”

PMCG’s existing work with DHA, the U.S. Army Reserve, and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) positioned the company well for the new IDIQ.

“Our team will help DHA foster sound, sustained advances in medical science through our commitment to excellence across the R&D process,” said Spencer Hedden, Vice President of Strategic Growth for PM Consulting Group.

“It’s an honor to be able to serve the men and women who protect this country, and we understand and accept the responsibility that comes with it. We look forward to helping DHA find and create real-world, tangible solutions for the military’s healthcare needs.”

About PM Consulting Group

PM Consulting Group (PMCG) is an SBA-certified 8(a) firm that specializes in international development, advanced healthcare solutions, and mission support services. Visit PMCG at www.pmconsultinggroupllc.com.

PMCG contracting vehicles: OASIS SB/8a Pool 1 (47QRAD20D1060/47QRAD20D8121); GSA 8a STARS III (47QTCB22D0222); and GSA MAS (GS-00F-166GA)

Contact:

Jane Bryant

Spire Communications for PM Consulting Group

(571) 235-4822

jbryant@spirecomm.com