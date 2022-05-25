TaskHuman Adds 1:1 Sales Coaching to Accelerate Time to Revenue for Global Sales Teams

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TaskHuman , the 1:1 digital coaching platform, today announced Sales Coaching , a new offering tailor made for each member of the sales team to drive more revenue and faster sales cycles by providing on-demand access to sales coaches around the world. The program is available now through TaskHuman’s unlimited coaching model, allowing sales leaders to adopt an attractive benefit that layers sales coaching, learning and development (L&D), and the overall TaskHuman well-being coaching experience.



Sales coaching is often only conducted within an organization once per year, yet studies indicate that participants in traditional curriculum-based training forget more than 80% of the information they were taught within 90 days. Because of this, sales training requires a skill-based approach that reinforces any sales methodology when employees need it throughout the year. By providing 1:1 coaching to continuously develop and improve sales team performance without risking business, organizations also maximize their training and talent development investment as a whole.

TaskHuman’s Sales Coaching program creates Guided Coaching Journeys for all levels of a sales team and equips them with both 1:1 and group coaching, and content to enable sales teams to practice and perfect skills they need. Benefits include:

Sharpens skills such as building a pipeline, creating a sales plan, accelerating the funnel, consultative selling, and negotiation for the best deal

Bolsters the organization’s overall sales methodology with year-round coaching and expertise

Offers experienced employees to serve as mentors within the app for ongoing staff talent development

Establishes a roadmap for sales organizations to train, coach, and nurture talent throughout the year

“With our new Sales Coaching offering, we are delivering on year round sales readiness and continuous team improvement, resulting in higher win rates, quota attainment, and employee satisfaction,” said Ravi Swaminathan, co-founder and CEO of TaskHuman. “Sales teams—and every employee—must feel supported in every dimension of their well-being journey. Antiquated L&D journeys, and one-size-fits-all training once per year is not enough. The sales training playbook and employee benefits as a whole is overdue for a transformation into the digital age, and 1:1 personalized coaching when and where they need it will breathe new life into the entire organization.”

TaskHuman helps users instantly discover and connect with the world’s most comprehensive, global network of specialists covering over 1,000 aspects of daily, personal, and professional life—all in real time via 1:1 video calls. Organizations can extend TaskHuman as a benefit to their entire workforce to build and sustain morale, improve health and well-being, increase productivity, boost retention, and support personal and professional goals anytime, anywhere.

See TaskHuman this week at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas, where they will showcase the new Sales Coaching program at booth #306. Head of Sales Matt Prosko will participate in a fireside chat—“The Morphing of Work-Life Balance into Work-Life Integration”—today, Tuesday, May 25 at 2:50 p.m. PST in room #151 alongside Gunjan Aggarwal, Chief People Officer at Confluent. He will also host a TaskHuman demo taking place tomorrow, Wednesday, May 26 at 11:25 a.m. PST at Product Demo Stage B.

About TaskHuman

Founded in 2017, TaskHuman is the world’s first real-time digital coaching platform, allowing users to amplify their daily work and personal life with 1:1 personalized guidance from LIVE specialists over video calls. With TaskHuman, instantly discover and connect with the world’s most comprehensive global network of coaches, instructors, and specialists covering nearly 1,000 aspects of your well-being, such as physical fitness, mental well-being, spiritual, emotional, financial, career & leadership coaching, and more. With this platform, users can focus on selfcare anytime — privately and cost effectively. The company has nearly 60 full-time team members and over 1,000 coaches around the world across 20 different countries. TaskHuman is backed by USVP, Impact Ventures, Madrona Venture Group, RingCentral Ventures, and several notable individual investors. To learn more, follow TaskHuman on Twitter @taskhuman , download on the App Store or Google Play , and visit the company’s website at https://taskhuman.com/ .