JMTD Holdings Named as One of Best Columbus Private Equity Firms

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JMTD Holdings has earned a spot on Investor Available's list for the best and most active private equity firms in Columbus — furthering the firm's reputation as a rising star in their focus sectors, which includes mobile, retail/e-commerce, and CPG. In addition, their inclusion on this list, considered by many industry insiders as an award itself, puts them among some of the hottest companies to keep an eye on for future growth and expansion.

"It is a great honor to be recognized as one of the best Columbus private equity firms alongside companies such as Stonehenge partners Inc., and Oxer Capital," said Pranav Arora, CEO. The company's ranking was based on several factors, including its history of success, the number of completed transactions they have been involved in, and the amount of capital raised throughout the years.

About JMTD Holdings

Since the company's founding in 2015, they have carved out a niche as a vastly different private equity firm. By working side-by-side with the nation's most influential entrepreneurs, investors, and thought leaders, they offer investors an unparalleled value proposition. Their founders believe that investing in today's market requires more than just money. It also requires a unique blend of capital, resources, connections, and experience.

