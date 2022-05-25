Chain Names Mike Herron as New Chief Marketing Officer

CHARLESTOWN, Saint Kitts and Nevis, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chain, a ledger-as-a-service blockchain launched in 2014, announced today that Mike Herron will serve as the inaugural Chief Marketing Officer for the company. Herron's hire and creation of the Chief Marketing Officer position is fueled by strong goals for the company's flagship products, such as its private ledger-as-a-service product, Sequence, and the growing product line currently in development.

"Mike is a tested leader in crypto marketing and is a strong hire to help Chain build our reputation and grow brand recognition. As we approach new product launches and new versioning in 2022, Mike's experience will be critical to connecting with clients who need Chain's private blockchain products to grow their reach globally," said Deepak Thapliyal, Chain's Chief Executive Officer.

Herron is a veteran marketer with more than two decades of experience building and executing high-profile marketing strategies. A creative at heart, he specializes in creating memorable branding and cutting-edge visuals for start-ups and established brands. He blends the strengths of an online marketer with traditional business development experience and sponsorship management across his diverse background in the sports, tech, and crypto sectors. His ability to anticipate public relations opportunities and create agency-quality materials in-house effectively gains attention and elevates his clients in events and traditional and social media. He has bolstered the reputations of brands such as U.S. Cellular, Lukka, Solo Cup, to name a few. His advice and consulting work on key campaigns for United Airlines and numerous other Fortune 500 companies helped smoothly launch new products as sage companies modernized their sales and marketing tactics. Herron resides in Chicago with his wife and four children.

"Chain delivers high-quality, foundational crypto products to clients globally, and I am excited to help tell that story," Herron said. "I look forward to supporting the team developing Chain's latest innovations while growing the company's reputation and their client base."



Press Inquiries

For all press, analyst, and speaking opportunities, contact press@chain.com.

